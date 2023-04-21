What's new

Analyzing Nawaz Sharif's "Bheegi Bili" Act

Nawaz Sharif is King of Bheegi Bili Act


Let us remember the history of Nawaz Sharif , when his Bheegi Bili Act started
1 Man and many faces of Chameleon

1682098514094.png



Served as a Cook and Bawarchi for Tahir Ul Qadri
Objective was to get political backing of large voter base following Tahir Ul Qadri
a religious scholar
1682098584892.png


1682098670824.png



The obedient (Not Son) of Daddy Zia
Notice the extra bheegi Beli Act , besharam you are suppose to look down when you see women
Notwhen Daddy Zia is around

Back then Zia Ul Haq thought this rascal was just a goof ball can't even look him in the eye
The bheegi Bili Act , certainly built enough trust by then Zia Ul Haq to Trust him with power at civilian level , this started the rise of Nawaz Sharif , to accumulate wealth in Foreign Bank Accounts
1682098750798.png




True Con Artist , back in 60's and 70's Pakistani Pictures you might have seen the image of con artist who plays a Double Part , one as a true Cunning Con artist , and the other persona of a timid Bheegi Bili to gain control over wealth of family.

That Con artist is Nawaz Sharif

1682098998519.png




BheegI Billy Act did not end with General Zia
Even when Pakistan became part of Nuclear Power nations , the Bheegi Bili work continued by Nawaz Sharif who continued to state he was not in favor of making India angry

1682099156956.png




Con-artist takes his game to Saudi Arabia after being kicked out of country by General Musharaf

  • Making a Promise to King of Saudi Aarabia King Abdulla that Sharif Family will no longer play part in any Pakistani Political Scene

1682099438477.png




HE LIED obviously
  • Living in Lavish Saudi Castle for whole part of his deportation period from Pakistan
  • Free of cost , growing his business Empire for his children
  • Obviously it was during this time , money was being whiten which was Black - and was reinvested into white Money making business
 
Came back to Pakistan , backstabbing King Abdullah in process
He took his Bheegi Bili Act to United Nation , all hall was empty

Many nation knew Nawaz Shriif was 420 number 1
1682100208588.png






Bheegi Bili Act continued with after Panama Paper Leaks exposed his international Business and Property empire he was disqualified after a 4-5 year Court case

He went from position of power back to Bheegi Bili Act
1682099863855.png
1682099804313.png




Now once again Nawaz Sharif resorted to his Bheegi Bili Act
Which became infamous as the
"Platelet falling storyline"
Which claimed he will die in matter of 1-2 days , obviously a fake story

He has no died for last 5 years

1682100004276.png
 
