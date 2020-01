Troop Level Radar for Akash air defense missile system.

The Troop Level Radar is part of Akash Indian-made surface-to-air defense missile system. Each Akash troop has four launch vehicles with three missiles each and are known as AAL, one Troop Level Radar (TLR) mounting the Rajendra with its Power Supply Vehicle (TPSV), one Radar Sensor Vehicle (RSV) which is equipped with the 3D-CAR radar along with its Data Center Vehicle (DCV) which houses the radar consoles, data processor unit and communication unit, the CPV and the 3D-CAR Power Supply Vehicle (CPSV).The Troop Level Radar (TLR) vehicle is fitted with the 3D radar Rajendra designed to detect and track air targets up to a range of 150 km. The antenna is rotated mechanically in azimuth to provide 360° coverage. The radar can be operated at 15 RPM (Rounds Per Minute) and 7.5 RPM.The TLR Rajendra radar makes use of a passive phased array to search a volume of space, distinguish between hostile and friendly targets, automatically track up to 64 targets and command one of several launchers to engage up to 4 targets simultaneously. Initially designed as a standalone system, Rajendra is now equipped with the ability to integrate with a network of sensors, including long and medium-range surveillance radars of foreign and domestic origin.Rajendra's multi-element antenna arrangement folds flat when the vehicle is in motion. The Radar consists of a surveillance antenna array with 4000 phase control modules (PCM's) operating in the G/H-Band (4-8 GHz), an engagement antenna array with 1000 PCM's operating in the I/J-Band (8-20 GHz), a 16-element IFF array and steering units. A powerful high-end computer computes phases for all the elements of the array. Rajendra controls the beam positioning sequence through-beam requests for each track at adaptive data rates and performs multifunctional roles like search –confirm –track -interrogate targets, assign and lock-on launchers, and launch/acquire/ track/guide missiles. The RDP supplies track data to the remote group control center. Rajendra features a Dual channel radar receiver and a C band transmitter, although the complete transmitting and receiving features and bands are unknown.The Akash army Launcher is a mobile air defense missile system mounted on BEML Tatra 8x8 truck chassis designed and manufactured by India's state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The development of the Akash missile system was started in 1983 with the first production in 2002. The first trial firings occurred in 1990 with the tenth stated test in September 1998.The Akash missile has a launch weight of 720 kg and measures 5.8 m in length, 350 mm diameter and 1,10 5mm wingspan. The missile can fly at a speed of up to Mach 2.5 and has a height ceiling of 18 km. The 60 kg payload can use prefabricated tungsten alloy cubes warheads or a nuclear warhead. The Akash can intercept aerial targets from a range of 30 km and provide air defense missile coverage of 2,000 km².