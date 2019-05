In my opinion, JF-17 is well suited for A2A role. First and foremost, it is fully BVR capable with decent climb rate. It's almost on par with F-16C practically (comes from ex 5 sqn pilot). What JF-17 lacks is decent 'number' of missiles and long term survivability.



For example; During ACES, the only advantage Saudi F-15C's had over our F-16s was the amount of missiles they carried. They simulated a loadout of 6 x AMRAAMS and 2 x AIM-9's on an average day. Where as we usually fly out with 2 x AMRAAMs and 2 x AIM-9s. So Saudi's used to release 2-4 AMRAAM's on average to defeat a single target. And they bagged ALOT of kills.



Lets see how thunder fares with 2 x SD-10's and 2 x PL-5s.

