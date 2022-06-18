Anarchy in Pakistan; causes and solutions

If you look at Pakistan, we will see a few features that are not so encouraging:

1) Lack of discipline

2) Lack of care for weak

3) Uniform national policies

4) Lack of ownership

5) Excessive uncertainty in future

6) Lack of trust in govt...



And the list can go on and on.



But Pakistan inherited two big things from Britishers.

1) Nawabzadas(Feudals): These were the people who were always licking the boots of Goras. They always divided people and provided for Goras, while securing their places. With time these people turned into full mafias. But we still have a huge number of these "Meda Sains" present in the fabric of Pakistani society.

2) A powerful army with weak rulers or let's say, a country that had no rulers or owners, only servants. And servants never take care of things as owners do. So basically Pakistan was and is owned by no one.



Any party that contains people from the feudal part of Pakistan is dangerous to Pakistan. These are the people who manipulate elections and ultimately the party leadership.



So PTI, at first should expel all feudal whatsoever. The next step should be not to include anyone who is a part of any pressure group. After it gets into govt, make a law that states that no family (Father-children-grandchildren) can possess more than 100 acres of land of any type. The remaining land should be divided among the peasants who actually plow and cultivate the fields.



As these parasites will be taken care of, and PTI gets better in terms of operational capabilities, I think we will get the people who will keep the "servents" neutral and under control as well as they will own this country.



What is your take on it?



Edit: as your struggle against the feudalism, PSP and Jamat e Islami can be very very important. These parties are basically and inherently against badmashia.