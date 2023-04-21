Analyzing Nawaz Sharif's "Bheegi Bili" Act

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Nawaz Sharif is King of Bheegi Bili Act
Let us remember the history of Nawaz Sharif , when his Bheegi Bili Act started
1 Man and many faces of Chameleon
Served as a Cook and Bawarchi for Tahir Ul Qadri
Objective was to get political backing of large voter base following Tahir Ul Qadri
a religious scholar
The obedient (Not Son) of Daddy Zia
Notice the extra bheegi Beli Act , besharam you are suppose to look down when you see women
Notwhen Daddy Zia is around
Back then Zia Ul Haq thought this rascal was just a goof ball can't even look him in the eye
The bheegi Bili Act , certainly built enough trust by then Zia Ul Haq to Trust him with power at civilian level , this started the rise of Nawaz Sharif , to accumulate wealth in Foreign Bank Accounts
True Con Artist , back in 60's and 70's Pakistani Pictures you might have seen the image of con artist who plays a Double Part , one as a true Cunning Con artist , and the other persona of a timid Bheegi Bili to gain control over wealth of family.
That Con artist is Nawaz Sharif
BheegI Billy Act did not end with General Zia
Even when Pakistan became part of Nuclear Power nations , the Bheegi Bili work continued by Nawaz Sharif who continued to state he was not in favor of making India angry
Con-artist takes his game to Saudi Arabia after being kicked out of country by General Musharaf
HE LIED obviously
- Making a Promise to King of Saudi Aarabia King Abdulla that Sharif Family will no longer play part in any Pakistani Political Scene
- Living in Lavish Saudi Castle for whole part of his deportation period from Pakistan
- Free of cost , growing his business Empire for his children
- Obviously it was during this time , money was being whiten which was Black - and was reinvested into white Money making business
