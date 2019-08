Our aricle 370 , they gave all coverage to India, specially humiliating post against Pakistan.kpabout 12 hours agoOne nation one Law.Asadabout 12 hours agoIndian Muslims who could not decide their fate in 1947, proved themselves wrong and faced massacre by hindutva in Gujrat, ongoing killings in the name of Cow Raksha, and same repeated in Kashmir from now 70 years.Abdel Rahmanabout 12 hours agoTo be expected by now, after all the fuss .about 12 hours ago370 abolished..Nandabout 12 hours agoArticle 370 revoked!Bhaarteeyabout 12 hours ago370 may be revoked.Sabir Balochabout 12 hours agoThat shall be worst decision to disturb Constitutional Position of Indian Occupied Kashmir . will invoke chaos and disturbance in south Asia.Jaleelabout 12 hours agoYessss jammu kashmir is now equal to any other state In India. Any further discussion about kashmir has been put to an end.Prashantabout 12 hours agoFYI.. article 370 will be revoked after president orderNahar01about 12 hours agoIt’s over! Section 370 revoked!Rationalabout 12 hours agoPerfect.....UMabout 12 hours agoExcellent move by the Indian government.Bharat ek Khojabout 12 hours agoFinally a decisive action taken by India.SATTabout 12 hours agoAmit Shah is real Shah.sumatiabout 12 hours agogreat decisionCricket playerabout 12 hours agoAt last all the kashmir mess is going to end. Congratulations to all indians and pakistanis. Peace will be back.Kersiabout 12 hours agoWell Done India, Good Decision !sameerabout 12 hours agoExcellent move Modi JiKamalabout 12 hours agoDone and Dusted.....dilip agrawalabout 12 hours agoindian home. minister mr. amit shah produced proposal to moderate section 370 in rajya sabha.now section 370 will be no effective eccept 370 a.R K Dubeyabout 12 hours agoA great day for India.Indian subcontinentabout 12 hours agoFinallyAxomiyaabout 12 hours agoBold Move!dilip agrawalabout 12 hours agogovernment also declare section 35 a invalid.Vivek Khariwalabout 12 hours agoWhat has Kashmir and Kashmiris achieved all these years with the so called "special privileges"? Give us one sensible logical explanation why 370 and 35A has to stay?Chandanabout 12 hours agoWe as Indians completely support it. Go aheadSurgical strikeabout 12 hours agoWhat a government.... tough stance, tough decision. I am glad my vote countedZubairabout 12 hours agoThe time has come that Kashmir should be independent from India.Saravjeet Singhabout 12 hours ago1.3 Billion Indians stand united with the Govt. on this.Vinay Pandeyabout 12 hours agoThis beginning of miracle.Bill will get passed.Sumit Upadhyayabout 12 hours agoNow it’s almost impossible for Pakistan to get kashmirAkhand bharatabout 12 hours agoThe triad of Modi,shah & Doval going to unite India again.they have the dare to do something which is impossibleGaurav bhardwajabout 12 hours agoLong Live IndiaGirishabout 12 hours agoWhat a historic decision.AGKabout 12 hours agoOverdue for decades.Haryanvi_choraabout 12 hours agoHistorical day...Sairamabout 12 hours agoThats INDIA...Bilalabout 12 hours agoThis Hindutva government of India is nothing but a bunch of liars. Of course it was all planned for this. They kept lying for a whole week with their dramas. Pakistan government should wake up and not trust these serpents. But in a way, I'm glad they did this. Because by commiting this stupidity, they dug their own grave and last thread of legitimacy over IOK.Amit Awasthiabout 12 hours agoThis was expected and rightly done!!Rohit singhabout 12 hours agoGreat decisionjahanabout 12 hours agoTime for Kashmir to move forward with time...Cpabout 12 hours agoOne country one law!!!irfanabout 12 hours agostart of the downfall of india..SS Indiaabout 12 hours agoMove towards equality.Ali Sabirabout 12 hours ago... Obviously they are afraid of a Kashmiri revolt.Rohit singhabout 12 hours agoGreat decisionKhurram Shahzadabout 12 hours agoInternational community needs to realize they are dealing with an Indian government that has the political will and motivation....about 12 hours agoHe is the home minister of india. not bjp's amit shah.SS Indiaabout 12 hours agoA move towards equality.Jameelabout 12 hours agoI do not know why India took so long to take this step??Ajayabout 12 hours agoGreat move.EEsanabout 12 hours ago....and there you have it folks!Kashmiriabout 12 hours agoGood luck. We will see. That's all I would say to my Indian buddsFarhan H Jafriabout 12 hours agoSituation seems worst than ever before. Playing with supreme law of the state with ill intent will be gross injustice historically. India's actions, the biggest risk to millions of people not only living in