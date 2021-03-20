Ancient Cholistan Along the Once Hakra(sarasvati) River

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: Another reason for Pakistan and India to vacate the Siachin Glacier and its surroundings before it's too late. Click to expand...

The biggest threat to the glacier is not militarization. Although it contributes to a certain level of pollution as any human presence would do to glaciers, they are humongous to be eroded by a few thousand men. I reiterate climate change, not militarization will cause the disappearance of glaciers.