Analysis: If Xi secures just 5 more years, he loses​

aziqbal said: did you even read the article the " Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior staff writer and editorial writer at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as China bureau chief. He was the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist prize."



I guess you will say Chinese blogger on youtube is better credible source or TikTOK fanboy Click to expand...

Read his words, not his portfolio.Hell, he can stay in China for 10 years and I doubt he will get the main meat.China, even in during the Deng-Jiang era which goes against Mao, is still focusing on the development of China, this shows that the CCP has developed its state to the point where even with bad/disagreeable leaders, it can still develop.