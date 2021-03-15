Anatomy of a genocide in modern Europe: Srebrenica drama 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' chosen for Oscar shortlists

Quo vadis, Aida? (2020) - IMDb
Directed by Jasmila Zbanic. With Jasna Djuricic, Izudin Bajrovic, Boris Ler, Dino Bajrovic. Aida is a translator for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town, her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the UN camp.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists for the 93rd Academy Awards in nine categories, which are Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects. Zbanic’s drama addressing the Srebrenica massacre took its place among the 15 best movies in the elimination of movies from 93 countries for International Feature Film.
Synopsis
“'Quo Vadis, Aida?,” a Turkey, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway co-production, focuses on the Srebrenica massacre, which took place in 1995. The film takes place at the United Nations Base in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s city of Srebrenica during the days of the massacres, when tens of thousands of Bosnians, including women and children, were killed by Serbian soldiers. Premiered in September 2020 in the Main Competition section of the Venice Film Festival, the film also competed in the Toronto Film Festival right after.
