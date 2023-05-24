What's new

And Hitler strikes

Cash GK

I am leaving politics and Tehreek-e-Insaaf, I saw the video of my daughter crying in jail, my priority is my children. Shireen Mazari
Rise of Hitler asim munier general anjam and pdm government. Killing murdering raping own people. What low we are seeing. This all is happening to make one woman happy. Maraym nawaz
Next step will be disqualify Imran khan.
 
I am leaving politics and Tehreek-e-Insaaf, I saw the video of my daughter crying in jail, my priority is my children. Shireen Mazari
Rise of Hitler asim munier general anjam and pdm government. Killing murdering raping own people. What low we are seeing. This all is happening to make one woman happy. Maraym nawaz
Next step will be disqualify Imran khan.
اس یزیدیت کے سامنے سَرنِگوں ہونے کا مطلب بحثیت قوم ہماری موت ہے
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661064076095635478
 

