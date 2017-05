"The Broker" Donald J Trump:

Head Gear or Not to Head gear



Is this just a Real Estate Agent who will say / wear any hat (literally) he needs to wear. Any hand he needs to shake to get dea done ?

No debate issue was raised for Palestine's independent state

Saudis were keen to focus more on a social change perhaps desperation is more correct word to describe the desire.

300-500 Billion funds being given over 10 years a massive figure for society that lives on oil income which is continuously facing economic shortfall due to falling oil prices for last 2 years

So was this deal really worth it ?

500 Billion just thrown away .................knowing oil prices have declined so much in last 2 years

Election time :

Post Election: