Taliban captured 16 security check-posts in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, said MP, Ghulam Hussain.About 50 Afghans troops have been killed since Eid in Badghis province alone.12 soldiers killed and 36 captured in Maidan Wardak where Taliban have besieged Jalrez district center (30 km from kabul) & cut the Bamyan - Kabul highway.80 soldiers of the ANA surrendered to the taliban as well.WOH AMRIKA KO POOJNAY WALI AWAM KAHAN GHAIB HAY?