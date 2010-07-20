What's new

Analysis: Top most modern 6x6 wheeled self-propelled howitzers

Army Recognition is presenting an analysis about the most modern 6x6 wheeled self-propelled howitzers in service and currently in production or ready for series production to date. A self-propelled howitzer is an artillery combat system equipped with its own propulsion system to move towards its target. The key advantage of the self-propelled artillery system over towed artillery, it can be deployed into action much faster. Currently, there are three main classes of mobile artillery systems including towed howitzer, self-propelled howitzer based on a tracked armored vehicle, and self-propelled howitzer mounted on military truck chassis or wheeled armored vehicle in 8x8 or 6x6 configurations.
Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

Analysis most modern 6x6 wheeled self-propelled howitzers. (Picture source Army Recognition)

What are the differences between tracked self-propelled (SP) howitzer and wheeled SP howitzer?

A tracked self-propelled howitzer is heavier allowing the use of large-caliber howitzer that can achieve greater ranges and produce larger explosive effects. This artillery vehicle is also base on armored chassis offering more protection for the crew against the firing of small arms and artillery shell splinters. With the tracked chassis, the vehicle will have more mobility on muddy or snowy terrain.

The wheeled self-propelled howitzer can share some components of tracked howitzer, but it is much lighter. It offers more mobility and can be more easily deployed quickly by military transport aircraft. It can be used by rapid reaction forces that need artillery support.

CAESAR 155mm France most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

CAESAR 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - France

Caesar - France

The CAESAR (CAmion Equipe d'un Système d'ARtillerie, or truck-mounted artillery system) is a 155mm 52-caliber wheeled self-propelled gun developed by the French Company Nexter Systems. The first version of the CAESAR was based on a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U2450L 6x6 chassis and deployed by a customer in the Middle East. The latest versions were based on a Renault Sherpa 6x6 truck chassis fitted with an armor protected cab. The 155mm weapon artillery can be mounted to other truck chassis according to customer requirements. This mobile artillery system carries 18 rounds and is typically operated by a crew of five, though if necessary, the CAESAR can be operated by as few as three persons and can be easily transported by C-130 or A400M. It has a firing range of approximately 42 km using an Extended Range, Full Bore (ERFB) shell, and more than 50 km using rocket-assisted shells. The system is integrated with a fully computerized system, providing automatic control.

Technical Data:

Armament: One 155mm/52 Cal. gun and one 7.62 or 12.7mm machine gun

Range cannon: Standard ammunition: 19 to 40 km; Extended Range Full Bore: 40 km; Rocket assisted projectile: 55 km; Direct fire: 2 km
Weight: Less than 18,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 9.94 m; Width: 2.55 m; Height: 3.2 m

Archer 155mm Sweden most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

Archer 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Sweden

Archer - Sweden

The Archer is a 6x6 self-propelled howitzer based on the 155mm towed howitzer FH77 designed and manufactured jointly by the Company Bofors and BAE Systems. The howitzer has a 40km range using current standard ammunition, and a 60km range with the M982 Excalibur rounds. The howitzer can also fire the Bonus top attack rounds developed by Bofors and Giat (now Nexter). The vehicle is based on the Volvo A30D 6×6 articulated all-terrain hauler vehicle. The cabin and engine compartment of the vehicle are fully armoured and the cab is fitted with bullet and fragmentation-proof windows. The vehicle carries 21 155mm projectiles in the fully automatic magazine. Reloading the magazine from the accompanying munitions carrier takes about 10 minutes using the purpose-built lifting device. With BAE Bofors/Nexter Bonus rounds the range is 35 km. The range of the gun is extended to 60 km with the precision-guided Raytheon/Bofors XM982 Excalibur round.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155mm 52 caliber

Range cannon: standard ammunition 35 km; 60 km with precision-guided Raytheon/Bofors XM982 Excalibur round

Weight: 30,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 14.1 m; Width: 3.0 m; Height: 4.0 m

ATMOS Elbit Systems Israel most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

ATMOS 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Israel

Atmos - Israel

The ATMOS is a wheeled self-propelled howitzer truck, with on the rear part a Soltam Systems 155mm/52 caliber towed TIG 2000 system. ATMOS has been developed by the Israeli Company Soltam Systems as a private venture. The artillery weapon is mounted on 6x6 military truck chassis. The gun's aiming gears, load assist systems and spades are operated by a hydraulic power pack. With a 155 mm/52 barrel, a 41 km maximum range can be achieved, using Extended Range Full-Bore - Base Bleed (ERFB-BB) projectile, 30 km firing the NATO L15 High Explosive (HE) projectile and 24.5 km firing the older M107 HE projectile. The ATMOS 2000 carries a total of 27 155 mm projectiles and associated charges and can be operated by a 4-man crew, consisting of two loaders positioned one either side at the rear. The system provides a rate of fire of between 4 and 9 rds/min.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155mm 52 caliber

