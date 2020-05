Low quality analysis... Reminds me of typical Indian:-Pigeon crossed indian border , News plastered all over mediaBig daddy China comes in , typical indian makes thousands of excuses and trivializes the matter.On a serious note :-This is a major cope.The Chinese aren’t even saying anything about it, their public doesn’t even know this is happening. If it was about diverting public attention or reminding India of its breaches then Wang Yi would have at least mentioned it in his pubic presser yesterday but he had bigger fish to fry.The actual reality is that India is almost inconsequential to China and the differential in the two countries ability to project power is too vast now. China is literally just reminding GOI of that fact.All this chest thumping and “we will take Azad Kashmir” rhetoric by the Indian army and government is causing uncertainty for Chinese projects in Gilgit Baltistan How do you fix that? You place 10k troops in a region barely manned by India and divert their 900k deployment on the Pakistani border to that side. You also get Nepal to stir up a border dispute and further thin out deployments on each front.