What's new

[ANALYSIS] The Real Reason US is Scared of China Global Expansion !

Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,688
-7
17,149
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
This is a very deep analysis from a objective Political Analyst regarding this issue.

Really worth to watch :tup:









He also had another analysis that very interesting to watch.

Regarding Digital Yuan and its effect to Global Trade in the future :coffee:


Those westerners laughed when Marcopolo inform them that China is using paper money.

Now they laugh too, when Cyrus Janssen told them that China moving to CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency)

:enjoy:
 
Last edited:
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
834
-3
1,375
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
TL;DR

China cares about business, not human rights or environment.
US cares about business and human rights and environment.
Therefore, US finds it difficult to compete with China around the world.

Just summarizing, not adding any value judgement.
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,688
-7
17,149
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
WotTen said:
TL;DR

China cares about business, not human rights or environment.
US cares about business and human rights and environment.
Therefore, US finds it difficult to compete with China around the world.

Just summarizing, not adding any value judgement.
Click to expand...

Cares about human rights and environment? Yeah rite, your opium must be very good :enjoy:

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s digital yuan could challenge the dollar’s domination as the currency of choice in international trade this decade, fintech expert predicts
Replies
14
Views
588
vi-va
vi-va
beijingwalker
Experts fear political use of digital yuan, China to escape US financial control
Replies
4
Views
398
Han Patriot
H
onebyone
Olympics e-CNY rollout shows digital is the future of money
Replies
4
Views
411
Beidou2020
B
aziqbal
The Beijing Olympics won't be the splashy launch China wanted for its digital currency
Replies
5
Views
435
aziqbal
aziqbal
onebyone
How Will a Central Bank Digital Currency Advance China’s Interests?
Replies
0
Views
339
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom