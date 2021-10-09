What's new

Ancient Indonesian woman reshapes views on spread of early humans

MAROS, Indonesia, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Genetic traces in the body of a young woman who died 7,000 years ago furnish the first clue that mixing between early humans in Indonesia and those from faraway Siberia took place much earlier than previously thought.

Ancient woman reshapes views on early humans


Genetic traces in the body of a young woman who died 7,000 years ago furnish the first clue that mixing between early humans in Indonesia and those from faraway Siberia took place much earlier than previously thought.

Theories about early human migration in Asia could be transformed by the research published in the scientific journal Nature in August, after analysis of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), or the genetic fingerprint, of the woman who was given a ritual burial in an Indonesian cave.

“There is the possibility that the Wallacea region could have been a meeting point of two human species, between the Denisovans and early homo sapiens,” said Basran Burhan, an archaeologist from Australia’s Griffith University.

The Denisovans were a group of ancient humans named after a cave in Siberia where their remains were first identified in 2010 and scientists understand little about them.

The DNA from Besse, as the researchers named the young woman in Indonesia, using the term for a new born baby girl in the regional Bugis language, is one of the few well-preserved specimens found in the tropics.

It showed she descended from the Austronesian people common to South-East Asia and Oceania but with the inclusion of a small Denisovan portion, the scientists said.

“Genetic analyses show that this pre-Neolithic forager... represents a previously unknown divergent human lineage,” they said in the paper.

Since scientists have until recently thought North Asian people such as the Denisovans only arrived in South-East Asia about 3,500 years ago, Besse’s DNA changes theories about patterns of early human migration. — Reuters


Known fact

Denisovans are Neanderthal who move from Europe into Asia (Siberia).

Neanderthal body posture is 165 cm, basically similar like human before industry revolution that prosper Europe and make them taller.

People living outside Africa has higher Neanderthal DNA then human living in Africa region (excluding North Africa Population)

Denisovans hands remains shows similarity with modern human (new finding)

First human migration from Africa shows mixing with Neanderthal population when they reach areas around Europe

Recent Theory

Modern Human and Neanderthal comes from the same ancestor

So if they come from the same ancestor, it means the theory of migration from Africa could be very wrong. Neanderthal basically the same modern human but who live in Europe.
 
Tooth Analysis Suggests Neanderthals and Modern Humans Split Apart Far Earlier Than We Thought

Dental evidence suggests Neanderthals and modern humans diverged from a common ancestor around 800,000 years ago—hundreds of thousands of years earlier than standard estimates. The finding could finally reveal the provenance of our shared ancestry, but some experts say the new evidence is unconvincing.


Archaeological and genetic evidence suggests Neanderthals were romping around Eurasia around 400,000 years ago, and that modern humans, Homo sapiens, emerged in Africa around 300,000 years ago. These two groups of hominins—both types of humans—are descended from an unknown common ancestor. The timing and geographic location of their momentous evolutionary split is not known, but studies of skulls and DNA suggests it happened around 500,000 to 600,000 years ago.

Analysis of Denisovan Fossil Reveals a Distinctly Human-Like Finger

Very little is known about the Denisovans—a mysterious group of hominins that lived alongside early humans and Neanderthals during the last Ice Age. New research has revealed a Denisovan finger bone that’s unexpectedly human-like in shape—an odd observation, given the close relation of Denisovans to Neanderthals, whose fingers differed quite a bit from ours.

To date, only five skeletal fossils are known from Denisovans: three molars, a mandible, and the tip of a pinky finger. That’s not much to go by, but the 50,000-year-old finger bone—discovered 11 years ago in Siberia’s Denisova Cave—yielded critically important genetic information. Still, these five fossils, even when combined with the genetic data, have done little to tell us what the Denisovans actually looked like.

