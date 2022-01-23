Kings and Generals' historical animated documentary series on Medieval History continues with a feature length episode on Ancient Origins of the Kievan Rus: from Rurikids to Mongols, as we will talk about the history of the Eastern Slavs, their relationships with the Turkic steppe peoples, Eastern Roman Empire and the Norse. This video will cover the rise and fall of Kiev, Christianization of the Rus, attacks against Constantinople, the wars against the Khazars and other nomads, as well as the Mongol invasions and the struggle of the Novgorod Republic against the crusaders. We will talk about the Sieges of Constantinople, Battle of Kalka and battle onthe Ice (Lake Peipus).