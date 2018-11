Hello everyone. As some of you know the first thread I made on this forum was a thread on the history of Gujarat. At that time I was still learning how to use this forum and looking back, it leaves a lot to be desired aesthetically. So I decided to revisit this topic and make a thraead about some of the many ancient archeological sites of Gujarat.Dholavira- arguably the most famous site in Gujarat and India as a whole. The first stage of the site was populated around 2500 BC, and first deserted around 1900 BC. It was then briefly reoccupied around 1850 to 1750 BC and then between 1650 to 1450 bc, when it was finally permanently deserted. It is the fifth-largest Indus Valley Site currently excavated.Water reservoir and stairs. The oldest structure in IndiaNorth GateDholavira's stepwell, currently the largest excavated.Dholavira water tankwater harvesting conduitLothal-famous as the largest port city in the IVC, Lothal is known for having the world's first tidal dockyard It was through Lothal that the various settlements of the IVC traded with other civilizations such as Mesopotamia and Egypt. That explains the presence of coins of IVC sites found in places such Egypt and Iran. The area was likely first settled around 3700 BC, and became a major site around 2500 BC.Lothal's drainage canal systeman ancient wellkitchen with pot furnaceremnants of Lothal's warehouse. At its height, Lothal was a major manufacturer of goods such as shells, ivory, bangles, and copper, and exported them throughout South Asia and the World.an example of the city's toilet struxturepottery excavated at LothalLothal's tidal dockyard.