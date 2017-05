The Iran–Iraq War

Ayatollah Khomeini believed

the Shias in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, whom he saw as oppressed

could and should follow the Iranian example, rise up against their governments to join a united Islamic republic

Khomeini and Iran's Islamic revolutionaries despised Hussein's secularist, Arab nationalist Ba'athist regime in particular as un-Islamic and "a puppet of Satan,"[25] and called on Iraqis to overthrow it

the Iranian government extended its support to Iraqi Shia militants working for an Islamic revolution in their country.

In April 1980 alone, 20 Ba'ath officials were assassinated by Shia militants with Deputy Prime Minister Tariq Aziz being almost killed in an assassination attempt on 1 April 1980

The repeated calls for the overthrow of the Ba'ath regime and the support extended to Iraqi Shia groups by the new regime in Iran led Hussein to increasingly perceive the Iranian regime as a mortal threat that if ignored, might one day overthrow him

The objectives of Iraq's invasion of Iran were:

Acquisition of the three islands of Abu Musa and the Greaterand Lesser Tunbs, on behalf of the UAE

Prevent the spread of the Islamic Revolution in the region

In particular, General Shirazi was opposed to the invasion of Iraq on logistical grounds and said he was considering resignation if "unqualified people continued to meddle with the conduct of the war"

Ali Khamenei opposed Khomeini's decision to extend the war into Iraq.[66]

Operation Khaibar

It is our belief that Saddam wishes to return Islam to blasphemy and polytheism

if America becomes victorious ... and grants victory to Saddam, Islam will receive such a blow that it will not be able to raise its head for a long time ... The issue is one of Islam versus blasphemy, and not of Iran versus Iraq."

Reports from the front, both at Faw [Fao] and outside Basra, indicated that the Iranian resistance was surprisingly weak. The army that had shown such courage and élan early in the war now broke in a rout, and fled before the Arabs

"it's a pity they [Iran and Iraq] both can't lose."

Reagan administration believed that a victory for either Iran or Iraq was "neither militarily feasible nor strategically desirable"

after the outbreak of the Iran–Iraq War. This was the first attack on a nuclear reactor and only the third on a nuclear facility in history of the world

The Iran–Iraq War was also the first and only conflict in the history of warfare in which both forces used Ballistic Missiles against each other.

This war also saw the only confirmed air-to-air helicopter battles in history of warfare

The financial loss was also enormous, at the time exceeding US$600 billion for each country ($1.2 trillion in total).