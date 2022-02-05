What's new

Analysis on Duel Attacks on FC Camps.

Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,123
199
47,456
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

==============
Commentary by Gen Shoaib on recent surge in BLA attacks leading to the 2 coordinated attacks,.
India is operating from Afghanistan and Iran with or without support of the 2 governments.

the tactical gear including weapons and equipment used was all NATO grade high end.
the intensity of attacks is increasing. the number of attackers and nature of the attacks by BLA/ BLM are getting serious and complex. the real target is Pak-China relationship.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,922
-2
4,546
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I was looking at the weapons and they looked equal to any other elite force
I am pretty sure this weaponary is American weaponary left after.thr fall of Kabul
Indians probably baught them this weaponary from the black market
 
I

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,704
18
4,890
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Irfan Baloch said:

==============
Commentary by Gen Shoaib on recent surge in BLA attacks leading to the 2 coordinated attacks,.
India is operating from Afghanistan and Iran with or without support of the 2 governments.

the tactical gear including weapons and equipment used was all NATO grade high end.
the intensity of attacks is increasing. the number of attackers and nature of the attacks by BLA/ BLM are getting serious and complex. the real target is Pak-China relationship.
Click to expand...

This General did the job of the current ISPR General!
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,123
199
47,456
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
I was looking at the weapons and they looked equal to any other elite force
I am pretty sure this weaponary is American weaponary left after.thr fall of Kabul
Indians probably baught them this weaponary from the black market
Click to expand...
I have seen the pictures of the dead terrorists with the NATO weapons but cant be shared as they are extremely graphic.
 
Winchester

Winchester

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2014
3,857
6
6,192
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This string of attacks achieves two things.

1) Indians well they are Indians so its them hurting Pakistan wherever or whenever they can.

2) Iran doesn't want to share the pie. It wants the whole damn thing. If you listen to sound bites of Iranians, this is also what they have been communicating that Pakistan is just too unsafe. Its a cold calculated decision they taken to take Pakistan completely out of the equation when it comes to BRI. Plus, they are presenting themselves as gateway to not only China but also India. The Iranian aim is to get the Chinese and Indians eventually come to an understanding about using Iran. Pakistanis will be left to eat dirt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Aijaz Kolachi
Pakistan Security Report - 2021
Replies
0
Views
219
Aijaz Kolachi
Aijaz Kolachi
Akatosh
Featured Quetta: The death toll in the attack on FC post has risen to ten
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
233
Views
16K
ummarz
ummarz
Ans Ishaq
Reviewed the footage of terrorist attack on Paramilitary Camp in Balochistan in May this year
Replies
13
Views
518
Signalian
Signalian
Sulman Badshah
FC repelled terrorist attack from Afghanistan : By Farzana Shah
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Huffal
Huffal
Aijaz Kolachi
BLA just released a video of an attack against Balochistan local militia on 25 June 2021
2
Replies
15
Views
929
Pak_Sher
Pak_Sher

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom