Analysis: President XI Saudi Arabia visit

Bill Longley said:

More than 34 deals and Sino KSA 24 billion worth joint investment forum

US State departments statement and frustration

Why China can not take place of US

Special session with Prof Dr Hassan Mashwani

President Xi jinping visit to KSAMore than 34 deals and Sino KSA 24 billion worth joint investment forumUS State departments statement and frustrationWhy China can not take place of USSpecial session with Prof Dr Hassan Mashwani Click to expand...

I posted this on a different thread. Might be useful to carry on with discussions on here:Let's see the Sino-Saudi list (a part of that list already came true). I was hoping everything will happen after this visit but they already bought $ 4 Billion worth of weapons from China from Zhuhai defense expo:- Petro Yuan - This can't just replace $$. KSA would want to diversify so probably a start would be that China (and whoever after that) can pay for their Petro / Defense purchases and settle in Yuan.- KSA to diversify it's investments and move a part of $$ from the US to China. Preferably it's tech, real estate holdings, defense and consumables.- KSA: Setup a defense manufacturing line for TB001 / CH-4/5/6 (not sure which variant): KSA already acquired a large number of TB001 from Zhuhai deal.- China: Wants KSA to do long term energy and refining agreements and at a "preferred rate".- KSA interested in Y-20 purchase.- KSA interested in license / manufacturing line of FC-31.- KSA to buy AD systems - This will come later.- China to setup Tech zones for certain tech products (Cloud, IOT, 5&6G Telcom, Satelite, Space / Missile Test systems) in KSA's new hi-tech city being built for technology.- KSA-China to discuss ToT / license manufacturing of various tech and defense systems (from above and not mentioned).- China to help build EV auto industry in KSA.