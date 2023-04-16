Analysis: Hina Rabbani Khar embarrassingly says “Pakistan not a big power like Russia” - Russian FM Sergey Lavrov shocked

“We’re not a big power like Russia” - what a wild statement to make…not because it’s true, but because nothing prompted her to say that!Just imagine meeting someone and that person asks you about your team and you say ”I am not as big or influential as you”. I mean what would prompt someone to say that way, unless they were besharam?What she basically said was “please dominate me, I have no say and will agree to anything you say”….which roughly translates to “we have millions of slaves for you at your disposal, just give us money”.Colonial mentality alive and well. This is the Pakistan Dalla Movement and GHQ in a nutshell…whose ancestors were slaves of the British (like the Sharif family was) and today they’re slaves of the west. These people have ZERO self respect and think progress is licking the feet of angraiz.Pakistan Dalla Movement social media commentators, including paid journalists, have desperately tried to control the backlash by claiming that Lavrov's initial query was a roundabout way to point out that his equivalent counterpart selected by GHQ (Bilawal Zardari) did not attend the meeting.Which in itself can be seen as disrespectful from the Russian side. Lavrov is a heavyweight and his official opposite number is, umm, not present. Why?