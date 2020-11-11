Ancient tablet depicting lewd scene becomes object of veneration in India

PakFactor said: What a disgusting people these Sanghis are, fita mo, how the hell this shit nation survived Noah's flood and come to populate the sub continent up to a billion people. Click to expand...

These people and their nation and religion always gets a free ride in the west. The underlining rationale for this behavior is the historical enemity that exists in the west for islam. Indians know it and milk it as much as possible to their advantage.