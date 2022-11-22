Ancient Rome vs Han China

Its interesting because both were at their peak power at roughly the same few hundred years. So who would have won a war if the country were closer together and could fight against one another? Of course we will never know because Rome hasn't existed in a long time but we can still imagine.



1. Land area was about equal at their height around 2000 years ago.

2. Population was about equal at 65million as well. However Rome had tens of millions of slaves who often rebelled e.g. spartacus rebellions so that has to be taken into consideration too.

3. Both were military mights of their time and conquered their neighbours. China conquered the far east and the mongol-xiongnu people as well as subdued the vietnam etc. Rome conquered much of Europe.

4. Both were very good at siege warfare and had advanced weapons for their time

5. China relied more on horse archers/cavalary especially fighting against the proto-turk/xiongnu/mongols etc while rome was more infantry.

6. Both had the strongest militaries of their era in their side of the world

7. Economy was equal as well from what I have read.

8. Both had a history of civil wars in terms of civilisations so they fought against their own people in walled cities as well adding adaptation to combat experience



So who do you think would have had the upper hand?