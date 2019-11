If you ignore the propaganda and blame game going on from both sides, it’s actually a step in a positive direction for our country.

The court should show some leniency in regards to the extension however, at the same time they must ensure that this extension law is not practiced so often as it has been in the past and present. They must set a precedent for the future. I believe it will further strengthen not only our army but courts as well as other institutions.

We all know what happens when promotions are delayed and that every next army chief is as capable as its predecessors if not more. Every chief has his achievements and challenges during his tenure, however that should not be a basis for an extension in my opinion.

