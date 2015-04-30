/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Ancient Temples and Mosques under Archeological Survey of India

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Hindustani78, Apr 30, 2015.

Page 1 of 7
  1. Apr 30, 2015 #1
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    Ministry of Culture
    29-April, 2015 16:13 IST

    Ancient Temples and Mosques under ASI

    There are 1076 temples and 250 mosques as of national importance under the Archeological Survey of India in the Country.

    There are 242 temples and 36 mosques from Karnataka under the Archeological Survey of India while 132 temples and 62 mosques from Uttar Pradesh fall under the same category.

    Madhya Pradesh has 96 temples and 20 mosques within the purview of Archeological Survey of India.

    The year of construction in respect of temples and mosques under ASI varies from 4th to 19th Century for temples and 12th to 19th Century for mosques.

    The ancient temples and mosques declared as of national importance are in fairly good state of preservation and maintenance. These are periodically conserved, scientifically preserved and maintained as per established principles of conservation as and when needed, subject to availability of resources.

    This information was given by the Union Minister of Culture (Independent Charge), Tourism (Independent Charge) and Civil Aviation, Dr. Mahesh Sharma in reply to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha today.

    *****
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  2. Apr 30, 2015 #2
    MokshaVimukthi

    MokshaVimukthi BANNED

    Messages:
    1,960
    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,731 / -18
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    25% mosques in a country with 12% muslims :cheesy:
     
  3. Nov 11, 2016 #3
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Dr. Mahesh Sharma and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani lighting the lamp at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) excavation site, in Vadnagar, Gujarat on November 10, 2016.[​IMG]

    The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Dr. Mahesh Sharma and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani, at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) excavation site, in Vadnagar, Gujarat on November 10, 2016.[​IMG]

    The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Dr. Mahesh Sharma addressing at the Tana Riri Festival 2016, where a World Record was made with simultaneous playing of harmonium by 640 persons, in Vadnagar, Gujarat on November 10, 2016.[​IMG]
     
  4. Nov 12, 2016 #4
    Lucky Breeze

    Lucky Breeze FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,078
    Joined:
    Oct 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,257 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    So when will our govt is going to construct and rehabilitate this site?

    [​IMG]
     
  5. Dec 14, 2016 #5
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    Ministry of Culture
    14-December, 2016 16:58 IST
    New Monuments for Maintenance and Restoration Under ASI

    Archaeological Survey of India takes up survey for documenting/reporting ancient monuments/sites through exploration and village to village survey. However, during the year 2016, no monument has been added in the list of protected monuments of national importance for maintenance and restoration.


    After survey, 22 numbers of monuments (list is given below) have been identified to include under list of centrally protected monuments. Conservation work of the protected monuments is a continuous process. The essential work of them is attended regularly as per the availability of resources including in Uttar Pradesh.


    LIST OF MONUMENTS IDENTIFIED FOR PROTECTION AS OF NATIONAL IMPORTANCE IN THE COUNTRY



    Sl.No - Name of Monument - State

    1 .Badarpur Fort, District Karimganj -Assam

    2 . Rock Painting at Chintakunta Muddanur Mandal, District Y.S.R. Kadapa - Andhra Pradesh

    3 . Ancient Site, Khirsara, District Kacchh-Gujarat

    4 . Budhist Monastery at Lahaling District Lalaul and Spiti.-Himachal Pradesh

    5 . Zimskhang Gongma along with village remains-Jammu & Kashmir

    6 . Ancient Caves Saspol/Gon-Nila-Phuk Meditition Caves Saspol, Leh-Laadakh-Jammu & Kashmir

    7 . Rock Art site Murgi, Leh-Laadakh - Jammu & Kashmir

    8 . Trilochana Temple - Jammu & Kashmir

    9 . Trisher Stupa along with adjusting remains and prehistoric site around Holy Lake (Slob Phan Rso), Leh-Laadakh- Jammu & Kashmir

    10 . Navratana Garh Fort - Jharkahand

    11 . Janardana Temple, District Thrissur - Kerala

    12 . Vishnu Temple (Visnugudi) Nadavyal Sultanbatery Taluk, Wayanad, District Thrissur-Kerala

    13 . Dhurabarao (Putalibarao) - Maharashtra

    14 . Monument at Ranipur Jharial - Odisha

    15 . Zawar, Zinc Protection Centre - Rajasthan

    16 . The four Mughal Gardens - Uttar Pradesh

    17 . Haveli of Agah Khan - Uttar Pradesh

    18 . Haveli of Khan-i-Duran - Uttar Pradesh

    19 . Hathi Khana - Uttar Pradesh

    20 . Someshwar Mahadeva Temple Char, District Chitrakut.-Uttar Pradesh

    21 . Ancient Brick Temple (Tundare Baba), Deokalia (Unchagaon) in District Sitapur.-Uttar Pradesh

    22 . Sanauli - Uttar Pradesh



    This information was given by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (I/C) for Culture and Tourism in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

    ****

    *************

    Ministry of Culture
    14-December, 2016 16:50 IST
    Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958

    Provisions of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958 and Rules, 1959 are not out dated and implemented effectively on ground.

    Before 2010 notable amendments were made as under:

    (i) Insertion of section 2A in the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, by Act No.52 of 1972 with regard to State of Jammu & Kashmir with effect from 5.4.1976, (ii) word “compulsory purchase” have been substituted by the words “compulsory acquisition” under sections 23(2), 23(4), 26(2) and 26(3) of the Act 1958 with effect from 05.04.1976 (iii) the words “compulsory purchase of any such antiquities at their market value” have been substituted by the words “compulsory acquisition of any such antiquities” under section 23(3) and 26(1) of the Act 1958 with effect from 05.04.1976, (iv) the words “to be purchased” have been substituted by the words “to be acquired” under section 26(1) of the Act 1958 with effect from 05.04.1976, (v) Section 28(2) of the Act, 1958 related to compulsory acquisition has been amended suitably after enactment of the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act 1972, vide Act No.52 of 1972 with effect from 5.4.1976, (vi) Section 38(4) of the Act 1958 has been amended by Act No.4 of 2005 regarding placing every rules made under Act, 1958 before each House of Parliament with effect from 11.01.2005.

