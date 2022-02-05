Analysis on Duel Attacks on FC Camps.

Irfan Baloch
Commentary by Gen Shoaib on recent surge in BLA attacks leading to the 2 coordinated attacks,.
India is operating from Afghanistan and Iran with or without support of the 2 governments.
the tactical gear including weapons and equipment used was all NATO grade high end.
the intensity of attacks is increasing. the number of attackers and nature of the attacks by BLA/ BLM are getting serious and complex. the real target is Pak-China relationship.