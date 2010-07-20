Analysis: Top most modern 6x6 wheeled self-propelled howitzers | weapons defence industry military technology UK | analysis focus army defence military industry army Army Recognition is presenting an analysis about the most modern 6x6 wheeled self-propelled howitzers in service and currently in production or ready for series production

The Jordanian Company KADDB (King Abdullah II Design and Development Bureau) unveils its latest development of 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer dubbed RUM II at SOFEX 2018, the International Special Operations Forces Exhibition & Conference, SOFEX in Amman, Jordan. The RUM II is based on a 6x6 DAF truck chassis with a M126 155 mm/L23 howitzer mounted at the rear of the chassis. It uses the same gun mounted on the M109 tracked self-propelled howitzer fitted with a new recoil system. The RUM II can fire at a maximum distance of 27,7 km.Technical Data:Armament: 155 mm 39 caliberRange cannon: 27.7 km with standard ammunitionWeight: NA kgDimensions: Length: NA m; Width: NA m; Height: NA m.ChinaThe SH1 is a wheeled self-propelled howitzer 155mm designed and manufactured by the Chinese Defence Company Norinco. this artillery system is based on a WS5252 6 × 6 cross-country truck which is designed and manufactured by Wanshan Special Vehicle Chinese Company. Mounted at the rear of the SH1 is the complete upper part of the 155-mm / L5 towed artillery system. It is compatible with all standard 155-mm NATO ammunition, as well as ammunition developed by NORINCO. The 155mm howitzer of SH1 can fire a full range of ammunition as Extended-Range, Full-Bore, Rocket-Assisted, High-Explosive (ERFB-RA/HE) and Extended-Range Full-Bore, Base-Bleed, High-Explosive (ERFB-BB/HE). When using the ERFB-BB/HE round, the howitzer can reach a maximum range of 53km. The howitzer can also fire the 155mm semi-active laser-guided projectile developed by NORINCO based on the Russian Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) 152mm Krasnopol projectile.Technical Data:Armament: 155 mmRange cannon: 40 km with standard ammunition; 53 km with extended range ammunitionWeight: 22,000 kgDimensions: Length: 9.68 m; Width: 2.58 m; Height: 3.5 m.Chinese Defense Company China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO) unveils the SH15, a new 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer during AirShow China 2018, the International Aerospace and Aviation Exhibition that was held in Zhuhai, China. The SH15 uses a 6x6 Shaanxi truck chassis with an armored cabin at the front and a 155 mm gun-howitzer at the rear. According to NORINCO, this artillery system is based on the AH-2 155 mm/L52 howitzer, which is able to fire any standard 155 mm NATO ammunition, as well as Chinese-made ammunition developed by NORINCO. The SH15 has a maximum firing range of 20 km with standard ammunition and 53 km with a rocket-assisted projectile. The maximum rate of fire is 4-6 rounds per minute. On each side of the truck chassis, there are storage boxes to carry ammunition and charges.Technical Data:Armament: 155 mm 52 caliberRange cannon: 20 km with standard ammunition; 53 with rocket-assisted ammunitionWeight: 22,000 kgDimensions: Length: 6.5 m; Width: 2.66 m; Height: NA m.The SOKO SP RR (also known as, SOKO self-propelled rapid response) is a truck-mounted self-propelled howitzer developed by Serbian arms manufacturer Yugoimport. It is based on the integration of 122 mm 35-calibre D-30 J howitzer with a six-wheel drive truck chassis. It has a firing range of 21 kilometers (13 mi), and a rate of fire of 6 rounds per minute.Technical Data:Armament: D-30 122mmRange cannon: HE ammunition with a maximum range of 17.3 km and HE/BB with a maximum range of 21 kmWeight: 17,000 kgDimensions: Length: 8.38 m; Width: 3.09 m; Height: 3.17 mThe Yavuz is a 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer developed and designed by the Turkish Company MKE that was unveiled in 2017 at IDEF International Defense Exhibition that was held in Turkey. The MKE Yavuz is based on a German-made MAN 6x6 military truck chassis with a 155mm 52 caliber howitzer mounted at the rear of the chassis. The main weapon is a truck-mounted solution of the Panter 155mm towed howitzer also manufactured by MKE that is already in service with the Turkish army. The MKE Yavuz is fitted with a semi-automatic loading system and a total of 18 ammunition are stored in storage boxes located on each side of the truck chassis. It can fire at a maximum range of 40 km.Technical Data:Armament: 155 mm 52 caliberRange cannon: 40 km with standard ammunition;Weight: 20,000 kgDimensions: Length: 10.8 m; Width: 2.6 m; Height: 4.1 m.