    This information was given by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (I/C) for Culture and Tourism in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

    *****
     
  6. Dec 30, 2016 #6
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    Ministry of Culture
    30-December, 2016 12:01 IST
    Year End Review-2016- Nearly 100 Monuments Identified for Portal on “Must-See Monuments & Archaeological Sites

    Ease of doing business –Website & Smart Smarac Mobile App for NMA permissions

    Digital Exhibition-‘Uniting India: Sardar Patel inaugurated on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

    Data on more than 1 Crore artists has been collected under Cultural Mapping of India


    Year End Review-2016

    Ministry of Culture



    Ministry of Culture’s mandate revolves around the functions like preservation and conservation of Ancient Cultural Heritage and promotion of Art and Culture both Tangible and Intangible in the country. Ministry is working on the protection, development and promotion of all types of heritage of culture namely, tangible heritage, intangible heritage and knowledge heritage. In addition, the Ministry also harbours the responsibility of Gandhian heritage and commemoration of important historical events and centenaries of great personalities. Ministry is also promoting a museum movement in the country and majority of the museum are under its administrative control. The Ministry through its organizations is engaged in recognizing excellence in the field of art and culture by way of awards given by institutions like Sahitya Akademi and Sangeet Natak Akademi.



    1. E-ticketing- A cashless tool for tourists at all ticketed monuments



    · There are 116 ticketed monuments and 32 museums under the protection of ASI(Archaeological Survey of India). E-ticketing facility has been launched in coordination with Canara Bank with the aim of providing online booking facility for visitors. Moreover, the facility is proving to be less expensive when compared to manual ticketing system which was prevalent earlier. E-ticketing facility has been playing a significant role in facilitating the cashless transactions to the Indian and foreign tourists. The e- Ticket sales has been increased by 10 times and the revenue increased by 60 times from 9th October, 2016 to 8th November, 2016.

    · Process is underway to procure hardware to have computerized facility for the sale of e-tickets at the Point of Sale. Also process has been initiated to set up card swipe/PoS machines at the ticketed monument sites.

    · Portal: http://asi.payumoney.com/#/

    2. Nearly 100 Monuments Identified for Portal on “Must-See Monuments and

    Archaeological Sites of India”

    · Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has created a Portal for the “Must-See Monuments and Archaeological Sites of India”, under its protection. The purpose of the portal is to highlight outstanding monuments and sites in India, comprising world heritage properties, sites under UNESCO’s Tentative List, ASI’s ticketed and other non-ticketed prominent monuments. Nearly a hundred monuments have been identified for this purpose. Sites have been selected on the basis of their exceptional art and architecture, planning and design, displaying exemplary engineering skills and being a unique testimony to the civilization in the past.


    · The portal carries brief history of each monument and information such as connectivity and access, weather conditions, timings of opening and closing, facilities available at site, 360 Degree/panoramic views (in collaboration with Google) and other Must-See monuments in the vicinity. The portal is being with the hope that these will be visited by a large number of people from India and abroad, and will contribute to their visiting these outstanding sites.


    · Information for the portal including photographs has been collected from various field offices. The portal work is in progress and it is expected to be launched within a month.


    · Portal :- http://asimustsee.nic.in/


    3. National Virtual Library of India

    · Under the aegis of the National Mission on Libraries, the National Virtual Library of India (NVLI) has been envisaged as the platform which would bring together all information generated in India and about India and make such information accessible to the citizens through user friendly search interfaces.

    · A number of web based information services have been conceived to make best use of information technology. NVLI will provide a platform for users from all sectors to seek information through well researched services implemented through user-friendly interfaces.

    4. Excavation at the site near Saser La Pass in Ladakh at an altitude of about 13500-14000 feet

    · An ancient camping site dating 9245 BC (11195 BP) has been discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on the way to Saser La which leads to the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh. Proper archaeological excavation is in progress which has so far revealed microlithic and bone artefacts. The discovery is the earliest known evidence of highest known camping site in India, at about 13500 -14000 feet above mean sea level.
    [​IMG]
    5. Conservation portal for ASI works

    · Portal for Conservation works has been launched by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which aims to capture details of all conservation and development works being undertaken by its various circles. The portal has been developed to increase transparency and now it is accessible to public as a part of e-governance initiative. The portal has details of all works being undertaken by ASI through its various circles, viz., conservation programme, progress of work, attendance of workers, etc., including time line, which can be monitored at different levels.

    · Portal http://asiconservationportal.nic.in/

    6. Ease of doing business –Website & Smart Smarac Mobile App for NMA permissions



    · National Monuments Authority (NMA)’s Web Portal called “NOC Online Application and Processing System (NOAPS)”was launched on 26th April 2016. Keeping in view the directive of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India regarding “e-Governance” and “Ease of Doing Business”, the National Monuments Authority has developed this online Web Portal. The Portal has used the technology and expertise of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), who are in the process of mapping of 3686 ASI protected monuments and sites. They have developed a user friendly Mobile App, which can be downloaded free of cost by an applicant and can be used to upload the geo coordinates of his plot which falls within the prohibited/regulated area of the monument.

    · One of the tasks mandated to NMA is to consider the impact of large scale development projects, including public projects proposed in the regulated area; to make recommendations to the Competent Authority for grant of NOC for construction of residential/commercial building in the regulated area of Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites.

