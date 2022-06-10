Analog A.I.? It sounds crazy, but it might be the future

I have watched this vid a few days after it was published. I am yet to understand the artificial neural network elements like bias but do understand that the Mythic chip is very good for the specific application of live image processing which in turn can be used for recognizing visually-taken analog events ( people walking by, an analog water meter etc ) which are many because it doesn't require a big form factor, doesn't take much energy and expel it as waste heat all issues are which are there in GPU cards. However, I don't think it can do regular control, general purpose computation. But fantastic development. I think this will be used instead of Quantum Computing.