Range cannon: 41 km with Extended Range Full-Bore - Base Bleed (ERFB-BB) projectile; 30 km with NATO L15 High Explosive (HE) projectile; 24.5 km M107 HE projectile

Weight: 22,000 kg

Dimensions: Length, 9,50 m; Width, 2,50 m; Height, ? m

Bodhana 2S22 155mm Ukraine most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

Bohdana 2S22 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Ukraine

Bohdana 2S22 - Ukraine

The 2S22 Bohdana is a 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer developed in Ukraine. It is based on the 6×6 chassis of the KrAZ-6322. It has an armored cabin and enough storage for around 20 shells. The howitzer has a minimum range of 780 meters and a maximum range of 40 km with HE/AP ammunition or 50 km with a rocket-assisted projectile. It had an average rate of fire of six shells per minute.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155mm cannon

Range cannon: HEIAP: 35–40 km; RAP: 45–60 km

Weight: 28,000 kg

Dimensions: NA

Brutus 155mm AM General United States most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

Brutus AM General 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - United States

Brutus - USA

The Brutus is a 155mm mobile hybrid soft recoil howitzer jointly developed by American companies AM General and Mandus Group. It mounts the same 155mm cannon as the M777 to a hydro-pneumatic, soft Recoil system for mounting on FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles truck). The Brutus 155mm mobile self-propelled howitzer is mounted on a 6x6 modified chassis of M1083 five-ton FMTV type with outriggers to help stabilize it when firing. The FMTV truck series is the standard tactical truck throughout the U.S. Army. The mobile howitzer can hit targets at a maximum firing range of 24.7 km with standard ammunition and attain a firing range of 30 km with rocket-assisted projectiles (RAP). It uses all ammunition types which are compatible with the M776 cannon.

Technical Data:

Armament: M777 155mm 39 caliber

Range cannon: 24.7 km with standard ammunition; 30 km with rocket-assisted projectiles

Weight: 13,435 kg

Dimensions: Length: 7.6 m; Width: 2.44 m; Height: 3.5 m

D 30 122mm on Ural 4320 1911 30 Egypt most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

D-30 122mm on Ural 4320-1911-30 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Egypt

D-30 Ural 4320-1911-30 - Egypt

In December 2018, at the EDEX defense exhibition in Egypt, local manufacture has presented a new artillery system using a D-30 122mm towed howitzer mounted on a 6x6 Ural 4320-1911-30 truck with a reinforced frame and hydraulic stabilizers. This vehicle was unveiled on 3 May 2016, during a firing exercise of the Egyptian armed forces. The 122-mm howitzer D-30 (GRAU index 2A18) is a Soviet howitzer that first entered service in the 1960s. It is a robust piece that focuses on the essential features of a towed field gun suitable for all conditions. The D-30 has a maximum range of 15.4 kilometers, or over 21 km using RAP ammunition.

Technical Data:

Armament: 122 mm

Range cannon: 15.4 km with standard ammunition; 21 km with rocket-assisted projectile (RAP)

Weight: NA kg

Dimensions: Length: NA m; Width: NA m; Height: NA m.

D 30 122mm on Mercedes Zetros 2733A Algeria most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

D-30 122mm on Mercedes Zetros 2733A 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Algeria

D-30 on Mercedes Zetros 2733A - Algeria

Algerian has developed locally a new 6x6 self-propelled howitzer using a Soviet-made D-30 12mm towed howitzer mounted on a modified truck chassis of Mercede-Benz Zetros 2733a. The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is an off-road truck for extreme operations. It was first presented at the 2008 Eurosatory defense industry trade show in Paris. The Zetros is manufactured at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth, Germany.[1] The truck is designed to be compatible with the Hercules C-130 transport and also fits into a standard German railway carriage. The D-30 is a Russian-made 122 mm towed howitzer that first entered service in the 1960s with the Russian army. The maximum range is 15.4 km with standard HE-Frag shells. A Chinese rocket-assisted round is capable of reaching 21.9 km.

Technical Data:

Armament: 122 mm

Range cannon: 15.4 km with standard ammunition; 21.9 km with rocket-assisted projectile (RAP)

Weight: NA kg

Dimensions: Length: 6.2 m; Width: 2.45 m; Height: NA m.

