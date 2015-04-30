Ancient Temples and Mosques under Archeological Survey of India

E-ticketing- A cashless tool for tourists at all ticketed monuments

There are 116 ticketed monuments and 32 museums under the protection of ASI(Archaeological Survey of India).

Nearly 100 Monuments Identified for Portal on “Must-See Monuments and

Archaeological Sites of India”

National Virtual Library of India

Excavation at the site near Saser La Pass in Ladakh at an altitude of about 13500-14000 feet

An ancient camping site dating 9245 BC (11195 BP) has been discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on the way to Saser La which leads to the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh. Proper archaeological excavation is in progress which has so far revealed microlithic and bone artefacts. The discovery is the earliest known evidence of highest known camping site in India, at about 13500 -14000 feet above mean sea level.

Conservation portal for ASI works

Ease of doing business –Website & Smart Smarac Mobile App for NMA permissions

Satellite Mapping of ASI Monuments

3686 centrally protected monuments.

Retrieval of stolen antiquities from abroad

Project Mausam

Swachh Bharat – Swachh Smarak

Foundation laying of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology, ASI

E-Governance

Sanskriti App:

Group on MyGov

http://www.indiaculture.nic.in/videostreaming

Cultural Mapping of India

Celebration of International Buddha Poornima Diwas

2nd Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

Digitization

National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA) website. NMMA has documented 61,132 antiquities so far through Documentation Resources Centre. In addition, 15000 more antiquities were documented by 31st March 2016. Out of remaining raw data of 47,000 of 80,000 sites available with NMMA (32,832 templates were computerised during the year 2014-2015) on Built Heritage and Sites collected from IAR, INTACH, D-Forms etc., NMMA documented and computerised 45,000 Templates during the period April-December 2015. Browsing of the uploaded data may be done on NMMA website http://www.nmma.nic.in./

Approximately 45000 sites (unprotected) with archaeological remains were documented by Research Associates engaged contractually by NMMA from Secondary Source like District and Imperial Gazetteers, journals published Catalogues brought out by State and University Archaeology Depts. un-published Universities thesis, Survey Report etc.

Approximately 45000 sites (unprotected) with archaeological remains were documented by Research Associates engaged contractually by NMMA from Secondary Source like District and Imperial Gazetteers, journals published Catalogues brought out by State and University Archaeology Depts. un-published Universities thesis, Survey Report etc.

Gandhi Heritage

Festivals of India Abroad

World’s Heritage

International Cultural Relations(ICR)

Digital Exhibition-‘Uniting India: Sardar Patel’

Commemorations

Commemorations have been celebrated in 2015-16 like that of Lala Lajpat Rai, Maharana Pratap, Rani Gaidinliu, Tatya Tope, Bhisham Sahni and 500 years of return of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to Vrindavan.

Released a Commemorative Coin of Rs 150 and a Circulation Coin of Rs 10 on Late Lala Lajpat Rai on 28th October 2016. The Ministry has celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai from 28th January 2015 to 28th January 2016.

As part of “Commemoration of Tatya Tope’s 200th Birth Anniversary”, the Ministry of Culture with the support of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library organized a Special Lecture and a National Conference here today. Prof. Makkhan Lal, of Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management, New Delhi gave the Special Lecture on the topic of ‘First War of Independence and the Indian Nation’ on 16th February 2016. Released a Commemorative Coin of Rs. 200/- and a Circulation Coin of Rs. 10/- on Tatya Tope on the occasion of his Martyr Day on 18th April 2016

As a part of 475th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Maharana Pratap, Ministry has released a Commemorative coin of Rs. 100/- and a Circulation coin of Rs. 10/- in New Delhi on 9th May 2016.

Other Prominent Achievements

Launch of emblem of NAI with tagline

Release of two Commemorative Coin on NAI

Release of Commemorative Postal Stamp of Rs. 5/- with first day cover

Meeting of Central advisory Board on Culture