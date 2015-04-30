Ancient Temples and Mosques under Archeological Survey of India

Ministry of Culture 29-April, 2015 16:13 IST Ancient Temples and Mosques under ASI There are 1076 temples and 250 mosques as of national importance under the Archeological Survey of India in the Country. There are 242 temples and 36 mosques from Karnataka under the Archeological Survey of India while 132 temples and 62 mosques from Uttar Pradesh fall under the same category. Madhya Pradesh has 96 temples and 20 mosques within the purview of Archeological Survey of India. The year of construction in respect of temples and mosques under ASI varies from 4th to 19th Century for temples and 12th to 19th Century for mosques. The ancient temples and mosques declared as of national importance are in fairly good state of preservation and maintenance. These are periodically conserved, scientifically preserved and maintained as per established principles of conservation as and when needed, subject to availability of resources. This information was given by the Union Minister of Culture (Independent Charge), Tourism (Independent Charge) and Civil Aviation, Dr. Mahesh Sharma in reply to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha today. *****