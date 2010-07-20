Analysis: Top most modern 6x6 wheeled self-propelled howitzers

Army Recognition is presenting an analysis about the most modern 6x6 wheeled self-propelled howitzers in service and currently in production or ready for series production to date. A self-propelled howitzer is an artillery combat system equipped with its own propulsion system to move towards its target. The key advantage of the self-propelled artillery system over towed artillery, it can be deployed into action much faster. Currently, there are three main classes of mobile artillery systems including towed howitzer, self-propelled howitzer based on a tracked armored vehicle, and self-propelled howitzer mounted on military truck chassis or wheeled armored vehicle in 8x8 or 6x6 configurations.
Analysis most modern 6x6 wheeled self-propelled howitzers. (Picture source Army Recognition)
What are the differences between tracked self-propelled (SP) howitzer and wheeled SP howitzer?
A tracked self-propelled howitzer is heavier allowing the use of large-caliber howitzer that can achieve greater ranges and produce larger explosive effects. This artillery vehicle is also base on armored chassis offering more protection for the crew against the firing of small arms and artillery shell splinters. With the tracked chassis, the vehicle will have more mobility on muddy or snowy terrain.
The wheeled self-propelled howitzer can share some components of tracked howitzer, but it is much lighter. It offers more mobility and can be more easily deployed quickly by military transport aircraft. It can be used by rapid reaction forces that need artillery support.
CAESAR 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - France
Caesar - France
The CAESAR (CAmion Equipe d'un Système d'ARtillerie, or truck-mounted artillery system) is a 155mm 52-caliber wheeled self-propelled gun developed by the French Company Nexter Systems. The first version of the CAESAR was based on a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U2450L 6x6 chassis and deployed by a customer in the Middle East. The latest versions were based on a Renault Sherpa 6x6 truck chassis fitted with an armor protected cab. The 155mm weapon artillery can be mounted to other truck chassis according to customer requirements. This mobile artillery system carries 18 rounds and is typically operated by a crew of five, though if necessary, the CAESAR can be operated by as few as three persons and can be easily transported by C-130 or A400M. It has a firing range of approximately 42 km using an Extended Range, Full Bore (ERFB) shell, and more than 50 km using rocket-assisted shells. The system is integrated with a fully computerized system, providing automatic control.
Technical Data:
Armament: One 155mm/52 Cal. gun and one 7.62 or 12.7mm machine gun
Range cannon: Standard ammunition: 19 to 40 km; Extended Range Full Bore: 40 km; Rocket assisted projectile: 55 km; Direct fire: 2 km
Weight: Less than 18,000 kg
Dimensions: Length: 9.94 m; Width: 2.55 m; Height: 3.2 m
Archer 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Sweden
Archer - Sweden
The Archer is a 6x6 self-propelled howitzer based on the 155mm towed howitzer FH77 designed and manufactured jointly by the Company Bofors and BAE Systems. The howitzer has a 40km range using current standard ammunition, and a 60km range with the M982 Excalibur rounds. The howitzer can also fire the Bonus top attack rounds developed by Bofors and Giat (now Nexter). The vehicle is based on the Volvo A30D 6×6 articulated all-terrain hauler vehicle. The cabin and engine compartment of the vehicle are fully armoured and the cab is fitted with bullet and fragmentation-proof windows. The vehicle carries 21 155mm projectiles in the fully automatic magazine. Reloading the magazine from the accompanying munitions carrier takes about 10 minutes using the purpose-built lifting device. With BAE Bofors/Nexter Bonus rounds the range is 35 km. The range of the gun is extended to 60 km with the precision-guided Raytheon/Bofors XM982 Excalibur round.
Technical Data:
Armament: 155mm 52 caliber
Range cannon: standard ammunition 35 km; 60 km with precision-guided Raytheon/Bofors XM982 Excalibur round
Weight: 30,000 kg
Dimensions: Length: 14.1 m; Width: 3.0 m; Height: 4.0 m
ATMOS 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Israel
Atmos - Israel
The ATMOS is a wheeled self-propelled howitzer truck, with on the rear part a Soltam Systems 155mm/52 caliber towed TIG 2000 system. ATMOS has been developed by the Israeli Company Soltam Systems as a private venture. The artillery weapon is mounted on 6x6 military truck chassis. The gun's aiming gears, load assist systems and spades are operated by a hydraulic power pack. With a 155 mm/52 barrel, a 41 km maximum range can be achieved, using Extended Range Full-Bore - Base Bleed (ERFB-BB) projectile, 30 km firing the NATO L15 High Explosive (HE) projectile and 24.5 km firing the older M107 HE projectile. The ATMOS 2000 carries a total of 27 155 mm projectiles and associated charges and can be operated by a 4-man crew, consisting of two loaders positioned one either side at the rear. The system provides a rate of fire of between 4 and 9 rds/min.
