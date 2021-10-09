Ancient Indonesian woman reshapes views on spread of early humans

Tooth Analysis Suggests Neanderthals and Modern Humans Split Apart Far Earlier Than We Thought
By
George Dvorsky
May 17, 2019
Dental evidence suggests Neanderthals and modern humans diverged from a common ancestor around 800,000 years ago
—hundreds of thousands of years earlier than standard estimates. The finding could finally reveal the provenance of our shared ancestry, but some experts say the new evidence is unconvincing.
Archaeological and genetic evidence suggests Neanderthals were romping around Eurasia around 400,000 years ago, and that modern humans, Homo sapiens
, emerged in Africa around 300,000 years ago. These two groups of hominins—both types of humans—are descended from an unknown common ancestor
. The timing and geographic location of their momentous evolutionary split is not known, but studies of skulls and DNA suggests it happened around 500,000 to 600,000 years ago.
Analysis of Denisovan Fossil Reveals a Distinctly Human-Like Finger
By
George Dvorsky
September 4, 2019
Very little is known about the Denisovans—a mysterious group of hominins that lived alongside early humans and Neanderthals during the last Ice Age. New research has revealed a Denisovan finger bone that’s unexpectedly human-like in shape—an odd observation, given the close relation of Denisovans to Neanderthals, whose fingers differed quite a bit from ours.
To date, only five skeletal fossils are known from Denisovans: three molars, a mandible, and the tip of a pinky finger. That’s not much to go by, but the 50,000-year-old finger bone—discovered 11 years ago in Siberia’s Denisova Cave—yielded critically important genetic information. Still, these five fossils, even when combined with the genetic data, have done little to tell us what the Denisovans actually looked like.
A new study
published today in Science Advances is the first to provide a comprehensive physical analysis of the Denisovan pinky bone fragment. The research, led by Eva-Maria Geigl from Paris Diderot University, revealed a finger that’s closer in shape to those of anatomically modern humans (Homo sapiens
) than to those of Neanderthals—a surprise, given how closely related Denisovans are to Neanderthals. Fascinatingly, this finding doesn’t mean modern humans looked like Denisovans. Rather, it suggests Neanderthals, with their unusually broad fingers, had ventured down a unique evolutionary path, developing their own distinctive set of physical characteristics.