    · The web portal of NMA has now been integrated with the online portal of local bodies of Delhi and Mumbai viz. NDMC, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and MCDs (South MCD, North MCD, East MCD) to facilitate single window clearance for construction on a common application form.

    · http://nmanoc.nic.in/

    · Smart Smarac Mobile App- http://nmanoc.nic.in/applicant/register

    7. Satellite Mapping of ASI Monuments

    · Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for preparation of satellite based maps indicating prohibited and regulated areas clearly for the information of public and also to facilitate procedure for grant of permissions for construction related activity within prohibited and regulated areas of all 3686 centrally protected monuments.


    · ISRO has a repository of photographs of various monuments/sites that have been taken at periodic intervals. Using these photographs that are taken routinely through satellites over a period of time and combining them with the map-plotted boundaries of plots for which permissions under AMASR Act have been given, a surveillance system is within the realm of technological possibility.



    8. Retrieval of stolen antiquities from abroad



    · Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to USA in June, 2016 facilitated return of 17 antiquities smuggled out of India to USA. Out of these, 8 antiquities have already been returned to India and the remaining 9 are in process of return. One Bronze object of Natraja and one Stone object of Ardhanarishwara from Australia have already been retrieved, while three objects i.e. seated images of Buddha, Pratayangira and Buddha panel are in process of return. One stone object of Parrot Lady from Canada and one stone object of Durga from Germany have already been retrieved.


    9. Project Mausam

    · Project ‘Mausam’ is an initiative of the Ministry of Culture to be implemented by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as the nodal agency with research support of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and National Museum as associate bodies. This project aims to explore the multi-faceted Indian Ocean ‘world’ – collating archaeological and historical research in order to document the diversity of cultural, commercial and religious interactions in the Indian Ocean – extending from East Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Indian Subcontinent and Sri Lanka to the Southeast Asian archipelago. It also aims to promote research on themes related to the study of Maritime Routes through international scientific seminars and meetings and by adopting a multidisciplinary approach.

    · The project encourages the production of specialized works, as well as publications for the general public with an attempt at promoting a broader understanding of the concept of a common heritage and multiple identities. An objective of the project is to prepare a dossier for trans-national nomination as World Heritage.

    · The Government has identified 39 countries to bring on board for trans-national nomination for World Heritage but still has not entered into partnerships. There are no specific reasons for not entering into partnerships as such initiatives depend on various discussions and approvals from the country concerned once they are approached.


    10. Swachh Bharat – Swachh Smarak

    · All ASI Protected Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites Declared Polythene Free Zones

    · 75 More Adarsh Monuments Protected by ASI to be Included in ‘Swachh Paryatan Mobile App’ taking it to 100. 25 ASI sites were launched as “Adarsh Smarak” on 26th December, 2014.

    · All ASI Protected Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites have been declared ‘Polythene Free Zones’. Advisory was issued to all State Governments/UTs to support ASI in keeping Monuments Polythene Free up to 300 meters from the protected boundaries of the Monuments. The Ministry has sanctioned Rs.350 crores to provide facilities like Protected Boundaries, Toilets and Disabled Friendly Access in all ASI Protected Monuments. Work has been allocated to PSUs like WAPCOS and TCIL. They have been directed to complete the work in the current financial year 2016-17.


    · The ASI has ranked top 25 Adarsh Monuments on the basis of Cleanliness parameters such as amenities like toilets, green lawns, Polythene Free Zone, signage for awareness, disabilities access, drinking water and provision for garbage bins etc. “Rani ki Vav (Gujarat)” a World Heritage Site has been declared as the cleanest iconic place in the country.


    · Apart from this 75 more Adarsh Monuments protected by ASI have been identified to be included in the ‘Swachh Paryatan Mobile App’ launched by the Ministry of Tourism. With this a total of 100 Adarsh Monuments protected by ASI will be included in the ‘Swachh Paryatan Mobile App’. This App was launched in February 2016 and is monitored by the Project Monitoring Unit of Swachh Bharat Mission in Ministry of Tourism.


    · The Ministry of Culture observed a Swachhta Pakhwada from 16th to 30th September, 2016 to spread awareness about the need and importance of cleanliness in all the domains. M/o of Culture and its various organizations have made all possible efforts for an efficient observance of the Swachhta Pakhwada.


    · A promotional film made by IGNCA on the theme “Swachhta Devtva, Ek Samaan” to create awareness about cleanliness at religious places screened at various religious places for wider awareness about cleanliness amongst visitors.

    11. Foundation laying of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology, ASI.

    · Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh laid foundation stone of building of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology at Greater Noida on 28 October 2016. The new building of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology is being constructed at the cost of Rs. 300 crores. The Institute has been dedicated to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya in his birth centenary year.

    12. E-Governance

    · The Ministry’s following social media handles are being regularly updated with latest events and achievements. The social media feed has also been incorporated on the home page of MoC’s website (http://www.indiaculture.nic.in/)


    Sanskriti App: Sanskriti is a Mobile App to view cultural events of India. The main categories of events that can be viewed are Music, Theatre, Dance, Exhibitions, Film Shows, Literature, Lectures and Programs for children. This Application provides updates on the Events organized under Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It gives the list of events and automatically detects current location of the mobile and the city is selected accordingly. User can also select city of his choice and see the listings. User can also search the events by Venue, Date or Location. There are 9 categories in the App i.e. Music, Dance, Theatre, Exhibition, Film Shows, Children, Literature, Lectures and others. There are number of sub categories in all categories.


    · The Sanskriti Mobile app is now available on leading app stores such as Google Play, iOS and Windows etc.



    · Group on MyGov: Group on MyGov web portal has been created in the name of Ministry of Culture to ensure citizens active partnership in nation-building through Tasks, Discussions, Polls, Blogs and Talks.

    Web link: https://mygov.in/group/ministry-culture/



    · Sanskriti Channels: 45 Channels with 15 Categories are now functional on the website of the Ministry of Culture.