Technical Data:
Armament: 155mm 52 caliber
Range cannon: 41 km with Extended Range Full-Bore - Base Bleed (ERFB-BB) projectile; 30 km with NATO L15 High Explosive (HE) projectile; 24.5 km M107 HE projectile
Weight: 22,000 kg
Dimensions: Length, 9,50 m; Width, 2,50 m; Height, ? m
Bohdana 2S22 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Ukraine
Bohdana 2S22 - Ukraine
The 2S22 Bohdana is a 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer developed in Ukraine. It is based on the 6×6 chassis of the KrAZ-6322. It has an armored cabin and enough storage for around 20 shells. The howitzer has a minimum range of 780 meters and a maximum range of 40 km with HE/AP ammunition or 50 km with a rocket-assisted projectile. It had an average rate of fire of six shells per minute.
Technical Data:
Armament: 155mm cannon
Range cannon: HEIAP: 35–40 km; RAP: 45–60 km
Weight: 28,000 kg
Dimensions: NA
Brutus AM General 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - United States
Brutus - USA
The Brutus is a 155mm mobile hybrid soft recoil howitzer jointly developed by American companies AM General and Mandus Group. It mounts the same 155mm cannon as the M777 to a hydro-pneumatic, soft Recoil system for mounting on FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles truck). The Brutus 155mm mobile self-propelled howitzer is mounted on a 6x6 modified chassis of M1083 five-ton FMTV type with outriggers to help stabilize it when firing. The FMTV truck series is the standard tactical truck throughout the U.S. Army. The mobile howitzer can hit targets at a maximum firing range of 24.7 km with standard ammunition and attain a firing range of 30 km with rocket-assisted projectiles (RAP). It uses all ammunition types which are compatible with the M776 cannon.
Technical Data:
Armament: M777 155mm 39 caliber
Range cannon: 24.7 km with standard ammunition; 30 km with rocket-assisted projectiles
Weight: 13,435 kg
Dimensions: Length: 7.6 m; Width: 2.44 m; Height: 3.5 m
D-30 122mm on Ural 4320-1911-30 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Egypt
D-30 Ural 4320-1911-30 - Egypt
In December 2018, at the EDEX defense exhibition in Egypt, local manufacture has presented a new artillery system using a D-30 122mm towed howitzer mounted on a 6x6 Ural 4320-1911-30 truck with a reinforced frame and hydraulic stabilizers. This vehicle was unveiled on 3 May 2016, during a firing exercise of the Egyptian armed forces. The 122-mm howitzer D-30 (GRAU index 2A18) is a Soviet howitzer that first entered service in the 1960s. It is a robust piece that focuses on the essential features of a towed field gun suitable for all conditions. The D-30 has a maximum range of 15.4 kilometers, or over 21 km using RAP ammunition.
Technical Data:
Armament: 122 mm
Range cannon: 15.4 km with standard ammunition; 21 km with rocket-assisted projectile (RAP)
Weight: NA kg
Dimensions: Length: NA m; Width: NA m; Height: NA m.
D-30 122mm on Mercedes Zetros 2733A 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Algeria
D-30 on Mercedes Zetros 2733A - Algeria
Algerian has developed locally a new 6x6 self-propelled howitzer using a Soviet-made D-30 12mm towed howitzer mounted on a modified truck chassis of Mercede-Benz Zetros 2733a. The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is an off-road truck for extreme operations. It was first presented at the 2008 Eurosatory defense industry trade show in Paris. The Zetros is manufactured at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth, Germany.[1] The truck is designed to be compatible with the Hercules C-130 transport and also fits into a standard German railway carriage. The D-30 is a Russian-made 122 mm towed howitzer that first entered service in the 1960s with the Russian army. The maximum range is 15.4 km with standard HE-Frag shells. A Chinese rocket-assisted round is capable of reaching 21.9 km.
Technical Data:
Armament: 122 mm
Range cannon: 15.4 km with standard ammunition; 21.9 km with rocket-assisted projectile (RAP)
Weight: NA kg
Dimensions: Length: 6.2 m; Width: 2.45 m; Height: NA m.
EVA 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Slovakia
EVA - Slovakia
The EVA is a Slovak 6x6 155mm self-propelled howitzer, developed by Konstrukta Defence and that was unveiled in 2015. The EVA is based on a Tatra 815 6x6 truck, but the artillery weapon system can be also mounted on a 8x8 truck chassis. It is armed with a 155 mm / L52 howitzer and has a maximum firing range of 41 kilometers (25 mi) with ERFB-BB ammunition. The vehicle carries 24 shells, among which 12 are ready to be fired.
Technical Data:
Armament: 155mm 52 caliber
Range cannon: 41 km when using ERFB-BB (Explosive Extended-Range Full-Bore projectile with the Base Burn Unit) shells
Weight: 22,000 kg
Dimensions: Length: 11.2 m; Width: 2.55 m; Height: 3.33 m
G6 Rhino 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - South Africa
G6 Rhino - South Africa
The G6 is a South African-made 155m wheeled self-propelled howitzer designed and developed by the Defence Company manufacturer Denel. In the South African army the vehicle is known with the nickname of Rhino. It is armed with 155 mm 45 caliber gun. The G6 Rhino can fire a full range of ammunition as the HE, Smoke, Illuminating, RP, Sub-monition and Leaflet. It has a maximum firing range of 30 km with standard HE-FRAG projectile and 39 km with rocket-assisted. It also fires newly developed velocity enhanced long-range projectiles with a maximum range of 50 km. The G6 Rhino carries 45 ammunitions of 155mm.
Technical Data:
Armament: 155 mm 45 caliber
Range cannon: 30 km with standard ammunition; 39 km with rocket-assisted ammunition; 50 km with extended range ammunition
Weight: 37,000 kg
Dimensions: Length: 9.2 m; Width: 3.4 m; Height: 3.3 m.
HM-41 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Iran
HM-41 - Iran
In October 2017, the Iranian defense industry has unveiled a new version of local-made wheeled 155mm self-propelled howitzer using the Iranian-made HM-41 155mm towed howitzer as the main armament. This mobile artillery system is based on a 6x6 IVECO Trakker truck chassis using the same HM-41 towed howitzer mounted a the rear of the truck. The HM-41 155mm towed howitzer seems is to be an upgraded version of the US 155 mm M114 towed howitzer. In appearance, the Iranian HM41 system is very similar to the South Korean 155 mm/39 caliber KH179 howitzer developed by the WIA Corporation (previously the Kia Machine Tool Company) in the Republic of Korea (ROK). According to the technical specifications of the Iranian defense industry, it has a maximum firing range of 30 km with a rate of fire of 4 rounds per minute.
Technical Data:
Armament: 155mm 39 caliber
Range cannon: 30 km with standard ammunition;
Weight: NA kg
Dimensions: Length: ? m; Width: ? m; Height: ? m
K105HT 105mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - South Korea
K105HT - South Korea
The K105HT is a 105mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer manufactured in South Korea by the company Hanwha Land Systems. The vehicle is based on a Kia KM500 (6x6) 5-tonne truck chassis with an M101A1, an American-made 105mm towed howitzer. The gun is upgraded with GPS and fire control systems in order to reduce both the crew size and the "ready to fire" time. The conventional 105mm needs 10 minutes to get ready to fire while the K105HT requires less than 5 minutes. It is capable of "shoot and scoot" which greatly increases crew survivability. The K105HT has a crew of 4: Driver, Gunner, Assistant Gunner, and Commander. The vehicle has a combat weight of 19 tons and a maximum speed of 90 Km/h. It can carry 60 rounds and has a maximum firing rate of 10 rounds per minute (3 rounds per minute sustained). The maximum firing range is 11.3 Km.
Technical Data:
Armament: 105 mm
Range cannon: 11.3 km with standard ammunition;
Weight: 20,000 kg
Dimensions: Length: 7.76 m; Width: 2.24 m; Height: NA m.
Khalifa GHY02 122mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Sudan
Khalifa-1 - Sudan
The Khalifa GHY02 is an artillery system developed in Sudan by a state-run Military Industry Corporation. It is a combination of Soviet D-30 towed howitzer, mounted on a Russian KamAZ 6x6 military truck. This artillery system was unveiled in 2013. It has a maximum firing range of 17 km. This howitzer is also capable of direct firing. The maximum rate of fire of 8 rounds per minute. The vehicle carries 45 rounds of onboard ammunition.
Technical Data:
Armament: 122 mm
Range cannon: 17 km with standard ammunition
Weight: 20,500 kg
Dimensions: Length: 9.0 m; Width: 2.67 m; Height: 3.49 m.
KMO Aselsan 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Turkey
KMO Aselsan - Turkey
The KMO is a 6x6 self-propelled howitzer jointly developed in Turkey by the Turkish army General Directorate of Military Factories (AFGM) and the Turkish company Aselsan. A prototype of this artillery system was unveiled in May 2017 during the defense exhibition IDEF. Mounted at the rear of the Aselsan KMO is the complete weapon system 155 mm 52 caliber used on the Firtina 155mm self-propelled towed howitzer which is in service the Turkish armed forces. As the Firtina, the new KMO is able to fire all standard 155mm NATO ammunition at a maximum range of 30 km. This new artillery system uses a semi-automatic loading system. The truck can carry a total of 21 155mm caliber ammunition that are stored in storage boxes located on the side of the truck.
Technical Data:
Armament: 155 mm 52 caliber
Range cannon: 30 km with standard ammunition
Weight: 26,000 kg
Dimensions: Length: 11.0 m; Width: 2.58 m; Height: 3.5 m.
Kryl 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Poland
Kryl - Poland
The Kryl is a 155mm lightweight, truck-mounted, self-propelled howitzer system, designed by Polish heavy industry manufacturer Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW). The Kryl self-propelled howitzer is mounted on a Jelcz 663.32 6×6 military truck, manufactured by Polish company Jelcz. It is based on the Atmos 2000 artillery system, developed by Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, and is armed with a 52cal-long barrel. The fire control system consists of a ballistic computer, a gun system computer, and displays for commander and aimer. The weapon can hold up to 18 rounds of ammunition in the storage box and has a rate of fire of six rounds a minute. It can fire at an elevation angle from -2° to 70°, whereas the angle of fire for azimuth is 50°. It has a minimum range of 5 km and is capable of hitting targets at ranges up to 40 km.
Technical Data:
Armament: 155mm 52 caliber
Range cannon: 5 to 40 km
Weight: 23,000 kg
Dimensions: Length: 10.3 m; Width: 2.55 m; Height: 3.44 m
Otaman 122mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Ukraine
Otaman 6x6 - Ukraine
The Otaman is a 6x6 self-propelled howitzer developed in Ukraine by the company NGO Practika and presented for the first time at the Indian Defense Exhibition Defexpo in 2016. The vehicle is fitted with a turret armed with 2A18 122mm cannon also used for the Soviet-made towed howitzer D-30. It has a maximum firing range of 15.4 km with standard ammunition and 21.9 km with rocket-assisted projectiles.
Technical Data:
Armament: 122mm
Range cannon: 15.4 km with standard ammunition; 21.9 with extended range ammunition
Weight: 16,000 kg
Dimensions: Length: 6.5 m; Width: 2.66 m; Height: NA m
PLC-181 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - China
PLC-181 - China
The PLC-181 is a Chinese-made 155 mm self-propelled howitzer manufacture by the Company NORINCO for the Chinese People's Liberation Army. The PLC-181 is based on Taian GM's 6X6 truck chassis with a 52-caliber 155mm cannon mounted at the rear of the truck. The 155mm gun has a maximum firing range of 40 km with conventional ammunition and up to 72 km with extended range ammunition. It can carry 27 rounds of ammunition. The PLC-181 was deployed by the Chinese army in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region
Technical Data:
Armament: 155mm 52 caliber
Range cannon: 40 km with standard ammunition; 72 km with extended range ammunition
Weight: NA kg
Dimensions: Length: ? m; Width: ? m; Height: ? m
RUM II 155mm 6x6 self-propelled howitzer - Jordan
