Ancient Rome vs Han China

Its interesting because both were at their peak power at roughly the same few hundred years. So who would have won a war if the country were closer together and could fight against one another? Of course we will never know because Rome hasn't existed in a long time but we can still imagine.

1. Land area was about equal at their height around 2000 years ago.
2. Population was about equal at 65million as well. However Rome had tens of millions of slaves who often rebelled e.g. spartacus rebellions so that has to be taken into consideration too.
3. Both were military mights of their time and conquered their neighbours. China conquered the far east and the mongol-xiongnu people as well as subdued the vietnam etc. Rome conquered much of Europe.
4. Both were very good at siege warfare and had advanced weapons for their time
5. China relied more on horse archers/cavalary especially fighting against the proto-turk/xiongnu/mongols etc while rome was more infantry.
6. Both had the strongest militaries of their era in their side of the world
7. Economy was equal as well from what I have read.
8. Both had a history of civil wars in terms of civilisations so they fought against their own people in walled cities as well adding adaptation to combat experience

So who do you think would have had the upper hand?
 
..... and FYI posters below
if you say Ancient Rome retaxis will call you low IQ and somehow take the conversation towards how Han Chinese are superior high IQ people
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On Topic

Romans faced a shit load of enemies, the Germanic barbarians, Persian empire, Carthaginians, on and on
and on top of that controlled diverse people groups from ME to Europe to north Africa

But than there's a case of eurocentrism , Chinese probably were more scientifically advanced than the romans , so I don't know interesting nonetheless
 
The Han army need to face the mighty XiongNu (Hun) and kick them to central Asia. While the Roman army simply crumble when face the Hun.
 
Rome without a doubt.
 
You know a more interesting topic than this cause I think as an empire Romans were ahead just because how challenging it was to be in their position
but as a "civilization" of 2000-4000 years Chinese were without a doubt ahead of probably anyone only competition being Persians

I would put indic civilizations in there but it's not in the category of Chinese, Persians who were "one" or earliest forms of a nation-state
it wasnt a great, singular empire/ power, it was like western/central Europe etc not like the Chinese or Persians so just like them it should be its own, separate category

Chinese went through hanization of people groups, Arabs did Arabization , Turks did Turkification

Why didnt a dominant power in Europe made the whole culture one, the same as south Asia, why didn't on singular power emerged in these regions to make it one and bigger
 

