Analysis of India’s Nuclear Weapons Program

First having capacity and capabilities are different terms. The numbers quoted on the article might be true or not. Indian politicians are adamant on very strict control of Nuclear weapons on civilian hands and are naturally wary of ordering or making potentially large number of Nukes where it would be tough to maintain logistics or ensure minimal civilian control. As a result our weapons manufacturing stage is strictly on need basis.



It's an open secret India has a huge capacity of nuclear power plants being planned and enrichment has to match the requirements. Especially when India is concentrating on development by actually decreasing defence budgets (as a percentage of GDP) there is simply no money to make large number of weapons, it's delivery systems, silos, it's protections and their decoys etc. Indian strategic planners feel safe in their current numbers around 130-140, though we have the capacity to make much more.