EVA 6x6 155mm Slovakia most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

EVA 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Slovakia

EVA - Slovakia

The EVA is a Slovak 6x6 155mm self-propelled howitzer, developed by Konstrukta Defence and that was unveiled in 2015. The EVA is based on a Tatra 815 6x6 truck, but the artillery weapon system can be also mounted on a 8x8 truck chassis. It is armed with a 155 mm / L52 howitzer and has a maximum firing range of 41 kilometers (25 mi) with ERFB-BB ammunition. The vehicle carries 24 shells, among which 12 are ready to be fired.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155mm 52 caliber

Range cannon: 41 km when using ERFB-BB (Explosive Extended-Range Full-Bore projectile with the Base Burn Unit) shells

Weight: 22,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 11.2 m; Width: 2.55 m; Height: 3.33 m

p
G6 Rhino 6x6 155mm South Africa most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

G6 Rhino 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - South Africa

G6 Rhino - South Africa

The G6 is a South African-made 155m wheeled self-propelled howitzer designed and developed by the Defence Company manufacturer Denel. In the South African army the vehicle is known with the nickname of Rhino. It is armed with 155 mm 45 caliber gun. The G6 Rhino can fire a full range of ammunition as the HE, Smoke, Illuminating, RP, Sub-monition and Leaflet. It has a maximum firing range of 30 km with standard HE-FRAG projectile and 39 km with rocket-assisted. It also fires newly developed velocity enhanced long-range projectiles with a maximum range of 50 km. The G6 Rhino carries 45 ammunitions of 155mm.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155 mm 45 caliber

Range cannon: 30 km with standard ammunition; 39 km with rocket-assisted ammunition; 50 km with extended range ammunition

Weight: 37,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 9.2 m; Width: 3.4 m; Height: 3.3 m.

HM41 155mm Iran most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

HM-41 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Iran

HM-41 - Iran

In October 2017, the Iranian defense industry has unveiled a new version of local-made wheeled 155mm self-propelled howitzer using the Iranian-made HM-41 155mm towed howitzer as the main armament. This mobile artillery system is based on a 6x6 IVECO Trakker truck chassis using the same HM-41 towed howitzer mounted a the rear of the truck. The HM-41 155mm towed howitzer seems is to be an upgraded version of the US 155 mm M114 towed howitzer. In appearance, the Iranian HM41 system is very similar to the South Korean 155 mm/39 caliber KH179 howitzer developed by the WIA Corporation (previously the Kia Machine Tool Company) in the Republic of Korea (ROK). According to the technical specifications of the Iranian defense industry, it has a maximum firing range of 30 km with a rate of fire of 4 rounds per minute.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155mm 39 caliber

Range cannon: 30 km with standard ammunition;

Weight: NA kg

Dimensions: Length: ? m; Width: ? m; Height: ? m

K105HT 155mm South Korea most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

K105HT 105mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - South Korea

K105HT - South Korea

The K105HT is a 105mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer manufactured in South Korea by the company Hanwha Land Systems. The vehicle is based on a Kia KM500 (6x6) 5-tonne truck chassis with an M101A1, an American-made 105mm towed howitzer. The gun is upgraded with GPS and fire control systems in order to reduce both the crew size and the "ready to fire" time. The conventional 105mm needs 10 minutes to get ready to fire while the K105HT requires less than 5 minutes. It is capable of "shoot and scoot" which greatly increases crew survivability. The K105HT has a crew of 4: Driver, Gunner, Assistant Gunner, and Commander. The vehicle has a combat weight of 19 tons and a maximum speed of 90 Km/h. It can carry 60 rounds and has a maximum firing rate of 10 rounds per minute (3 rounds per minute sustained). The maximum firing range is 11.3 Km.

Technical Data:

Armament: 105 mm

Range cannon: 11.3 km with standard ammunition;

Weight: 20,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 7.76 m; Width: 2.24 m; Height: NA m.

Khalifa 1 122mm Sudan most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

Khalifa GHY02 122mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Sudan

Khalifa-1 - Sudan

The Khalifa GHY02 is an artillery system developed in Sudan by a state-run Military Industry Corporation. It is a combination of Soviet D-30 towed howitzer, mounted on a Russian KamAZ 6x6 military truck. This artillery system was unveiled in 2013. It has a maximum firing range of 17 km. This howitzer is also capable of direct firing. The maximum rate of fire of 8 rounds per minute. The vehicle carries 45 rounds of onboard ammunition.

Technical Data:

Armament: 122 mm

Range cannon: 17 km with standard ammunition

Weight: 20,500 kg

Dimensions: Length: 9.0 m; Width: 2.67 m; Height: 3.49 m.

KMO Aselsan 155mm Turkey most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

KMO Aselsan 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Turkey

KMO Aselsan - Turkey

The KMO is a 6x6 self-propelled howitzer jointly developed in Turkey by the Turkish army General Directorate of Military Factories (AFGM) and the Turkish company Aselsan. A prototype of this artillery system was unveiled in May 2017 during the defense exhibition IDEF. Mounted at the rear of the Aselsan KMO is the complete weapon system 155 mm 52 caliber used on the Firtina 155mm self-propelled towed howitzer which is in service the Turkish armed forces. As the Firtina, the new KMO is able to fire all standard 155mm NATO ammunition at a maximum range of 30 km. This new artillery system uses a semi-automatic loading system. The truck can carry a total of 21 155mm caliber ammunition that are stored in storage boxes located on the side of the truck.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155 mm 52 caliber

Range cannon: 30 km with standard ammunition

Weight: 26,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 11.0 m; Width: 2.58 m; Height: 3.5 m.

Kryl 155mm Poland most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

Kryl 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Poland

Kryl - Poland

The Kryl is a 155mm lightweight, truck-mounted, self-propelled howitzer system, designed by Polish heavy industry manufacturer Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW). The Kryl self-propelled howitzer is mounted on a Jelcz 663.32 6×6 military truck, manufactured by Polish company Jelcz. It is based on the Atmos 2000 artillery system, developed by Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, and is armed with a 52cal-long barrel. The fire control system consists of a ballistic computer, a gun system computer, and displays for commander and aimer. The weapon can hold up to 18 rounds of ammunition in the storage box and has a rate of fire of six rounds a minute. It can fire at an elevation angle from -2° to 70°, whereas the angle of fire for azimuth is 50°. It has a minimum range of 5 km and is capable of hitting targets at ranges up to 40 km.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155mm 52 caliber

Range cannon: 5 to 40 km

Weight: 23,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 10.3 m; Width: 2.55 m; Height: 3.44 m

Otaman 122mm Ukraine most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

Otaman 122mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Ukraine

Otaman 6x6 - Ukraine

The Otaman is a 6x6 self-propelled howitzer developed in Ukraine by the company NGO Practika and presented for the first time at the Indian Defense Exhibition Defexpo in 2016. The vehicle is fitted with a turret armed with 2A18 122mm cannon also used for the Soviet-made towed howitzer D-30. It has a maximum firing range of 15.4 km with standard ammunition and 21.9 km with rocket-assisted projectiles.

Technical Data:

Armament: 122mm

Range cannon: 15.4 km with standard ammunition; 21.9 with extended range ammunition

Weight: 16,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 6.5 m; Width: 2.66 m; Height: NA m

PLC 181 155mm China most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

PLC-181 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - China

PLC-181 - China

The PLC-181 is a Chinese-made 155 mm self-propelled howitzer manufacture by the Company NORINCO for the Chinese People's Liberation Army. The PLC-181 is based on Taian GM's 6X6 truck chassis with a 52-caliber 155mm cannon mounted at the rear of the truck. The 155mm gun has a maximum firing range of 40 km with conventional ammunition and up to 72 km with extended range ammunition. It can carry 27 rounds of ammunition. The PLC-181 was deployed by the Chinese army in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region

Technical Data:

Armament: 155mm 52 caliber

Range cannon: 40 km with standard ammunition; 72 km with extended range ammunition

Weight: NA kg

Dimensions: Length: ? m; Width: ? m; Height: ? m

RUM II 155mm Jordan most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

RUM II 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Jordan
 
RUM II - Jordan

The Jordanian Company KADDB (King Abdullah II Design and Development Bureau) unveils its latest development of 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer dubbed RUM II at SOFEX 2018, the International Special Operations Forces Exhibition & Conference, SOFEX in Amman, Jordan. The RUM II is based on a 6x6 DAF truck chassis with a M126 155 mm/L23 howitzer mounted at the rear of the chassis. It uses the same gun mounted on the M109 tracked self-propelled howitzer fitted with a new recoil system. The RUM II can fire at a maximum distance of 27,7 km.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155 mm 39 caliber

Range cannon: 27.7 km with standard ammunition

Weight: NA kg

Dimensions: Length: NA m; Width: NA m; Height: NA m.

