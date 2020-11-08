Ancient Pakistan the Defense Wall of India

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
It's time for Indians to pay gratitude to ancient Pakistan and Pakistanis...They faced regular invasions from Persia,Central Asia and the Steppes head on and became the cushion which helped India withstand the attacks....Without them facing the full brunt of invasions India would have been following a different culture and philosophy......
Ancient Pakistanis bore the first shock of Persian,Macedonian,Greek,Scythian,Yuezhi,Parthian,Hunnic,Arabic,Turkic,Mongol,Turco-Mongol invasions.....
