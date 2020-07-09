Analysis: The Future Of The Turkish Navy

The presence and visibility of the Turkish Naval Forces (Türk Deniz Kuvvetleri) have increased considerably within the Blue Homeland doctrine framework for several years. Regional disputes require Turkish naval forces to deploy more at sea. Thus, the Turkish defense industry's national policy has supported the continuously active Turkish Navy (TN), and a force composition is formed with indigenous weapons and systems.

Ongoing projects that shape the future of the Turkish Navy

MILGEM project

TF-2000 Air Defense Destroyer

Other surface combatants

Support vessels

Submarines

Maritime Patrol Aircraft

UCAV

MALE UAV

USV

Future policy