ANALYSIS : ARE MISSILE BOATS STILL RELEVANT IN MODERN WARFARE?

INTRODUCTION



WHAT EXACTLY IS A MISSILE BOAT?

ROLE OF SMALL MISSILE CORVETTES

ADVANTAGES

Having evolved from the humble gunboat in the latter half of the 20th century, the missile boat gained notoriety through its massive successes in the Egypt-Israel war of 1967 and the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Here it was proved that a small 200-ton boat, equipped with cruise missiles can wreak havoc on larger warships and land targets. A missile boat-boom followed, and countries all over the world scrambled to acquire this marvelous piece of technology, which was so small, yet so powerful.Themissile boats were used by the Indian Navy to inflict maximum damage during the 1971 warThe tinymissile boats of the Egyptian Navy humbled the superior Israeli NavyIt was a true David vs Goliath scenario as countries with smaller budgets scrambled to acquire dozens of such boats in order to gain an upper hand over their enemies with larger budgets and bigger toys. The missile boats were popular with even some powerful militaries, as they considered them to be a means of augmenting their fleet numerically, without spending a bombshell on larger platforms. The Soviet Union, having pioneered and perfected the missile boat, sold them countries around the world, resulting in many countries developing their own, thereby changing the face of naval surface warfare.There is no fixed definition for such a ship. They are interchangeably called missile boats and corvettes all over the world and such a usage are widely accepted. Hence Defencyclopedia defines a modern missile boat asA vessel displacing less than 1000 tonnes, having a high speed, carrying 4-16 cruise missiles to attack surface and land targets.Usually, these boats are less than 90 m long, have a small/medium caliber main gun and secondary guns to complement their main armament of cruise missiles. They do not have sophisticated electronics and have a search radar to scan for targets along with a missile guidance radar. Missile boats can be considered as ‘hitmen’ as they come, strike and return, with impunity. Despite being puny, they can sink vessels 10 times their size. But if you look at the other side of the coin, missile boats can end up as vulnerable targets and the war can quickly turn into a turkey shoot if the missile boats aren’t using proper attack tactics.The primary role of the small missile corvette is to act as a floating launcher for cruise missiles. Since these ships are designed to be inexpensive, they are not usually equipped with sophisticated sensors or defensive systems. Their speed and small size are their biggest strength, as it allows them to reach an area quickly, fire its missiles and exit the area while being tough to detect on radar.The Soviet Union developed and fielded hundreds of missile boats in order to give them an edge over the American carrier fleet. These boats were designed for coastal defense missions and were organized into brigades, which could unleash over 100 cruise missiles at once on an invading force. Such incredible firepower could annihilate any invading fleet considering the missile defense technology of that time.Nowadays, navies deploy small missile boats to complement the firepower of their larger vessels. The advent of small land attack cruise missiles has given missile boats a different dimension of capability. The platform designed to engage targets 50 km away initially, can now engage targets 2500 km away if equipped with the right missile.A Russianmissile boatAny navy can procure and operate them. Even a moderately trained crew can cause massive damage in a confined littoral environment with the right vessel equipped with the right missile. Modern fire and forget missiles have made the task even easier. Also, since these missile boats are small, they can be deployed from any small port or harbour.The overall firepower of a fleet can be augmented by a bunch of missile boat. Consider a frigate armed with 8 cruise missiles used for defensive duties. If it is accompanied by 4 missile boats, each also armed with 8 cruise missiles, it will add the firepower of 4 more frigates, without the additional investment.For the price of 1 fully equipped modern destroyer having 16 cruise missiles, China builds and deploys 25 missile boats having a total of 25 x 8 = 200 cruise missiles. Missile boats are incredibly cost effective as cruise missile launch platforms and countries can easily afford to operate them by the dozen if there is a need to do so.A small size allows the missile boat to blend with its surroundings and disappear among the hundreds of fishing and commercial boats on the enemy’s radar screen. It is also an advantage in a cluttered island environment, where larger vessels cannot maneuver easily.We may thank that a warship’s speed makes no difference in this age of supersonic missiles and high-powered radars. But a high-speed dash capability allows a missile boat to escape from trouble very quickly. An enemy submarine may engage the attacking missile boat, and top speeds of 40-45 knots will permit the missile boat to outrun the chasing torpedo and submarine. This however possible only if sufficient early warning is provided. High-speed maneuvers also make missile boats difficult target using subsonic anti-ship missiles.Although no military would officially acknowledge this, missile boats are treated as expendable assets. They are inexpensive, carry less crew and take on high-risk missions with minimal or no protection in many cases. The expendable nature of a missile boat allows military planners to make bold decisions with very high stakes, which they would not make if they were at risk of losing an expensive capital ship.