Kashmir but communities living all around the states in the region.Usman Tanvirabout 12 hours agoThis will not change the Reality. As humans we need to raise voice against State oppression in Kashmir.Bobby Khanabout 12 hours agoThere is no opposition, every one is on the same page.Mr. Indiaabout 12 hours agoNehru didn't take parliament nod so, no need of passing the bill. Prez's signature will do.Brasstackabout 12 hours agoEagerly awaiting a war someone?Jimabout 12 hours agoFinally a government that will bring some solution to the long lasting kashmir issue.onlyabout 12 hours agoI want to buy a nice home with mountain views. I am from south India.Bobby Khanabout 12 hours agoExcellent! Simply great.NO GO ZONEabout 12 hours agoMaybeTrump helped India!RAJA CHILLabout 12 hours agoIndian parliament still needs to approve it with majority. Let Congress and others have opportunities to reject it.bukya pramod kumarabout 12 hours agoi can buy land in kashmir,invest money, marry also,,Clickabout 12 hours agoThank you modi.Clickabout 12 hours agoI always wished to buy a land in valley.Inder Bishtabout 12 hours agoWith this move, the dispute between the two biggest nations of South Asia is also effectively over.Desi dimagabout 12 hours agoThis is what we voted to Modi Ji. Now we will give another 15 years to BJP.Real salariaabout 12 hours agoModi is a hero. He just solved a complex Kashmir issueProf Pandaabout 12 hours agoThank you Jinnah. The real face of Indian society is rather dark. Thanks a ton.Rajuabout 12 hours agoThat is how you rule when you are given full powerOnlookerabout 12 hours agoAfter lingering for 72 long years, this is it.Saviourabout 12 hours agoFinally, more work then less words.dpnabout 12 hours agoThis is called strong political willHamzaabout 12 hours agoSo called democratic country...Kanakasabhaiabout 12 hours agoThis is what Trump meant. Done by Modi.Fatima Mehmoodabout 12 hours agoWhy so many Indians here???Swiss Neutralabout 12 hours agoNo special previlages and no discrimination. One country. One law. Time for Kashmiris to prosper like rest of IndiaClickabout 12 hours agoTrue to his name, modi means business.Yogabout 12 hours agoJ and K moves towards a resolution..Anandabout 12 hours agoWe just gave Trump the answer he was keenly waiting for.Vvabout 12 hours agoOnly bjp party care about Indian peopleTahirabout 12 hours agoWhat is our FM Makhdom Qureshi doing about it ?Vishalabout 12 hours agoIndians are with ModiSabyabout 12 hours agoThis decision will change the fate of common people of Jammu & Kashmir, Hail Modi & Shah...Javabout 11 hours agoNow Kashmiris can buy property in any part of Indiasach baatabout 11 hours agoOur nation, our rules!Fawad Choudhryabout 11 hours agoThis is very very strong stance. It will be unclear how this is going to be implemented.DHEERAJ KUMARabout 11 hours agoGo went GoneRtsabout 11 hours agoSuper decision for JnK development. now any one can stay theredepsabout 11 hours ago @sumit Upadhyay, was it ever possible?Remote observerabout 11 hours ago @Zubair , keep dreaming, that suits you best.depsabout 11 hours agoLooks like Trump has mediated!An Indianabout 11 hours agoYES!!!! It is time...kpabout 11 hours ago @Zubair , keep on dreamingsatishabout 11 hours ago@Brasstack, Start dreaming..Shafiqabout 11 hours agoQuickly can be slove this problem?Rana Talukdar, facts and facts.about 11 hours agoIf Modi couldn't do this then he would be thrown in to the dustbin of history by democratic citizens of india.ktkabout 11 hours agoone nation on law....All Indians are equal.satishabout 11 hours ago @Zubair , keep DreamingABHISHEKabout 11 hours agoHats off to Modi & Amit ShahChinpaksaddiqueabout 11 hours agoPMIK must involve directly now and speak to Modi.DRDabout 11 hours agoJ&K will be more special after this....sangan patilabout 11 hours ago @sumit Upadhyay, they can only dream of KashmirKashmiriabout 11 hours agoIndia digging its own grave.Kashifabout 11 hours ago@kp, that's the point. Two nations, two laws.madyabout 11 hours agoThese decisions now opens space for private investments in various industries, tourism and services in J&K and Ladakh. More investments, more jobs.GKabout 11 hours agoDone.Umeshabout 11 hours ago @kashmiri , see it now. We'll also seeTarique Paulabout 11 hours ago@SS India, killing the innocent and Muslims is equality??? Wake up.ehsanabout 11 hours agoby removing an article do you Indians think that it will end the indigenous Kashmiri independence movement. dream on like you always do.ssaadabout 11 hours agoIs india looking for its demise? abolished it and india will see its endSrinivasabout 11 hours agoThe modi government took a bold decision to scrape the article 370 and 35A. Actually speaking it will definitely bring permanent peace between our subcontinent. The terrorism and the separatists will vanish once for all. I strongly urge the Imran government to support this historic decision of the modi government in bringing a permanent peace among the arching rivals.Last Wordabout 11 hours agoThis is a good decision which was long due and majority of Indians were in its favour. J&K will now officially become an integral part of India and no longer remain as a disputed territory.nusrat bhattiabout 11 hours agoa bad decision ...Shahidabout 11 hours ago@kp, Kashmir accession was agreed upon the fact that the state will be given special status. If the special status is withdrawn then the basis for accession is also nullifiedTruthabout 11 hours ago @Zubair , that means an independent country????desi dimagabout 11 hours agoLet's buy land in Kashmir.DCabout 11 hours agovery good development. It will pave way for Kashmir resolutionRaoabout 11 hours ago @Tahir , Qureshi must be in a shock....Bilal Hameedabout 11 hours agoIt was intended to happen as 40000 army is already deployed within a week for killing the innocent Kashmiris. Finally the aftermath of Trump's offer of arbitration.indiaabout 11 hours ago @fawad Choudhry, You can approach OIC(which is spineless)Indianabout 11 hours agoThe opposition was not that strong. No 'chaos' as reported. Everything is fine. It's just a debate that will ensue as happens with any bill.Rohitabout 11 hours agoNow Kashmiri people are equal to all other Indian people in all manner. We love and respect Kashmir.Zukabout 11 hours agoIs it a constitutional amendment or a simple law which can be passed by simple majority? The article is silent on this. If it's constitutional amendment does it require more than simple majority to become effective. From the comments of Indian's who all appear to be subscribed as they are contributing overwhelmingly within minutes of the story published that it's a done deal with government announcement. If so I can only say that previous governments of last seven decades were not foolish to keep the promise made by their founding fathers. The current one has decided to crush the minority Muslim population into submission in Kashmir as already being done in whole of India. It may make sense where minority is less than 5% but with 20 % muslims and further 5 % other minorities this policy is going to fail hands down in long run.chistiabout 11 hours agoI will invest in Kashmir tourism which create job for localsRamabout 11 hours agoHigh time this was done, J&K will get the same status as the rest of the union and will develop.Rakeshabout 11 hours agoNow, I am willing to invest in jammu kashmir apple farm land.True Indianabout 11 hours agoCongratulations to all people of Jammu and Kashmir. It will change their lives. Lots of opportunities for their better life and career opens now. Kashmir will become another Switzerland for tourists. It will progress whole state economically and growth of people due to business comes from rest of India.Omerabout 11 hours agoshame on india. Free Kashmir. you will take kashmir people land and job and wont give anything backpoint of viewabout 11 hours agoOne nation one law, bold decision by Modi Govt.Mianabout 11 hours agoTrump had mediated.Azizabout 11 hours agoThe end of India's rule in Kashmir has begun.faisalabout 11 hours agoIndia can change the laws but not the will of people of J&K.Jawad Lahoriabout 11 hours agoThis doesn’t change or affect Pakistan’s stand on IOK.brrabout 11 hours agoA renewal of the concept of India.Ghulam Nabi Malikabout 11 hours agoAS a born Kashmiri, I resent and regret, this nefarious design by BJP a Hindu led party, for this chance, PM Modi had campaigned very hard. The only Muslims' majority state in India which has this status, now big death blow had occurred, leaving all struggle for freedom.Jalbani Balochabout 11 hours agoKashmir is a disputed territory and an unfinished agenda of division. By scrapping the article allowing special status of Kashmir, India cannot conquest and quell the struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination, which is guaranteed to them by the UN. The hidden motive of this abrupt move is to subjugate Kashmiris and confiscate their lands and relegate them to minority in their own state by settling non-Kashmiris in Kashmir. The brave people of Kashmir will continue to fight and put to fire the treacherous designs of India. In this hour of need, we Pakistanis express our complete solidarity with Kashmiris and request them to continue with their struggle until the name of India is obliterated from this beautiful valley, which will become one-day as the first province of Pakistan.