    Web link - http://www.indiaculture.nic.in/videostreaming



    · Cultural Scheme Monitoring System (CSMS): The administration and implementation of the various schemes run by the Ministry of Culture have been delegated to organizations under the charge of the Ministry in order to facilitate and speed up processing. All 17 major schemes have been made online and application forms have been simplified. The system aims to ensure transparency and effective monitoring. In order to bring more transparency in various scheme implementation, this bureau has introduced following initiatives

    o Individual Interviews

    o Simplifications of various formats

    o Applications have gone up 3 times more.

    o Fast track clearing initiated for backlog cases and EAC( Empowered Advisory Committee) meetings


    · DBT cell: As per the initiative taken by Government of India, The Ministry of Culture has set up DBT cell with JS (P.Arts) as its head.



    · Video Wall: Ministry of Culture has planned to set up a video wall at National Archives of India with an objective to showcase Ministry’s prominent achievements, upcoming events, etc.



    13. Cultural Mapping of India

    · The mandate of Ministry of Culture is to preserve, promote, explore and share India’s culture and heritage along with its ethos and values for the benefit of mankind. In pursuance of this vision, among others, Ministry of Culture has been administering a few finance-based schemes to identify, nurture hand-hold and train the upcoming and budding artistes on a sustained basis. This is carried out by way of grant of scholarships, fellowships, pensions, and other forms of grants/assistance. With a view to reach every nook and corner throughout the length and breadth of the country; there is a need to have data-base of such art forms and artists, which we refer to as “Cultural Mapping”. This could consolidate the data at one place in a systematic manner and help us to streamline and rationalize various financial grant schemes being implemented by the Ministry for artists and cultural organizations, and ensure effectiveness, transparency and value for money.

    · The work of entry of data of artists has been assigned to CCRT, New Delhi. Till date data on more than 1 Crore artists has been collected. In order to collect the data of artists, Ministry is also taking the help of State Govt. and other organizations.

    · Under this scheme, a web portal has been developed( http://culturalmapping.nic.in/) for collection of online data from artistes for cultural mapping, which will serve as an artist repository and can be used in future for the purpose of providing grant-in aid under various cultural schemes administered by this Ministry. In order to generate fund and to run the Mission, a draft mission document has been prepared by a sub-committee of Experts constituted for this purpose and submitted to NITI Aayog and other Ministries for wider consultation.

    Portal: - http://culturalmapping.nic.in/


    14. Celebration of International Buddha Poornima Diwas

    · ‘International Buddha Poornima Diwas 2016’ was celebrated in New Delhi on 21st May 2016 to commemorate the Thrice Blessed Day of Buddha’s Birth, Sambodhiprapti and Mahaparinirvana falling on the auspicious full moon day of the month of Vaishakh. To mark this most auspicious occasion, various Buddhist bodies and organizations of India have come together under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture to commemorate and celebrate the day in a grand manner in New Delhi.

    15. 2nd Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav



    · The 2nd Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav(RSM)-2016 was organized by Ministry of Culture from 15th to 24th October, 2016 at IGNCA, New Delhi. All the seven ZCCs, Sangeet Natak Akademi and IGNCA participated in the Mahotsav. Out of Rs. 10.00 crore earmarked for this Mahotsav, an amount of Rs. 7.50 crore has been released to NCZCC, Allahabad for organizing this RSM. Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister was the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of RSM on 15th October, 2016. Hon’ble President of India was the Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony of the Mahotsav on 24th October, 2016.The festival brought together more than 1200 performers to perform over 400 acts and showcased handicrafts created by more than 250 master craftsmen from all over India clubbed with, diverse cuisines prepared by tradition chefs, all under one- roof.


    · The 3rd Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav was held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi during 17th -24th December, 2016. The Prime Minister visited RSM on 22nd Nov, 2016 and interacted with prominent artists who were performing at the National Cultural Festival. The next editions of RSM will be held in Jammu &Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka at budget estimates of Rs 5 crore each in the current financial year.

    16. Digitization

    · The digital collection of more than 52,289 images in respect of selected Museums, where Jatan software is being implemented in the first phase, has been transferred to the Digital Repository at C-DAC Pune and is available for public viewing on the web portal “museumsofindia.gov.in”. In addition, 12 virtual exhibitions have also been uploaded on this web portal for public viewing.


    · Portal:- http://museumsofindia.gov.in



    · A total of 14,00,740 antiquities have been documented and Data of 3.15 lakhs of Built Heritage & Sites (BH&S) and antiquities has been uploaded on National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA) website. NMMA has documented 61,132 antiquities so far through Documentation Resources Centre. In addition, 15000 more antiquities were documented by 31st March 2016. Out of remaining raw data of 47,000 of 80,000 sites available with NMMA (32,832 templates were computerised during the year 2014-2015) on Built Heritage and Sites collected from IAR, INTACH, D-Forms etc., NMMA documented and computerised 45,000 Templates during the period April-December 2015. Browsing of the uploaded data may be done on NMMA website http://www.nmma.nic.in./ .


    · Approximately 45000 sites (unprotected) with archaeological remains were documented by Research Associates engaged contractually by NMMA from Secondary Source like District and Imperial Gazetteers, journals published Catalogues brought out by State and University Archaeology Depts. un-published Universities thesis, Survey Report etc.


    · Digitization of records and open access to archival resources has been taken up in a big way. National Archives of India has launched its online search portal “Abhilekh – Patal” on its 125th Foundation Day on 11th March, 2015. 2.37 million catalogue entries and 12000 digital images have been uploaded. About 15 lakh pages have already been digitized and more projects are underway.


    17. Gandhi Heritage

    · All components of Dandi project namely construction of National Dandi Memorial, development of Dandi Heritage Path from Ahmadabad to Dandi and development of 21 Night Halt places have been approved. Government of India has also accorded its approval for the construction of National Dandi Memorial at Dandi. Construction of the Heritage path has begun. Work relating to 21 night halt places is under progress.


