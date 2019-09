From technical point of view

2 types of drones

1 type of cruise missile

Unknown number of delta wing suicide drones powered by wankel (rotary) engines Unknown Jet powered UCAV which is able to carry 4 smart bombs Quds-1 cruise missiles

(Disclaimer: This is just my opinion base on available information and evidences)

Shahed-171 (The presence of this drone in yemen is unlikely !)

Shahed-161 (Saeghe) Jet powered variant

Shahed-161 Jet powered variant (Shahed-161 Piston engine variant behind it)





Shahed-161 with 4 smart bombs (Shahed-171 & 129 behind it)

Possible name

Shahed-191 & Tolou-10 engine

Tolou-10 engine onboard Quds-1 cruise missile

It's not Kh-55 (or Iranian version Soumar) Cruise Missile

It's not Ya Ali Cruise Missile

Tolou-10 is a turbojet

Tolou-10 engine(?)