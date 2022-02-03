What's new

Ancient Buddhist Temple Unearthed in Pakistan Is One of The Oldest Ever Discovered

An ancient temple dating from the early centuries of Buddhism has been unearthed in the Swat Valley in northern Pakistan – part of the ancient Gandhara region that was conquered by Alexander the Great and gave rise to a mixing of Buddhist belief and Greek art.


Archaeologists think that the temple dates from about the middle of the second century BCE, at a time when Gandhara was ruled by the Indo-Greek kingdom of northern India, and that it was built above an earlier Buddhist temple that may have dated from as early as the third century BCE.

That means people would have built the older temple within a few hundred years of the death of the founder of Buddhism, Siddhārtha Gautama, who lived in what is now northern India and Nepal between about 563 BCE and 483 BCE.

The excavated remains of the temple found so far, near the center of the modern town of Barikot, are over 10 feet (3 meters) tall and consist of a ceremonial platform topped by a cylindrical structure that housed a conical or dome-shaped Buddhist monument called a stupa.
Ancient Pakistan was a Buddhist powerhouse
If certain KP minister is correct
We are the only country in the world with 3-4 buddha teeth in our museum,

The whole ptotohar and KP area is very rich in ancient history

We gifted one to Japan but countries like Sri Lanka with one buddha tooth make a lot of money from Buddhist relgious tourism
 
I would recommend that everyone read the full article, the full story is a lot more interesting.
Pakistan truly has a rich history, like non other.



@Sainthood 101
When did we gift one to Japan?
What a strange thing to do.
 
