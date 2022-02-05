Analysis on Duel Attacks on FC Camps.

This string of attacks achieves two things.



1) Indians well they are Indians so its them hurting Pakistan wherever or whenever they can.



2) Iran doesn't want to share the pie. It wants the whole damn thing. If you listen to sound bites of Iranians, this is also what they have been communicating that Pakistan is just too unsafe. Its a cold calculated decision they taken to take Pakistan completely out of the equation when it comes to BRI. Plus, they are presenting themselves as gateway to not only China but also India. The Iranian aim is to get the Chinese and Indians eventually come to an understanding about using Iran. Pakistanis will be left to eat dirt.