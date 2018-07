ANALYSIS: Yes, he Khan … but now the real battle begins

As no party seems likely to win an overall majority, the PTI must form a coalition

Khan’s coalition will face strong opposition from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party

Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, arrives to address an election campaign rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 21, 2018. (AP/file)Updated 32 sec agoBAKER ATYANIJuly 26, 2018 00:00ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan is likely to become the next prime minister of Pakistan, with unofficial results on Wednesday night showing his Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead in the election race.While the international community wants to know more about the foreign policy of this unknown actor in the international political arena, challenges at home are more likely to test his mettle.As no party seems likely to win an overall majority, the PTI must form a coalition, probably with independent candidates or the religious parties’ alliance, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.Though the PTI is a center-right party, it is also home to many leftists and liberals, and may struggle to find common ground with the right wing after agreeing with religious parties on issues such as the blasphemy law and legislation relating to women; Khan may be pragmatic and meet the ultra-right half way, but that is not what many of his supporters want to see.Joining hands with independent candidates — mainly the “Jeep” party of the former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who is bound to have a long list of demands — would also raise eyebrows in the PTI ranks.Khan’s coalition will face strong opposition from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party, and might exhaust its strength in striking a balance between political allies and strong competitors who have each ruled the country three times before.Against these challenges, Khan may be more engaged in keeping his house of cards standing than in delivering on the promises with which he wooed the nation.Being prime minister, with his own priorities, will test Khan’s relations with Pakistan’s strongest institution — the army.He has often said he views the military as the most organized and corruption-free institution of the state, but finding a balance of priorities could soon end the honeymoon period.The cricketer-turned-politician has dreamed of this day since he left sport for politics. He will have to chart a judicious course, or his first steps in the corridors of power could be his last.