SH 1 155mm China most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

SH-1 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - China

SH-1 - China

The SH1 is a wheeled self-propelled howitzer 155mm designed and manufactured by the Chinese Defence Company Norinco. this artillery system is based on a WS5252 6 × 6 cross-country truck which is designed and manufactured by Wanshan Special Vehicle Chinese Company. Mounted at the rear of the SH1 is the complete upper part of the 155-mm / L5 towed artillery system. It is compatible with all standard 155-mm NATO ammunition, as well as ammunition developed by NORINCO. The 155mm howitzer of SH1 can fire a full range of ammunition as Extended-Range, Full-Bore, Rocket-Assisted, High-Explosive (ERFB-RA/HE) and Extended-Range Full-Bore, Base-Bleed, High-Explosive (ERFB-BB/HE). When using the ERFB-BB/HE round, the howitzer can reach a maximum range of 53km. The howitzer can also fire the 155mm semi-active laser-guided projectile developed by NORINCO based on the Russian Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) 152mm Krasnopol projectile.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155 mm

Range cannon: 40 km with standard ammunition; 53 km with extended range ammunition

Weight: 22,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 9.68 m; Width: 2.58 m; Height: 3.5 m.

SH 15 155mm China most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

SH-15 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - China

SH-15 - China

Chinese Defense Company China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO) unveils the SH15, a new 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer during AirShow China 2018, the International Aerospace and Aviation Exhibition that was held in Zhuhai, China. The SH15 uses a 6x6 Shaanxi truck chassis with an armored cabin at the front and a 155 mm gun-howitzer at the rear. According to NORINCO, this artillery system is based on the AH-2 155 mm/L52 howitzer, which is able to fire any standard 155 mm NATO ammunition, as well as Chinese-made ammunition developed by NORINCO. The SH15 has a maximum firing range of 20 km with standard ammunition and 53 km with a rocket-assisted projectile. The maximum rate of fire is 4-6 rounds per minute. On each side of the truck chassis, there are storage boxes to carry ammunition and charges.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155 mm 52 caliber

Range cannon: 20 km with standard ammunition; 53 with rocket-assisted ammunition

Weight: 22,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 6.5 m; Width: 2.66 m; Height: NA m.

Soko 122mm Serbia most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

Soko 122mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Serbia

Soko - Serbia

The SOKO SP RR (also known as, SOKO self-propelled rapid response) is a truck-mounted self-propelled howitzer developed by Serbian arms manufacturer Yugoimport. It is based on the integration of 122 mm 35-calibre D-30 J howitzer with a six-wheel drive truck chassis. It has a firing range of 21 kilometers (13 mi), and a rate of fire of 6 rounds per minute.

Technical Data:

Armament: D-30 122mm

Range cannon: HE ammunition with a maximum range of 17.3 km and HE/BB with a maximum range of 21 km

Weight: 17,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 8.38 m; Width: 3.09 m; Height: 3.17 m

Yavuz MKE 155mm Turkey most modern 6x6 self propelled howitzers analysis 925 001

Yavuz MKE 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Turkey

Yavuz MKE - Turkey

The Yavuz is a 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer developed and designed by the Turkish Company MKE that was unveiled in 2017 at IDEF International Defense Exhibition that was held in Turkey. The MKE Yavuz is based on a German-made MAN 6x6 military truck chassis with a 155mm 52 caliber howitzer mounted at the rear of the chassis. The main weapon is a truck-mounted solution of the Panter 155mm towed howitzer also manufactured by MKE that is already in service with the Turkish army. The MKE Yavuz is fitted with a semi-automatic loading system and a total of 18 ammunition are stored in storage boxes located on each side of the truck chassis. It can fire at a maximum range of 40 km.

Technical Data:

Armament: 155 mm 52 caliber

Range cannon: 40 km with standard ammunition;

Weight: 20,000 kg

Dimensions: Length: 10.8 m; Width: 2.6 m; Height: 4.1 m.


  • 155mm Howitzer on 6X6 Platform:
155mm howitzer gun integrated on 6x6 wheeled vehicle, it was designed to suit artillery requirements (shoot and scoot) since it needs minimal efforts to reduce the readiness time, and it designed to be transported by C130.


Features:

  • KADDB design on 6x6 wheeled chassis.
  • Can be used by artillery to support troops in different missions.
  • Ability to be transported to any location
  • The gun is equipped with a reliable electrohydraulic control system
  • Transportable by C130
It is still under testing and development

1601590922490.png
 