    · Gandhi Heritage Sites Mission has taken up several projects. These include up gradation and modernization of Gandhi Ashram Trust at Noakhali (Bangladesh); up gradation of the Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya, Barrackpore, Kolkata; curating exhibition of permanent nature at Pietermaritzburg Railway Station, South Africa and creation of data base relating to Gandhi Heritage Sites etc.


    · Approximately 2, 255,090 pages have been uploaded on Gandhi Heritage Portal.

    Portal:- https://www.gandhiheritageportal.org/

    18. Festivals of India Abroad

    · Festivals of India have been organized in Myanmar, Hungary, Morocco, Italy and Egypt. Festivals of India, is currently on-going in Spain and Australia.

    · Standing Committee on Festivals of India Abroad, approved holding of Festivals of India also in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Guyana, Korea (Phase-II), Italy (Phase-II), Netherlands, Oman, Tanzania, Kenya, Cambodia, UAE, Senegal, Sri Lanka (Phase-II), Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon and Serbia during the year 2016-17.

    · The Festival of India was held from August to November 2016 in seven cities across Australia. Some of the finest elements of India’s classical and contemporary culture through a variety of dance, music, theatre, visual arts and textiles were presented in the festival. The Festival was coordinated by the High Commission of India in Australia.

    · “Ganges-Danube Cultural Festival of India” in Hungary was organized on 17 June 2016 at Vigado Theatre in Budapest, Hungary followed by Yoga workshop on 18th June.

    · A Festival of India was is also being organized in Oman from 15 November, 2016 to 24 March, 2017. The Festival has showcased diverse Indian culture, i.e. classical and folk dance, music, Indian cuisine and Exhibition on Islamic Art Calligraphy. Artists from Jammu & Kashmir are also presented their folk dance and music.

    19. World’s Heritage

    · “The Excavated Remains at Nalanda” got included in the Tentative List of World Heritage on 09.01.2009. The nomination dossier for ‘Excavated Remains of Nalanda Mahavihara’ was prepared by the ASI and submitted in January 2015 to the World Heritage Committee for the purpose of its inscription in the year 2016 and on 15 July 2016 it has got inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

    · Khangchendzonga National Park (KNP) in Sikkim and The Capitol Complex in Chandigarh were also announced as World Heritage Sites during the 40th session of the WHC held at Istanbul in Turkey in 2016.

    · Yoga, India’s one of the ancient practices has now been inscribed as an element in the UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of humanity during the 11th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. During this session, India’s proposal for inscribing Yoga as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was unanimously supported by all the 24 members of the Intergovernmental Committee.

    · Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has submitted the nomination dossier for “Historic City of Ahmedabad”. Minor Boundary Modification Proposal for Humanyuns’ Tomb and “State of Conservation for Hill Forts of Rajasthan” was also submitted to World Heritage Centre, Paris.

    20. International Cultural Relations(ICR)

    · The Cultural Exchange Programme between India and France for the year 2016-18 was signed on 25th January, 2016.


    · Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has submitted the nomination dossier for “Historic City of Ahmedabad”. Minor Boundary Modification Proposal for Humanyuns’ Tomb and “State of Conservation for Hill Forts of Rajasthan” was also submitted to World Heritage Centre, Paris.

    · During the visit of the President of Maldives to India on April 11, 2016, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the subject "Cooperation in the area of conservation and restoration of ancient mosques and joint research and exploratory survey in Maldives” was signed. The MoU proposes to undertake conservation and restoration of historical mosques and monuments, in Maldives, joint research and exploratory survey, training and capacity building of Maldivian personnel in the areas of heritage conservation etc. The MoU shall be valid for five years.


    · Programme of Cultural Cooperation between India and Uzbekistan for 2015-17 was signed.


    · Cultural Agreement between India and Kyrgyz Republic was signed.


    · Programme of Cultural Cooperation between India and Tajikistan for 2016-18 was signed.


    · Programme of Cultural Cooperation between India and Bulgaria for 2015-2017 was signed on 4th September, 2015.
    22. Digital Exhibition-‘Uniting India: Sardar Patel’

    · The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated a Digital Exhibition – “Uniting India : Sardar Patel” organized by the Ministry of Culture on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas- the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India in National Science Centre, New Delhi on 31st October 2016.


    · Prime Minister also inaugurated the web portal, http://sardarpatel.nvli.in/ the website was developed by IIT Bombay as part of the National Virtual Library of India (NVLI) initiative of Ministry of Culture under the National Mission of Libraries.


    · Portal http://sardarpatel.nvli.in/


    · The Digital Exhibition has a total of 29 exhibits where a small film on the life of Sardar Patel has been prepared for wider awareness about his unmatched personality. The Exhibition has showcased that a total 565 princely states, some of which were ruled by Maharajas and others by Nawabs, started believing they would become independent rulers of their kingdoms as in the pre-British era. The exhibition has also showcased the vision of free India which was Sardar Patel's insight, wisdom and diplomacy that drove sense into the minds of the monarchs who agreed accession to the Indian Republic.


    · The Exhibition has been visited by 1, 11,196 visitors in November, 2016.


    · The travelling version of the Digital Exhibition “Uniting India: Sardar Patel” was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat on 9th November, 2016 at Junagarh, Gujarat. The Exhibition has been visited by 95718 visitors from 9th November, 2016 to 30th November, 2016.


    · So far Rs.300 crore has been released for the Statue of Unity – a statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.


    23. Commemorations

    · Commemorations have been celebrated in 2015-16 like that of Lala Lajpat Rai, Maharana Pratap, Rani Gaidinliu, Tatya Tope, Bhisham Sahni and 500 years of return of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to Vrindavan.


