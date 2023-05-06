Analysis : Recent attacks on Indian Forces in Jammu and Kashmir

My simple analysis is that India was consistently facing attacks for past few years but they were not announcing their losses. Now as general elections are only a year away India has started to declare their losses. They are now building the environment for another surgical strike drama.
As I follow their media both Hindi and English news channels plus think tanks and journalists. They are such big Modi touts that some openly now say that as elections are near India may carry out a strike to get benefit in next elections. Plus that they don't declare all losses.
@Areesh @Tipu7 @Sulman Badshah @Kompromat @SQ8 @Irfan Baloch @Windjammer @DESERT FIGHTER @The Eagle @indian_foxhound @Arsalan @Zaki @Suff Shikan @Zephyrus @syed_yusuf @Imran Khan
As I follow their media both Hindi and English news channels plus think tanks and journalists. They are such big Modi touts that some openly now say that as elections are near India may carry out a strike to get benefit in next elections. Plus that they don't declare all losses.
@Areesh @Tipu7 @Sulman Badshah @Kompromat @SQ8 @Irfan Baloch @Windjammer @DESERT FIGHTER @The Eagle @indian_foxhound @Arsalan @Zaki @Suff Shikan @Zephyrus @syed_yusuf @Imran Khan