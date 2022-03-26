[ANALYSIS] Why Rwanda 'The Safest Country in Africa' Being Targeted by US, CIA & Western Human Rights Group?

There is a very good analysis Video regarding this interesting issue(You can activate the english subtitle for video) really worth to watchIn the past, Rwanda is known as the poorest country in Africa and Famous for a very Bloody Civil War (backed by western government) between Hutu & Tutsi that costs Millions of human livesThere is a movie about that too (Hotel Rwanda)Then there is a man named Paul Kagame (Current Rwanda President) ending all that bloody civil war.And After the Civil War, He lead the reconstruction of his Rwanda with Following Chinese Model Economic Development. Yes, they basically following every Chinese Models. Including their Military Forces, Modernized & Trained by China. Even their Military Forces in Parade shouting using Chinese words, and Chinese Military Parade styles.All with Chinese Military Styles & Chinese Mandarin Language all over the Stadium (you can hear that in Video)Being Modernized by China, now Rwanda Army is one of the Powerful in the Region.They even send more than 1,000 Strong Expeditionary Troops to Intervene in Mozambique in recent years.Their Economic also very Successful, with amazing growth rate averaging at 7% from 2000 to 2020. All the Roads & Highway in Rwanda (More than 70% comes from China). The name of Districts in Rwanda also very Chinese. China also give 95% Free tarrif for all of Rwanda Agriculture products. Many Chinese Enterprises also building Factories across Rwanda employing millions of Rwanda people. including Alibaba all went to Rwanda.Today Rwanda called as 'The Safest and Cleanest Country in Africa'But of course US & those western thugs, didn't happy to see the Successfull of Rwanda. And trying to smear Rwanda for the so called fake Human rights allegations.China need to Step Up Security Alliance & Cooperation with all of those Countries