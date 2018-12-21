Ancient Mosque indicates religious harmony

One of the earliest mosques has been unearthed beside the Sea of Galilee and indicates Muslims, Jews, and Christians lived in harmony A mosque excavated in Tiberias, Israel, came decades after the Prophet Mohammed and offers clues to how Jews, Muslims, and Christians coexisted.

The foundations of an ancient mosque have been unearthed in Israel.

It was built around a generation after the Prophet Mohammed, making it one of the oldest.

Archaeologists say its building phases indicate peaceful coexistence between religions at the time.