    · Released a Commemorative Coin of Rs 150 and a Circulation Coin of Rs 10 on Late Lala Lajpat Rai on 28th October 2016. The Ministry has celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai from 28th January 2015 to 28th January 2016.


    · As part of “Commemoration of Tatya Tope’s 200th Birth Anniversary”, the Ministry of Culture with the support of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library organized a Special Lecture and a National Conference here today. Prof. Makkhan Lal, of Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management, New Delhi gave the Special Lecture on the topic of ‘First War of Independence and the Indian Nation’ on 16th February 2016. Released a Commemorative Coin of Rs. 200/- and a Circulation Coin of Rs. 10/- on Tatya Tope on the occasion of his Martyr Day on 18th April 2016


    · As a part of 475th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Maharana Pratap, Ministry has released a Commemorative coin of Rs. 100/- and a Circulation coin of Rs. 10/- in New Delhi on 9th May 2016.


    · Ministry of Culture received ‘Shri Chaitanya Prem Rath’ as part of Commemoration of 500th Anniversary of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s coming to Vrindavan amidst chanting of Hare Krishna by a group of devotees followed by Nritya Natika “Damodar Leela” written by Shri Vilv Mangal in the Auditorium of IGNCA, Janpath, New Delhi on 9th March 2016. A Commemorative Non-Circulation Coin of ₹500 and a Circulation Coin of ₹10 as part of year-long celebrations of commemoration of “500thAnniversary of Shri Krishna Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s Coming to Vrindavan” on 25th November 2016.

    25. Other Prominent Achievements



    · “Ganga Sanskriti Yatra” showcasing & discovering culture heritage of Ganga was organised from Gangotri to Gangasagar from 14 February to 13 March, 2016 in 262 different venues connecting with over 2.5 crore people. The objective of ‘Ganga Sanskriti Yatra’ is to showcase and discover the cultural diversity and heritage of Ganga river basin and also to spread necessary awareness to the masses about its safeguarding and rejuvenating.


    · New Interpretation Centre "Kashi Avinashi or Kashi the eternal city" inaugurated at Man Mahal, Man Mandir Varanasi by Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (I/C) for Culture & Tourism on 5th March 2016.


    · The 13th World Robot Olympiad, jointly organized by National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the aegis of Ministry of Culture and India STEM Foundation (ISF), form November 26th – November 27th at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida( Uttar Pradesh). The theme for the Olympiad was ‘Rap the Scrap’. Over 2000 students from 51 countries were participated in the international championship and showcaseed innovative solutions using robotics technology to reduce, manage and recycle waste.


    · Gallery titled Hall of Nuclear Power - Atoms Serving the Nation’ was conceptualized, designed and developed by National Science Centre, Delhi in collaboration with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. The gallery was inaugurated on 16th January, 2016.


    · A New Innovation Hub at Regional Science City, Lucknow was inaugurated on January 4th January, 2016.


    26. On the occasion of Finale of 125th Foundation Year Celebrations, National Archives of India (NAI) organized a week long celebrations from 7th -11th March 2016 in which following activities were conducted :-


    o Launch of emblem of NAI with tagline: The emblem of NAI released by Dr. Mahesh Sharma depicts the line drawing of the facades building of set against brown colour that signifies the historical and archival character of its holdings. The tagline of Sanskrit phra वयं अभिलेखान रक्षाम: ( Vyam Abhilekhaani Rakshamah ) or We Protect Records carries the ethos of work and commitment of the National Archives of India as sentinel of nation’s documentary heritage .


    o Release of two Commemorative Coin on NAI :A Commemorative coin of Rs. 125/- and a Circulating Coin of Rs.10/ was released by Dr. Mahesh Sharma.


    o Release of Commemorative Postal Stamp of Rs. 5/- with first day cover : Shri L.N. Sharma, Chief Post Master General , Delhi circle released these stamps and First day cover and presented them to Dr. Mahesh Sharma.


    27. Meeting of Central advisory Board on Culture :


    Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Culture and Tourism chaired the “First Meeting of the Re-constituted Central Advisory Board on Culture (CABC)” in New Delhi 21st October 2016. The 2nd meeting of CABC was held on 17th December, 2016 at Banaras Hindu Unversity, Varanasi. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Culture and Tourism. The role of veteran artists in spreading the great culture of this nation among the young generations was focused upon and ideas for wider and efficient promotion of Indian Heritage and Culture presented by the committee members were thoroughly discussed.


    *****
     
  7. Jan 13, 2017 #7
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    The Union Minister for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan and the Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge), Dr. Mahesh Sharma jointly visited the Heritage / Archaeological Monuments in Chandni Chowk, Delhi viz. Delhi Public Library, Lala Hardayal Library, Town Hall, Naini Lake, Roshanara Bagh, on January 13, 2017.
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  8. Jan 23, 2017 #8
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    Archaeological Survey of India workers conducting restoration work at Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday. PTI Photo
    [​IMG]
     
  9. Jan 24, 2017 #9
    AntiToxic

    AntiToxic BANNED

    Messages:
    215
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 417 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India



    When you stop doing this in pakistan

    [​IMG]
     
  10. Feb 8, 2017 #10
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    Ministry of Culture08-February, 2017 16:48 IST
    Objectives of National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities

    Ministry of Culture has following four Missions.


    1. National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities

    2. National Mission on Manuscripts

    3. National Mission on Libraries

    4. Gandhi Heritage Sites Mission.


    Details are given below:-



    Objectives of NMMA


    1. Documentation and creation of suitable database on built heritage and sites for information and dissemination to planners, researchers etc. and for better management of such cultural resources.


    2. Documentation in a uniform format developed by NMMA, of all Antiquities that are available in the form of Registered Antiquities, Catalogued Antiquities with Central as well as State Governments, Private museums and collections, Universities, etc.



    3. Promote awareness and sensitize people concerning the benefits of preserving the historical and cultural aspects of built heritage, sites and antiquities.


    4. Extend training facility and capacity building to the concerned State Departments, Local bodies, NGOs, Universities, Museums, Local communities etc.


    5. Help in developing synergy between institutions like Archaeological Survey of India, State Departments, concerned Institutions and NGOs to generate close interaction.


    6. Publication and Research


    Expected Output:


    1. National Register on Built Heritage &Sites

    2. National Register on Antiquities

    3. The details of work done and amount spent on National Mission on Monuments and

    NATIONAL MISSIONS


    (i) National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA):



    NMMA was initially approved for a period of 5 years i.e. 2007 – 2012 in the XI five year plan with the objective to prepare a National database on Built Heritage and sites from secondary sources and a National database on Antiquities from different sources and museums.



    To sustain the momentum and to complete the remaining documentation work, the Finance Committee (SFC) recommended its extension as a central scheme with certain modifications (introduction of primary survey of built heritage and sites, strengthening infrastructure etc) under XII five year plan (2012 – 2017) with a budgetary outlay of Rs.99.20 crore in April 2013.



    Policy document for documentation of antiquities was formulated by NMMA and the same has been adopted after its approval by the Monitoring Committee and Hon’ble Culture Minister.



    (ii) National Mission on Manuscripts (NMM)



    Initially National Mission for Manuscripts (NMM) was established in 2003 for a period of five years, and subsequently it was given extension twice, the latest one given in 2012. Set up by the Government of India under the Ministry of Culture, the Mission has the mandate of identifying, documenting, conserving and making accessible the manuscript heritage of India. It is a national effort in the form of a mission for logical, radical and urgent response to a very contemporary challenge – of reclaiming the in heritance contained in manuscripts, often in a poor state of preservation.



    India can rightfully claim to be the largest repository of manuscripts in the world. It is not only the largest repository of literary heritage, but is also the forerunner in conservation efforts. National Mission for Manuscripts is first such national level comprehensive initiative in the world which caters to the need of conserving manuscripts and disseminating knowledge contained therein. NMM has covered a long distance since its inception in 2003 towards fulfilling its motto, ‘conserving the past for the future’. It works through a network of neary100 centres and 350 sub-centres, spread all over the country.


    (iii) National Mission on Libraries:


    Government of India has taken various initiatives to transform India into a knowledge based society. Public libraries have a major role to play in realizing this goal. In order to revamp the Public Library System & Services, and to provide digital content based services to the citizens at large, the Ministry of Culture has launched the scheme of National Mission on Libraries (NML).



    Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation has been declared as the nodal agency for the National Mission on Libraries for administrative, logistic, planning and budgeting purposes.



    The Scheme has the following four components:



    (i) Creation of National Virtual Library (NVLI),

    (ii) Setting up of NML Model Libraries,

    (iii) Quantitative & Qualitative Survey,

    (iv) Capacity Building for library professionals.



    (iv) Gandhi Heritage Sites Mission


    In April, 2006, Government of India, constituted a Gandhi Heritage Sites (GHS) Panel headed by Shri Gopalkrishna Gandhi and, with eminent Gandhians. Based on the recommendation of the Panel the “Gandhi Heritage Sites Mission” with a fixed term of 5 years was created in 2013. The Mission’s mandate is to preserve for posterity the identified sites and to supervise, guide and assist in conservation initiatives, maintenance or preservation initiatives and the creation of a database of tangible, literary and visual heritage associated with Gandhi.



    The Mission Secretariat is headed by a Joint Secretary to Government of India who is ex- officio Secretary to the Mission. The Mission is headquarter at New Delhi and in order to strengthen links with State Governments and to coordinate the implementation of the Mission’s projects, the Zonal Cultural Centers (North, South, East, West and Central Zone) under the Ministry of Culture, are associated with the Mission. The Mission has started functioning from December, 2013 onwards.



    This information was given by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.


    ****
     
  11. Feb 9, 2017 #11
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...g-asi-rule-artists-sketch-in-protest-4514766/
    Written by Garima Mishra | Pune | Published:February 9, 2017 1:07 am
    [​IMG]

    An RTI reply had said that no permission was required if artists were not using a camera stand, stool, chair, table, large drawing board, easel or any such appliances. Express

    Here is proof that art and artists indeed know no boundaries. On February 7, a group of 12 artists from Pune, led by renowned painter Raju Sutar, had gathered at Badami Caves in Badami, Karnataka, to sketch the monument.


    As they sat down, a security guard ran up to them and asked them to stop it, claiming that it was “against the rules of Archeological Survey of India (ASI).” The members tried to reason with him and even showed him a copy of the RTI reply, received by Tamil Nadu-based Ganapathy Subramaniam in April 2016, where he had sought details about the said ‘rule’.

    “As per Chapter-VIII of AMASR Act, 1959, copying and filming of protected monument permission of the Competent Authority is required for using camera stand, stool, chair, table, large drawing board, easel or any such appliances. However, no permission is required if any person is not using these appliances within the precincts of a monument,” stated the RTI reply.

    Despite seeing the RTI copy, the security guard refused to entertain them and, instead, called a senior officer, who was also shown RTI copy. However, he too, asked the artists to stop sketching, citing the ‘rule’.

    The artists refused to allow the official and the staff ‘curb their medium of expression’ and continued sketching.

    “All of us decided to continue sketching within the premises of the monument. We told the officials that they were free to take any action against us and can even call the police, but we will not stop sketching. Despite repeated attempts by the security guard to stop us, we walked out of the monument only after three hours, when all of us were done with our respective sketches,” said Sutar.

    According to Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, “The Director-General may, by order, direct that no person other than an archaeological officer or an officer authorised by an archaeological officer in this behalf shall ‘copy’ any specified monument or part thereof except under and in accordance with the terms and conditions of a permission in writing by an archaeological officer.”