A new study published today in Science Advances is the first to provide a comprehensive physical analysis of the Denisovan pinky bone fragment. The research, led by Eva-Maria Geigl from Paris Diderot University, revealed a finger that’s closer in shape to those of anatomically modern humans (Homo sapiens) than to those of Neanderthals—a surprise, given how closely related Denisovans are to Neanderthals. Fascinatingly, this finding doesn’t mean modern humans looked like Denisovans. Rather, it suggests Neanderthals, with their unusually broad fingers, had ventured down a unique evolutionary path, developing their own distinctive set of physical characteristics.

Analysis of Denisovan Fossil Reveals a Distinctly Human-Like Finger

Very little is known about the Denisovans—a mysterious group of hominins that lived alongside early humans and Neanderthals during the last Ice Age. New research has revealed a Denisovan finger bone that’s unexpectedly human-like in shape—an odd observation, given the close relation of...
Known fact

Denisovans are Neanderthal who move from Europe into Asia (Siberia).

Neanderthal body posture is 165 cm, basically similar like human before industry revolution that prosper Europe and make them taller.

People living outside Africa (excluding North Africa Population) has higher Neanderthal DNA then human living in other Africa region.

Denisovans hands remains shows similarity with modern human (new finding)

First human migration from Africa shows mixing with Neanderthal population when they reach areas around Europe

------------------------------------------------------------

Recent Theory

Modern Human and Neanderthal comes from the same ancestor

--------------------------

So if they come from the same ancestor, it means the theory of migration from Africa could be very wrong. Neanderthal basically the same modern human but who live in Europe.
Genome of a middle Holocene hunter-gatherer from Wallacea

Much remains unknown about the population history of early modern humans in southeast Asia, where the archaeological record is sparse and the tropical climate is inimical to the preservation of ancient human DNA. So far, only two low-coverage pre-Neolithic
Out of African migration theory is made by Western people (Who are Christian)

THE FOLLY OF COMPROMISE

Many who follow the teachings of Canadian astronomer Hugh Ross believe in supernatural creation and oppose evolution (often to the extent of denying even such obvious realities as natural selection and speciation). And they hold to a literal creation of Adam and Eve.

But they believe this happened billions of years after many batches of other living things had been progressively created as vast geological ages unfolded. Their whole position is based on the acceptance of secular ‘dates’ and the ‘big bang’.

We have often pointed out the many problems with this. For one thing, it puts vast ages of death and suffering before sin, and the ‘big bang’ has the sun appearing before Earth, contra Genesis 1.

But it also has a problem with the biblical genealogies from Adam to Christ; arithmetic indicates only c. 6,000 years since Adam’s creation until now. Ross once proposed that Adam’s creation (as the first true human, Homo sapiens) was c. 25,000 years ago. All other apparent humans like Neanderthals, Homo erectus, etc., which have secular ‘dates’ of hundreds of thousands of years, were therefore merely soulless humanoids.

This already stretched the genealogies drastically, but he later expanded that to 60,000 years, seemingly beyond all credulity. This was presumably in response to secular ‘dating’ of Australian Aboriginal habitation as over 50,000 years ago.

However, the ‘dating’ of the Moroccan Homo sapiens skull pictured here to over 300,000 years ago (see main text) is frankly catastrophic for the Ross position. It puts the possibility of reconciling this date with the Bible’s genealogy record into the realm of fantasy. It also has the early patriarchs living hundreds of thousands of years ago. And it has them sharing the earth with all of these very human-looking non-human entities—nowhere mentioned in Scripture—that made ingenious tools and dwellings, played music, and more.

This is in addition to what should have already been a fatal problem, namely the DNA evidence that our ancestors were interbreeding with Neanderthal people (main text). The defence put forward that this represents ‘bestiality’ is disingenuous at best; if people can have children with Neanderthals, it means they are the same biological species, biblically the same created kind—i.e. people, descendants of Adam and Eve (see Neandertal-Human Hybrids: old earth apologetics gone real bad).

Conversely, once the biblical record is given precedence over the secular dating with all its problems, the facts easily fit Genesis.

'Out of Africa' theory problems are growing

Traditional 'Out of Africa' ideas about human evolution are collapsing under new fossil and genetic data.
