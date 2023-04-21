Analyzing Nawaz Sharif's "Bheegi Bili" Act

Making a Promise to King of Saudi Aarabia King Abdulla that Sharif Family will no longer play part in any Pakistani Political Scene



HE LIED

obviously

Living in Lavish Saudi Castle for whole part of his deportation period from Pakistan

Free of cost , growing his business Empire for his children

Obviously it was during this time , money was being whiten which was Black - and was reinvested into white Money making business

Nawaz Sharif is King of Bheegi Bili ActLet us remember the history of Nawaz Sharif , when his Bheegi Bili Act started1 Man and many faces of ChameleonServed as a Cook and Bawarchi for Tahir Ul QadriObjective was to get political backing of large voter base following Tahir Ul Qadria religious scholarThe obedient (Not Son) of Daddy ZiaNotice the extra bheegi Beli Act , besharam you are suppose to look down when you see womenNotwhen Daddy Zia is aroundBack then Zia Ul Haq thought this rascal was just a goof ball can't even look him in the eyeThe bheegi Bili Act , certainly built enough trust by then Zia Ul Haq to Trust him with power at civilian level , this started the rise of Nawaz Sharif , to accumulate wealth in Foreign Bank AccountsTrue Con Artist , back in 60's and 70's Pakistani Pictures you might have seen the image of con artist who plays a Double Part , one as a true Cunning Con artist , and the other persona of a timid Bheegi Bili to gain control over wealth of family.That Con artist is Nawaz SharifBheegI Billy Act did not end with General ZiaEven when Pakistan became part of Nuclear Power nations , the Bheegi Bili work continued by Nawaz Sharif who continued to state he was not in favor of making India angryCon-artist takes his game to Saudi Arabia after being kicked out of country by General Musharaf