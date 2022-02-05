What's new

Analysis on Dual Attacks on FC Camps.

==============
Commentary by Gen Shoaib on recent surge in BLA attacks leading to the 2 coordinated attacks,.
India is operating from Afghanistan and Iran with or without support of the 2 governments.

the tactical gear including weapons and equipment used was all NATO grade high end.
the intensity of attacks is increasing. the number of attackers and nature of the attacks by BLA/ BLM are getting serious and complex. the real target is Pak-China relationship.
 
I was looking at the weapons and they looked equal to any other elite force
I am pretty sure this weaponary is American weaponary left after.thr fall of Kabul
Indians probably baught them this weaponary from the black market
 
This General did the job of the current ISPR General!
 
I have seen the pictures of the dead terrorists with the NATO weapons but cant be shared as they are extremely graphic.
 
This string of attacks achieves two things.

1) Indians well they are Indians so its them hurting Pakistan wherever or whenever they can.

2) Iran doesn't want to share the pie. It wants the whole damn thing. If you listen to sound bites of Iranians, this is also what they have been communicating that Pakistan is just too unsafe. Its a cold calculated decision they taken to take Pakistan completely out of the equation when it comes to BRI. Plus, they are presenting themselves as gateway to not only China but also India. The Iranian aim is to get the Chinese and Indians eventually come to an understanding about using Iran. Pakistanis will be left to eat dirt.
 
Better to make Iran hell hole....where Ayotullah beg for mercy from Islamabad

Time to take the war in Iranian cities and collaborate with Arabs. They are eagerly waiting for us to make the move. Dispatch their Persian dreams in back sides where Yahoods even smile....

Time to take the war in Iranian cities and collaborate with Arabs. They are eagerly waiting for us to make the move. Dispatch their Persian dreams in back sides where Yahoods even smile. Pakistan has tried it's best but the Ayatullah holiguns are worse than Yahuds. They will listen to the voice of destruction. Take the fight to little piggy Molvis of Qom.
 
Now wake up, Commando. Videogame dreams over
 
Iranian Molvis and their crazy Persian wet dreams need anticlimax after every 3 months i.e Sulemani type assassinations. Later listen to their cries 'marg amrika marg israel' while wait for these crazy morons blowing one own passenger aircraft or boat. The bunch of thugs called IRGC need to be mercilessly killed because they are designated terrorists brainwashed to serve Ayatullah adventures. There is no difference bw ayatulloh cronies or MBS lunatic of Sauds. Same racist prehistoric lunatics....
 
Last edited:
Our Enemy is India not Iran.....Time to take the war in Indian cities.
 
It is very obvious that there are flaws in Pakistan's strategy to address Balochistan, it also seems like that there is no long term strategy to address Balochistan, neither there is any will to have one. A continued implementation of strategy irrespective of who is commanding and who is governing would have been helpful, but all we are now seeing is repeat of TTP style attacks.

Just for example how much has Noshki developed let's say over the past 40 years? (I ask because it is my birth place and I am in my forties) .......... the answer is it was relatively very peaceful back then and infrastructure hasn't improved that greatly.

Attack on HQs has not happened for the first time, yes the attacks were thwarted, but the insurgents were able to reach the walls of the HQ is a sheer failure. The excuse that out of 5 three were preempted and somehow the bigger one involving an attack on HQ wasn't isn't a success, all lessons learnt from past haven't been shared and made part of the syllabus across the board.

Unless there is a clear multipronged plan of action in place (that doesn't get changed no matter who is the army chief or whosoever is the prime minister), I don't think this complex issue can be solved / resolved that easily. We can blame iran, india, nato, amreeka and all, but we have wasted a lot of time on mere cosmetics to address this.
 
Why the hell are we still in a defensive stance? It seems like every week there is an attack on a checkpost or an IED blast on a convoy or patrol.
 
Bro could you tell us more about Nokshi? What's it like? What is the economy or jobs market like? Infrastructure etc.

I don't meet very many people from Balochistan.
 
