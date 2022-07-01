What's new

Anchor Imran Riaz Hitting Hard at the Neutrals

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,988
16
24,565
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Many in the journalist community knew a select group of anchors who took regular instructions from the neutrals to fulfil their political agendas. These select few were termed as HAVALDAR ANCHORS, who were also rewarded richly for their contributions. Yesterday one of them openly accused the neutrals of constantly brainwashing them against the previous opposition in the past. His hard-hittings drew applause from the former PM.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542497005972426753

Nevertheless, the neutrals historically end up fighting against their own carved idols in the end. Soon after this speech, the first salvo was fired and an FIR was registered. Many more are expected down the line.
1656671933788.png


Seems like Imran Riaz Khan has decided to join the politics, which in many cases does not have a happy ending, unless one is prepared to face the brunt.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,295
11
29,824
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Many in the journalist community knew a select group of anchors who took regular instructions from the neutrals to fulfil their political agendas.
Click to expand...
Nope. They were given evidence of corruption by the neutrals against Sharif and Zardari mafia. They informed public about it as patriotic citizens of Pakistan who also wish corruption free Pakistan. That's why when neutrals suddenly stopped viewing Sharif and Zardari mafia as corrupt during US backed regime change operation, these very same patriotic journalists started exposing these neutral snakes. If these journalists were only fulfilling neutrals agenda, why did they become anti neutrals all of a sudden, Patwari?
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,295
11
29,824
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
These select few were termed as HAVALDAR ANCHORS, who were also rewarded richly for their contributions.
Click to expand...
How did the neutrals make Imran Riaz Khan the most popular vlogger in Pakistan? Did they make millions of Pakistanis watch his regular vlogs on gun point?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Yesterday one of them openly accused the neutrals of constantly brainwashing them against the previous opposition in the past.
Click to expand...
Nope. It wasn't brainwashing. Neutrals gave evidence of corruption against Sharif and Zardari mafia. This led to their conviction in the past
www.thenews.com.pk

Nawaz, Maryam convicted

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was on Friday sentenced to 11 years in jail in the Avenfield Apartments corruption reference. The verdict is likely to...
www.thenews.com.pk
Problem now is that neutrals no longer view Sharif and Zardari mafia as corrupt despite their court convictions of corruption in the past. That's why these patriotic and anti corruption journalists are exposing the neutral snakes now.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Seems like Imran Riaz Khan has decided to join the politics, which in many cases does not have a happy ending
Click to expand...
Is that why your convicted criminal and Mafroor leader is hiding from Pakistani courts in London?
 
Last edited:
SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
374
0
620
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
How did the neutrals make Imran Riaz Khan the most popular vlogger in Pakistan? Did they make millions of Pakistanis watch his regular vlogs on gun point?


Nope. It wasn't brainwashing. Neutrals gave evidence of corruption against Sharif and Zardari mafia. This led to their conviction in the past
www.thenews.com.pk

Nawaz, Maryam convicted

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was on Friday sentenced to 11 years in jail in the Avenfield Apartments corruption reference. The verdict is likely to...
www.thenews.com.pk
Problem now is that neutrals no longer view Sharif and Zardari mafia as corrupt despite their court convictions of corruption in the past. That's why these patriotic and anti corruption journalists are exposing the neutral snakes now.


Is that why your convicted criminal and Mafroor leader is hiding from Pakistani courts in London?
Click to expand...

Kis ghaderay ko samjha Rahe ho? Andha to tumhare post parh k akal pakar sakta hai dangars won't.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,362
-11
11,119
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The cheap and pathetic behavior of nuetrals show they are pathetic little losers and not ppl of caliber. It seems they are stupid and greedy corrupt fools. Threatening ppl and journalists is something a loser would do. The neutrals have also started using force against pashtuns, which will end up very badly. There is a huge armed revenge rising up in Waziristan and other tribal areas. These neutrals will truly wet their patloon when these tribal lashkars stand up.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,988
16
24,565
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
How did the neutrals make Imran Riaz Khan the most popular vlogger in Pakistan?
Click to expand...
He was a havaldar, there is no doubt about it. He is also very popular in the PTI community, no doubt about it. He harps on the wavelength that sounds music to your folk. Many of his assertions are false and BS, no doubt about it. But he is making money out of it.
Norwegian said:
Neurals gave evidence of corruption against Sharif and Zardari mafia.
Click to expand...
Lol, which even their puppet courts could not even maintain.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,295
11
29,824
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
But he is making money out of it.
Click to expand...
Lol. Your Patwari vloggers are also making money from their confused vlogs on daily basis. However they are nowhere near as popular among Pakistanis as Imran Riaz Khan. There is no cure for jealousy

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Lol, which even their puppet courts could not even maintain.
Click to expand...
No high court has overturned the corruption conviction of Mian Mafroor and his deranged daughter. Both are only out on bail and their appeals are still being heard in IHC
www.thenews.com.pk

Nawaz, Maryam convicted

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was on Friday sentenced to 11 years in jail in the Avenfield Apartments corruption reference. The verdict is likely to...
www.thenews.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
FIRs against TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan
Replies
6
Views
9
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Malik Riaz family’s UK visas revoked but Hasan Nawaz cleared
Replies
1
Views
773
Jf-17 block 3
Jf-17 block 3
Meengla
January 2022: Hamid Mir Predicted Imran Khan's No Confidence Motion Issue
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Meengla
Meengla
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Thank God I will not see their faces again,' PM Imran Khan hits out at dissident PTI MPs
Replies
5
Views
381
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
30 DAYS AFTER IMRAN KHAN’S OUSTER
Replies
2
Views
292
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom