Ancient maps of Pakistan and India by geographers

Shazzad123
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- May 27, 2021
- 56
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
@Indus Pakistan
There are a lot of maps in the past which are sources from multiple different types of historians and geographers which says that Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir are distinct from mainland Indians
Even though there is some connection due to distance. There is still a seperation on every map between the two
Persian geographer Al Ishtkari
Ibn Huqwal
More ancient maps
Turkish map by Mahmud Kashghari
Fun fact - yajuj and majuj is where today's Germanic European parts are on his map
Portugese map of the region
Here
There are a lot of maps in the past which are sources from multiple different types of historians and geographers which says that Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir are distinct from mainland Indians
Even though there is some connection due to distance. There is still a seperation on every map between the two
Persian geographer Al Ishtkari
Ibn Huqwal
More ancient maps
Turkish map by Mahmud Kashghari
Fun fact - yajuj and majuj is where today's Germanic European parts are on his map
Portugese map of the region
Here
Attachments
-
930.6 KB Views: 0