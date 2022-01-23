What's new

Ancient Origins of the Kievan Rus: From Rurikids to Mongols

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,638
24
23,046
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Kings and Generals' historical animated documentary series on Medieval History continues with a feature length episode on Ancient Origins of the Kievan Rus: from Rurikids to Mongols, as we will talk about the history of the Eastern Slavs, their relationships with the Turkic steppe peoples, Eastern Roman Empire and the Norse. This video will cover the rise and fall of Kiev, Christianization of the Rus, attacks against Constantinople, the wars against the Khazars and other nomads, as well as the Mongol invasions and the struggle of the Novgorod Republic against the crusaders. We will talk about the Sieges of Constantinople, Battle of Kalka and battle onthe Ice (Lake Peipus).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dexter
Units of History - The Varangian Guard
Replies
1
Views
292
Foinikas
F
Jyotish
The Varangian Guard – When Vikings Served the Eastern Roman Empire
Replies
0
Views
509
Jyotish
Jyotish
J
Ancient Pakistan the Defense Wall of India
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
158
Views
7K
GumNaam
GumNaam
Jyotish
The Mongol invasion was the reason Russia formed
Replies
4
Views
1K
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
dexter
Turkification of Anatolia
Replies
6
Views
474
gangsta_rap
gangsta_rap

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom