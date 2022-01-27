What's new

Analysis: Burkina Faso coup a blow to France, as Sahel military mission unravels

vostok

vostok

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 23, 2013
10,262
27
17,959
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Ukraine
YCLV3O7T7BL2JGUDJ4XBFFVK44[1].jpg

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The military coup in Burkina Faso deals another heavy blow to France's fading efforts to stabilise the Sahel region, where Islamist militants have grown in strength and people's attitudes towards former colonial masters have hardened.

Successive coups in Mali, Chad and now Burkina Faso have weakened Paris' local alliances, emboldened jihadists who control large swathes of territory and opened the door for Russia to fill the vacuum.


Diplomats warn that spiralling violence could give fresh impetus to migration from West Africa to Europe. It also threatens international mining operations and stability in strategic French partners like Ivory Coast and Senegal.

There have been tactical military successes since France intervened in its former colony Mali in 2013 to prevent militants advancing on the capital Bamako before going on to lead Western efforts to stabilise the region.


It led operations that targeted the top tier leadership of al Qaeda and Islamic State's regional affiliates.

Some analysts say that were France now to pull out, it could lead to trouble.

"This (coup in Burkina Faso) puts the French in a difficult position because they've come down hard in Mali ... The whole regional fight requires them to be working closely with whoever is in charge," said Michael Shurkin, a former CIA officer and director of global programs at 14 North Strategies consultancy.


"If they (the French) were to walk away then this whole thing completely falls apart."

That leaves tough choices for French President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to seek re-election in a few weeks' time and wants to underline his leadership credentials.

"I would remind you that our priority in the region is to fight against Islamist terrorism," a defiant Macron said in response to the Burkina Faso coup. Whether he succeeds is unclear.
...
www.reuters.com

Analysis: Burkina Faso coup a blow to France, as Sahel military mission unravels

The military coup in Burkina Faso deals another heavy blow to France's fading efforts to stabilise the Sahel region, where Islamist militants have grown in strength and people's attitudes towards former colonial masters have hardened.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,059
1
3,074
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
vostok said:
View attachment 811522
PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The military coup in Burkina Faso deals another heavy blow to France's fading efforts to stabilise the Sahel region, where Islamist militants have grown in strength and people's attitudes towards former colonial masters have hardened.
Click to expand...

France is not interested in stabilising the Sahel region. When region is stable how would France explain it's military presence ? France is biggest reason why Sahel region is not stable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Clutch
Why France is losing its 'Great Game' in western Africa
Replies
0
Views
321
Clutch
Clutch
CrazyZ
What does French withdrawal from the Sahel mean?
Replies
0
Views
232
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
Muhammed45
Mali has evidence French forces train militant groups on its territory, country’s prime minister says
Replies
0
Views
280
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
T-SaGe
More than 20 civilian at Mali wedding ceremony killed in French air strike
Replies
2
Views
231
Turcici Imperium
Turcici Imperium
Aramagedon
France to deploy 600 more troops in Africa’s Sahel
Replies
1
Views
353
Hassan Al-Somal
Hassan Al-Somal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom