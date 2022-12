Ancient Indonesian woman reshapes views on spread of early humans

THE FOLLY OF COMPROMISE​

‘Out of Africa’ theory problems are growing Traditional 'Out of Africa' ideas about human evolution are collapsing under new fossil and genetic data.

Out of African migration theory is made by Western people (Who are Christian)-------------------------------------------Many who follow the teachings of Canadian astronomer Hugh Ross believe in supernatural creation and oppose evolution (often to the extent of denying even such obvious realities as natural selection and speciation). And they hold to a literal creation of Adam and Eve.But they believe this happened billions of years after many batches of other living things had been progressively created as vast geological ages unfolded. Their whole position is based on the acceptance of secular ‘dates’ and the ‘big bang’.We have often pointed out the many problems with this. For one thing, it puts vast ages of death and suffering before sin, and the ‘big bang’ has the sun appearing before Earth, contra Genesis 1 But it also has a problem with the biblical genealogies from Adam to Christ; arithmetic indicates only c. 6,000 years since Adam’s creation until now. Ross once proposed that Adam’s creation (as the first true human,) was c. 25,000 years ago. All other apparent humans like Neanderthals,, etc., which have secular ‘dates’ of hundreds of thousands of years, were therefore merely soulless humanoids.This already stretched the genealogies drastically, but he later expanded that to 60,000 years, seemingly beyond all credulity. This was presumably in response to secular ‘dating’ of Australian Aboriginal habitation as over 50,000 years ago.However, the ‘dating’ of the Moroccanskull pictured here to over 300,000 years ago (see main text) is frankly catastrophic for the Ross position. It puts the possibility of reconciling this date with the Bible’s genealogy record into the realm of fantasy. It also has the early patriarchs living hundreds of thousands of years ago. And it has them sharing the earth with all of these very human-looking non-human entities—nowhere mentioned in Scripture—that made ingenious tools and dwellings, played music, and more.Conversely, once the biblical record is given precedence over the secular dating with all its problems, the facts easily fit Genesis.