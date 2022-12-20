What's new

Ancient History - The Lost City of the Indus Civilisation

While civilization covers the entire globe today, there was a time when it rose as isolated islets in a vast sea of barbarism. That is why the few cultures that were able to accomplish this feat have been the objects of scholarly scrutiny for generations.In “Ancient Civilizations Uncovered,” we approach these civilizations from a diverse array of perspectives and look at the factors which made them so successful. Also, we examine their lingering effect on the civilizations of today.

This documentary delves into the Indus Valley Civilization and the mysterious city of Harappa which was equipped with an intricate system of canals and wells. We learn of the startling modern conveniences of the ancient city and of the people who designed and built them.
 