    For French artist Julie Wayne, who was also part of Sutar’s group, the ‘rule’ came as a shock. “Across the world, museums and other structure authorities invite artists to draw, sketch and paint. So, I was quite surprised when I came to know about such a ruling,” said Wayne, who has been visiting India for the last 20 years.

    AM Salim, multi-task officer at Badami Caves, said, “We do not stop people from sketching. However, if anyone wants to sketch at an ASI site, they need prior permission from the department.” “This group of artists not only broke the rule, but also talked disrespectfully to our staff and Junior Conservation Assistant. We have taken down their names, contact details, and have informed our head of the department,” he added.

    Salim further said that, in the last one month, three different groups have visited the site after taking prior permission for sketching.

    Pointing out that another group recently procured a similar permission from the authorities, he said, “People have to just mail us in advance for permission and the process hardly takes 15 days.”

    In February 2016, Subramaniam, a member of Chennai Weekend Artists, had launched a petition on http://www.change.org. He had urged the ASI authorities to drop the rule that prohibits sketching at monuments or historic sites that come under ASI.

    “We find this rule ridiculous and illogical. They are ready to allow photography and videography but not sketching. So now in protest of this ruling, we will visit ASI sites across the country and sketch,” says Sutar.
     
  12. Feb 18, 2017 #12
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...e-upsets-tourists-priests/article17321389.ece

    SI cancels permission given to shoot Telugu film as unit violates norms
    The crew of Telugu movie Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ), with Allu Arjun in the lead, left tourists visiting Belur and the priests of the historic Channakeshava temple there livid on Friday. The crew, shooting on the temple premises, not only obstructed movement of tourists, but also violated the traditions of the 12th century Hoysala structure protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), they alleged.

    Following this incident, the ASI, which had given permission for shooting for seven days, has now cancelled it and asked the crew to vacate the place immediately. “They have violated the norms by putting external structures on the temple premises and decorating the monument,” said Arun Raj, Superintending Archaeologist of Bengaluru Circle. The company — Sri Venkateswara Film Corporation — will not get permission to shoot in future in any ASI monument, he added.

    Tourists, including foreigners, had a heated argument with the film crew on Friday as they were stopped from visiting the temple premises. The priests alleged that the film crew put up “props” disturbing the tradition of the historical structure, besides affecting the sentiments of the devotees.

    As part of the film set, the crew put up a platform and installed an idol of Lord Shiva.

    Several ‘homa kundas’ (fire altars) were also put up. Barricades were erected to stop visitors going in.

    S. Krishna Swamy Bhattar, chief priest of the temple, told The Hindu, “As per the tradition followed in the temple, no outside structure should be brought into the premises. They brought idols and ‘homa kundas’ for their shooting.”

    The priest was quick to add that they had no objection, specifically, to a Shiva idol being brought into a Vaishnavite temple, but their grouse was for violating the norms in general.

    “Bringing an idol from outside of even the Vaishnavite faith is not permissible since it is against the custom and tradition of this temple,” he said. He also recalled many films, including Malaya Marutha, were shot on the temple premises earlier, but without putting up any new props.
     
  13. Feb 20, 2017 #13
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    Bawana’s fortress gets another makeover
    Feb 20, 2017 12:46 IST[​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  14. Feb 23, 2017 #14
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    [​IMG]
    The Kaithali Mahadeva temple at Pattambi is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India. | Photo Credit: spl;spl -


    February 22, 2017 23:53 IST
    Updated: February 23, 2017 10:27 IST
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...laxed-for-kaithali-temple/article17348746.ece

    The single-stone temple is located at a busy part of Pattambi town
    Certain provisions in the Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendments and Validation) Act, 2010 (AASR Act, 2010), which prohibit any construction within the 100-metre radius of a protected monument, are likely to be exempted for the centuries-old Kaithali Mahadeva temple at Pattambi, near here.

    The temple is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India. It, carved out in a single mammoth rectangular granite stone, is located at a busy part of Pattambi town, dotted with numerous houses and commercial buildings. Relatively new buildings housing the temple office and amenities for visitors are located within the 100-metre radius of the temple.

    “The ASI has favourably considered our request to exempt the temple from certain provisions of the Act as it is situated in a thickly-populated urban area. An order in this regard is likely to be issued soon.

    Meanwhile, we are extending all possible support to the ASI to safeguard the original structure which withstood the ravages of time,” said temple committee member K.T. Krishna Das.

    Many legends are in circulation about the temple and most of them revolve around the cohorts of Lord Mahadeva. “

    As per the most popular among them, the cohorts wanted to craft an abode for their master. The bottom portion of that beautiful abode was carved out of an immense solitary stone, but the top was incomplete. As it was nearing dawn, the cohorts had to withdraw to Mount Kailash and on their way back, they dropped the stone to the earth. It fell on the sacred soil of Nethirimangalam,” says Mr. Krishna Das.

    8th century AD
    Historians say the temple might have been built in the 8th century AD during the second Chera dynasty. Traces of Pallava style of architecture can be seen on the semi-finished sanctum sanctorum.

    It was only a few years ago that the ASI took over the conservation.

    Besides Mahadeva, the temple has five associated deities — Narasimhamoorthy, Lord Ganesha, Lord Sastha, Lord Subrahmanya, and Lord Anjaneya.

    Interestingly, the granite-rock temple stands in an area, which has no granite rocks.
     
  15. Feb 24, 2017 #15
    PlugnPlay

    PlugnPlay BANNED

    Messages:
    598
    Joined:
    Oct 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 517 / -16
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    This is how the "secular" professionals of ASI store priceless Hindu manuscripts at the Satyagiriswar Temple :sick: :tdown:,

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
Page 1 of 7
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)