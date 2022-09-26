Analogy of USSR, Ukraine, Russia with Star Wars

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 24,716
- -55
- Country
-
- Location
-
USSR = Old Republic
Ukraine = New Republic
Russia = First Order
Ukraine = New Republic
Russia = First Order
New Republic
The New Republic, or simply the Republic, was a democratic union of various planets across the galaxy and was the restoration of the Galactic Republic that was supplanted by the Galactic Empire and reestablished by the Alliance to Restore the Republic. The Chancellor was the title of the leader...
starwars.fandom.com
First Order
The First Order, or simply the Order, was a fascist military junta in the Unknown Regions of the galaxy that espoused a radical neo-Imperialist ideology during the era of the New Republic. The First Order was ruled by a Supreme Leader from their mobile headquarters instead of a traditional...
starwars.fandom.com