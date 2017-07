An 'Unsung' Hero

"UNSUNG HERO"



Air Commodore MHK Dotani.



Very few people know about the Records, particularly World Records held by PAF for the past 63 years. One of the most amazing of them is a Fighter Pilot, who flew FT-6, Mirage and F-16 with a Prosthetic Leg, ''HAMAYUN KHAN DOTANI''. Air commodore MHK Dotani lost his right leg in a crash while flying a Cessna towards Kohat when he was the OC 14 Squadron, Mianwali (1981).While others thought that he is no more capable of flying, MHK Dotani made sure that there would be no compromise on his fitness and joined PAF after some time with his prosthetic leg. In 1986, he went for the High Mark Exercise. One of his Students, who was then the OC, flying at Sarghoda with 1000+ flying hours on F-16, challenged him for 1 VS 1 Dogfight.The bet was whoever loses, will buy the lunch for CCS, 9th and 11th Squadron. Both agreed. It took only 48 seconds for Air Cdr Dotani to get the OC flying in his Gun Sights. The OC was no less than a Sitting Duck for him. The picture is of them, both after the Dogfight Challenge, MHK Dotani on the left while his student OC Abdul Razzaq on the right.One of our Silent Heroes, "Air Commodore MHK Dotani". A real inspiration for All.