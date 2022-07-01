Anchor Imran Riaz Hitting Hard at the Neutrals

Many in the journalist community knew a select group of anchors who took regular instructions from the neutrals to fulfil their political agendas. These select few were termed aswho were also rewarded richly for their contributions. Yesterday one of them openly accused the neutrals of constantly brainwashing them against the previous opposition in the past. His hard-hittings drew applause from the former PM.Nevertheless, the neutrals historically end up fighting against their own carved idols in the end. Soon after this speech, the first salvo was fired and an FIR was registered. Many more are expected down the line.Seems like Imran Riaz Khan has decided to join the politics, which in many cases does not have a happy ending, unless one is prepared to face the brunt.