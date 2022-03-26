What's new

[ANALYSIS] Why Rwanda 'The Safest Country in Africa' Being Targeted by US, CIA & Western Human Rights Group?

Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
There is a very good analysis Video regarding this interesting issue
(You can activate the english subtitle for video) really worth to watch



In the past, Rwanda is known as the poorest country in Africa and Famous for a very Bloody Civil War (backed by western government) between Hutu & Tutsi that costs Millions of human lives
support-hope.jpg


There is a movie about that too (Hotel Rwanda)



Then there is a man named Paul Kagame (Current Rwanda President) ending all that bloody civil war.

And After the Civil War, He lead the reconstruction of his Rwanda with Following Chinese Model Economic Development. Yes, they basically following every Chinese Models. Including their Military Forces, Modernized & Trained by China. Even their Military Forces in Parade shouting using Chinese words, and Chinese Military Parade styles.
Untitled.png



Squads of African soldiers goose-stepped toward the rostrum, swinging their arms widely and shouting loudly in accented Chinese "Yi! [One!] Er! [Two!]," in response to their commander shouting in Chinese "Eyes right!"

The parade phalanx marched in unison, and the Chinese passwords such as "Look to the right" and "One, Two" echoed through the Rwanda National Peace Stadium.
All with Chinese Military Styles & Chinese Mandarin Language all over the Stadium (you can hear that in Video)



Being Modernized by China, now Rwanda Army is one of the Powerful in the Region.
They even send more than 1,000 Strong Expeditionary Troops to Intervene in Mozambique in recent years.

bc904804-a080-11e9-baa5-dd214ed0de8f_image_hires_192121.jpg

58804289_303.jpg


75108d36-7e35-48eb-94de-596264e72d22_w1080_h608_s.jpg



Their Economic also very Successful, with amazing growth rate averaging at 7% from 2000 to 2020. All the Roads & Highway in Rwanda (More than 70% comes from China). The name of Districts in Rwanda also very Chinese. China also give 95% Free tarrif for all of Rwanda Agriculture products. Many Chinese Enterprises also building Factories across Rwanda employing millions of Rwanda people. including Alibaba all went to Rwanda.

Today Rwanda called as 'The Safest and Cleanest Country in Africa'
Kigali-City.jpg




But of course US & those western thugs, didn't happy to see the Successfull of Rwanda. And trying to smear Rwanda for the so called fake Human rights allegations.
Untitled.png




China need to Step Up Security Alliance & Cooperation with all of those Countries 👍
 
M

mazeto

Nov 15, 2008
China is uniquely advantaged in Africa because they don't have any baggage...not just historical baggage, they neither look, talk, eat, behave or pray like their former enslavers ( European and Arab).
The Chinese are teaching African to fish. The West used to throw them some fish with a cameraman standing by..
 
T

tower9

Sep 19, 2018
Rwanda and Ethiopia are probably the two African countries that are closest in following the Chinese model and they are experiencing a lot of rapid development.
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

Aug 19, 2010
tower9 said:
Rwanda and Ethiopia are probably the two African countries that are closest in following the Chinese model and they are experiencing a lot of rapid development.
Unfortunately Ethiopia is in trouble due to civil war. If only they could’ve maintained peace they would’ve become the China of Africa in two decades.
 
kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
As I said before, African countries should abandon democracy and follow China's model. Western ideology, development, you can not get both. Your choice.
 
T

tower9

Sep 19, 2018
siegecrossbow said:
Unfortunately Ethiopia is in trouble due to civil war. If only they could’ve maintained peace they would’ve become the China of Africa in two decades.
Well part of that has to do with cia meddling but it seems like they are putting a lid on it and keeping it under control now. It hasn’t really affected the development of the Addis area much.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
There is no such thing as Hutu and Tutsi race. There is only tribes. Both speak the same language and have the same culture. The west create race out of tribes and make Hutu killed Tutsi.

And that explains Kangame despite him being Tutsi, is able to rule Rwanda for 2 decades. He got the support of Hutu also.

Not much racial hatred but traditional tribal feud exploited by white man. Tribe feud can be more easily healed.
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
Song Hong said:
There is no such thing as Hutu and Tutsi race. There is only tribes. Both speak the same language and have the same culture. The west create race out of tribes and make Hutu killed Tutsi.

And that explains Kangame despite him being Tutsi, is able to rule Rwanda for 2 decades. He got the support of Hutu also.

Not much racial hatred but traditional tribal feud exploited by white man. Tribe feud can be more easily healed.
Yes, Hutu and Tutsi are the same race same people.

But those fvcking Westerner trying to divide them for their own interests. Resulting in bloody civil war cost millions of Rwandans
 
U

uhuru

Aug 30, 2021
tower9 said:
Rwanda and Ethiopia are probably the two African countries that are closest in following the Chinese model and they are experiencing a lot of rapid development.
Sorry they do not.

Economically - they are doing liberal trade economic policies which were there. It has nothing to do with any foreign countries model.

Daniel808 said:
Yes, Hutu and Tutsi are the same race same people.

But those fvcking Westerner trying to divide them for their own interests. Resulting in bloody civil war cost millions of Rwandans
They are not. They are different people.

Excuse me; ever been to Zambia? where Chinese business interests have been funding their politicians and dividing/conquering. No different from ex-imperlialists to new colonialists
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
My posting always attracts hatred and attack all over the world. I want to expose people.

*************

www.britannica.com

Hutu | people

Hutu, also called Bahutu or Wahutu, Bantu-speaking people of Rwanda and Burundi. Numbering about 9,500,000 in the late 20th century, the Hutu comprise the vast majority in both countries but were traditionally subject to the Tutsi (q.v.), warrior-pastoralists of Nilotic stock. When the Hutu...
www.britannica.com

The Hutu and Tutsi cultures have been largely integrated. The Tutsi adopted the mutually intelligible Bantu languages of Rwanda and Rundi, which were originally spoken by the Hutu. The Hutu’s kinship and clan system is probably derived from Tutsi culture, as is the central importance of cattle. The Hutu and the Tutsi adhere essentially to the same religious beliefs, which include forms of animism and (today)
 
B

Beast

Feb 5, 2011
uhuru said:
Sorry they do not.

Economically - they are doing liberal trade economic policies which were there. It has nothing to do with any foreign countries model.


They are not. They are different people.

Excuse me; ever been to Zambia? where Chinese business interests have been funding their politicians and dividing/conquering. No different from ex-imperlialists to new colonialists
I suspect u are a clone account. Remind me of @denel

Great at badmouth of China, pretending to be real African. Trying to whitewash the crime of westwen civilization.
 
8

8888888888888

Nov 29, 2016
It's being targeted because they don't want to be a colony again unofficially. China treats it as an Ally while the west will treat it like a Pre WW2 colony.
 

