An Unforgettable Encounter with an Indian Army member's family - Stranded in Arunachal

In this episode, I share my experience of getting stranded in a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh after a bike accident left me with a sprained thumb. Just when things seemed bleak, a kind-hearted Indian Army staff member came to my rescue, offering me shelter and warm meals without expecting anything in return. 🏠❤️Watch me delve into the hidden beauty of this quaint village and explore the rarely seen side of India that often goes unnoticed in the mainstream media. These villages are a far cry from the negative clichés often associated with India in Western countries. From the breathtaking landscapes to the warm hospitality of the locals, this journey is a testament to the power of human connection and the kindness that can be found in the most unexpected places. 🌄🇮🇳