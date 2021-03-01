What's new

Ancient maps of Pakistan and India by geographers

@Indus Pakistan

There are a lot of maps in the past which are sources from multiple different types of historians and geographers which says that Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir are distinct from mainland Indians

Even though there is some connection due to distance. There is still a seperation on every map between the two

Persian geographer Al Ishtkari

unnamed (4).jpg


Ibn Huqwal

Ibn_Howqal_World_map_English.png


More ancient maps

300px-Ancient_Khorasan_highlighted.jpg


Turkish map by Mahmud Kashghari

Fun fact - yajuj and majuj is where today's Germanic European parts are on his map

Mahmud_al-Kashgari_map_(Türkçe).png


Portugese map of the region

bb690498490b76038c8660c8c887cb07.jpg


Here



Maps-Indoscythia-01-goog.jpg



newsouthasia_1500bc.jpg
 

