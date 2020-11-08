What's new

Ancient Pakistan the Defense Wall of India

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

It's time for Indians to pay gratitude to ancient Pakistan and Pakistanis...They faced regular invasions from Persia,Central Asia and the Steppes head on and became the cushion which helped India withstand the attacks....Without them facing the full brunt of invasions India would have been following a different culture and philosophy......

Ancient Pakistanis bore the first shock of Persian,Macedonian,Greek,Scythian,Yuezhi,Parthian,Hunnic,Arabic,Turkic,Mongol,Turco-Mongol invasions.....
 
If ever Pakistani cinema get to a stage where they can make proper war movies, battle of hadaspes should be made like they made the 300. The only battle, the darling of western civilisation, Alexander lost. Midget died of the injuries received during the battle. Went straight back to his conquered persia after the battle with tail firmly tucked between his leg. Throughout his retreat down the Indus basin from north to south towards Arabian sea, ancient Pakistanis had fun with his retreating armies. Their remains still can be found in Makran coastline.

Ofcourse western historian wont acknowledge this rather embarrassing defeat to their god like Alexander. They went silent for 300 years and only after time lapsed, they depicted this battle as some sort of honorable victory for Alexander. Lol.

Pakistanis needs to owe what their ancients have done.
 
If ever Pakistani cinema get to a stage where they can make proper war movies, battle of hadaspes should be made like they made the 300. The only battle, the darling of western civilisation, Alexander lost. Midget died of the injuries received during the battle. Went straight back to his conquered persia after the battle with tail firmly tucked between his leg. Throughout his retreat down the Indus basin from north to south towards Arabian sea, ancient Pakistanis had fun with his retreating armies. Their remains still can be found in Makran coastline.

Ofcourse western historian wont acknowledge this rather embarrassing defeat to their god like Alexander. They went silent for 300 years and only after time lapsed, they depicted this battle as some sort of honorable victory for Alexander. Lol.

Pakistanis needs to owe what their ancients have done.
I am glad people are begining to recognize the achievements of Ancient Pakistani's. For too long the acievements of our ancestors have been looted by people from Kerala, Tamils, Odishans, Telagus, Assamese, Biharis etc in what is today known as India. This is akin to Roman gypsies claiming the acievements of Ancient Rome because they are 'Roma'.

Silly as this sounds but we see this everyday. Wobbling heads from Chennai will be bragging about 'how Indians fought Alexander' ......
 
