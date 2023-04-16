What's new

Analysis: Hina Rabbani Khar embarrassingly says “Pakistan not a big power like Russia” - Russian FM Sergey Lavrov shocked

How do you view this diplomatic faux pas?

“We’re not a big power like Russia” - what a wild statement to make…not because it’s true, but because nothing prompted her to say that!

Just imagine meeting someone and that person asks you about your team and you say ”I am not as big or influential as you”. I mean what would prompt someone to say that way, unless they were besharam?

What she basically said was “please dominate me, I have no say and will agree to anything you say”….which roughly translates to “we have millions of slaves for you at your disposal, just give us money”.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647072921930588162

Colonial mentality alive and well. This is the Pakistan Dalla Movement and GHQ in a nutshell…whose ancestors were slaves of the British (like the Sharif family was) and today they’re slaves of the west. These people have ZERO self respect and think progress is licking the feet of angraiz.

Pakistan Dalla Movement social media commentators, including paid journalists, have desperately tried to control the backlash by claiming that Lavrov's initial query was a roundabout way to point out that his equivalent counterpart selected by GHQ (Bilawal Zardari) did not attend the meeting.

Which in itself can be seen as disrespectful from the Russian side. Lavrov is a heavyweight and his official opposite number is, umm, not present. Why?
 
Was there anything else expected from these idiots?

And where are the faujeets?

Khan pivot to Russia was going to benefit Pakistan but was called an idiot by the haramkhor faujeets. Now Russia won’t give the same concession and I would say this is embarrassing but you guys have 0 respect/self worth so this is nothing.

All I can say is go suck on haramkhor generals tiny C.
 
they seem to have no limits on how low slaves they can be. the anglo saxon generals seem to think they can run a machinery that will shield them but each move just exposes there desperate attempts to manipulate ppl which is back firing.
 
Self loathing is ingrained in the Brown sahibs d.n.a from the very early days of joining any local convent . Seriously, their idea/s of change and progress is also pretty much screwed up like some ocd level display of english comedy of manners coupled with their Oxford b.a's.



Vilyat sy parh k aya hai. Kia parha? B.a
 
PakCan said:
And where are the faujeets?
Click to expand...

They’re posting topics at “Pakistan Internal Security“ sub forum talking about false attacks and how they’re magically fighting the TTP again….a group that was dismantled and destroyed two years ago. LOL.

Create enemy….
> sell illusion to Pakistanis…gain public support
> sell the illusion to the west…get money

Rinse and repeat.

GHQ playbook.
 
that's true , economically you are worse than much smaller nations , militarily you are no where near Russia. in which area are you as powerful as Russia, please explain ?
 
Burnol_Wala said:
that's true , economically you are worse than much smaller nations , militarily you are no where near Russia. in which area are you as powerful as Russia, please explain ?
Click to expand...

Luckily India exceeds the entire planet.

199037-commu2.jpg
 

