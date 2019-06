Is India’s economic development really only 11 years away from China?





In order to increase the rate of GDP growth, in early 2015, the Indian government adjusted the GDP statistics algorithm to measure the GDP growth rate based on market price rather than factor price, and switched the base year from 2004-2005 to 2011-2012. This has led to a sharp increase in GDP growth: the GDP growth in FY2014 has increased from 4.7% to 6.9%! The countless uncles of the three buddies cheered the country "India's economic growth rate exceeds China's, the world's first!" The Indian government even converted the manure and cow dung into synthetic fertilizers (in this case, it is not a joke), which is an eye-opener! This is truly a "bull manure GDP"!

The economy has grown, and where has it increased? It can be seen from the daily life of the people! The food is rich, the house is bigger, the road is wider and longer, and travel is more convenient... In China, these decades of changes do not explain this. In 2016, India's GDP reached 2,566.4 billion US dollars, almost exactly the same as China's 2005, 2,577.6 billion US dollars GDP! Therefore, in India's view, China is only 11 years ahead of India! Countless India cheers for this, "India wants to surpass China!" This logic in India is quite funny, just like "Alibaba was founded in 2006. In 2017, I founded Ali Ma Ma, so Ma Yun only led me 11 years. After 11 years, I will surpass Ma Yun!" How is the actual truth? ? We take a deeper look at the composition of GDP: agriculture, industry, and service industries to see how the gold content of India's 2 trillion US dollars of GDP is, and how fast its economic growth is.

