Analysis on Dual Attacks on FC Camps.

It is very obvious that there are flaws in Pakistan's strategy to address Balochistan, it also seems like that there is no long term strategy to address Balochistan, neither there is any will to have one. A continued implementation of strategy irrespective of who is commanding and who is governing would have been helpful, but all we are now seeing is repeat of TTP style attacks.



Just for example how much has Noshki developed let's say over the past 40 years? (I ask because it is my birth place and I am in my forties) .......... the answer is it was relatively very peaceful back then and infrastructure hasn't improved that greatly.



Attack on HQs has not happened for the first time, yes the attacks were thwarted, but the insurgents were able to reach the walls of the HQ is a sheer failure. The excuse that out of 5 three were preempted and somehow the bigger one involving an attack on HQ wasn't isn't a success, all lessons learnt from past haven't been shared and made part of the syllabus across the board.



Unless there is a clear multipronged plan of action in place (that doesn't get changed no matter who is the army chief or whosoever is the prime minister), I don't think this complex issue can be solved / resolved that easily. We can blame iran, india, nato, amreeka and all, but we have wasted a lot of time on mere cosmetics to address this.