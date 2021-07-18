An underconstruction bridge in Kuakata breaks down

কুয়াকাটায় নির্মাণকাজ শেষ হওয়ার আগেই সেতু ভেঙে খালে

বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম | Published: June 27, 2021 19:54:23 | Updated: June 28, 2021 13:06:07পটুয়াখালীর কুয়াকাটায় নির্মাণাধীন সেতুর কাজ শেষ হওয়ার আগেই ভেঙে পড়েছে।রোববার সকাল ৬টার দিকে কুয়াকাটা পৌরসভার ৮ নম্বর ওয়ার্ডের দোভাষীপাড়া খালের উপর নির্মিত এ সেতুর গার্ডারের স্ল্যাব বিকট শব্দে ভেঙে খালে পড়ে যায়।এতে দুই ইউনিয়নের সাথে কুয়াকাটা পৌরসভার যোগাযোগ বিচ্ছিন্ন হয়ে ভোগান্তি পোহাচ্ছে এ অঞ্চলের কয়েক হাজার মানুষ।কুয়াকাটা পৌরসভার সহকারী প্রকৌশলী মিজানুজ্জামান বলেন, সেতু ভেঙে পড়ায় ইতিমধ্যেই ঠিকাদারকে চিঠি দেওয়া হয়েছে। তদন্ত করে তার বিরুদ্ধে মামলাও করা হবে।গত ২১ জুন কুয়াকাটা পৌরসভায় যোগ দেওয়ায় ‘সেতুটির নির্মাণ বিষয়ে কিছুই জানা নেই’ উল্লেখ তিনি করে বলেন, কী কারণে সেতুটি ভেঙে পড়েছে তা তদন্ত ছাড়া বলা যাচ্ছে না। এ বিষয়ে একটি তদন্ত টিম গঠন করা হয়েছে।পর্যটনকেন্দ্র কুয়াকাটা পৌরসভার সাথে লতাচাপলী ইউনিয়নের যোগাযোগের জন্য পৌর কর্তৃপক্ষ দৃষ্টিনন্দন এ সেতু নির্মাণের উদ্যোগ নেয়।কুয়াকাটা উন্নয়ন প্রকল্পের আওতায় ২০১৯-২০২০ অর্থ বছরে সরকারের অর্থায়নে ২ কোটি ২৬ লাখ ১৫ হাজার ৮৮৩ টাকা ব্যয়ে ২০ মিটার দৈর্ঘের সেতু নির্মাণে পৌরসভার দরপত্রের মাধ্যমে কাজটি শুরু হয়।সেতুর ৮০ ভাগ কাজ শেষ এবং ভেঙে পড়া স্লাবের ৪৬ লাখ টাকার বিল ঠিকাদার তুলে নিয়েছে জানিয়ে তিনি জানান, ২০ মিটার দৈর্ঘ্য এবং ৫.৫ মিটার প্রস্থেরেএ সেতুর দুটি গার্ডারের উপর বসানো স্লাবের মাঝে আড়াআড়ি ভেঙে পড়েছে।স্থানীয়রা জানান, ওই সেতুর স্থানে একটি লোহার পুল ছিল। সেটি ভেঙে দীর্ঘদিন পড়ে ছিল। সেখানে গার্ডার ব্রিজের কাজ চলছিল।সেতুটির ঠিকাদারী প্রতিষ্ঠান মেসার্স সৈয়দ মো. সোহেল অ্যন্ড দ্বীপ এন্টারপ্রাইজ (জেবি) এর নাম থাকলেও মূলত মামুন নামে অন্য এক ঠিকাদার কাজটি দেখাশোনা করতেন বলে স্থানীয়রা বলছেন। ওই ঠিকাদারী প্রতিষ্ঠানের মালিক পটুয়াখালীর টাউন কালিকাপুরের জাহাঙ্গির ও সৈয়দ সোহেল।স্থানীয়দের অভিযোগ, সেতুটির নির্মাণের শুরু থেকেই নিম্মমানের নির্মাণ সামগ্রী ব্যবহারসহ কার্যাদেশ অনুযায়ী কাজ না করার কারণে এমনটি হয়েছে। নির্মাণ কাজ নিয়ে তারা বিভিন্ন সময় প্রকৌশলী ও পৌর মেয়রকে অভিযোগ দিয়েছেন।তারা আরও জানান, এ সেতু দিয়ে প্রতিদিন মিশ্রিপাড়া, লতাচাপলী, ধুলাসারসহ পায়রা বন্দরে যাতায়াত করে থাকে পর্যটকসহ হাজার হাজার মানুষ।এ ব্যাপারে কুয়াকাটা পৌর মেয়র মো. আনোয়ার হাওলাদার বলেন, নির্মাণ কাজ শেষ হবার আগেই কেন সেতুটি ভেঙে পড়েছে তা বলতে পারবেন এ প্রকল্পের প্রকৌশলীরা। তাদেরকে এ বিষয়ে জবাব দিতে বলা হয়েছে।সংশ্লিষ্ঠ ঠিকাদারের বিরুদ্ধে মামলার প্রস্তুতি চলছে বলেও মেয়র জানান।A bridge under construction at Kuakata in Patuakhali collapsed before it could be completed.At around 8 am on Sunday, the slab of the bridge built over the Dobhasipara canal in ward 7 of Kuakata municipality broke and fell into the canal.As a result, the communication of Kuakata Municipality with the two unions has been cut off and thousands of people in the area are suffering.Mizanuzzaman, an assistant engineer at Kuakata Municipality, said a letter had already been sent to the contractor after the bridge collapsed. A case will also be filed against him after investigation.He said that he did not know anything about the construction of the bridge as he joined Kuakata municipality on June 21. He said that the cause of the collapse could not be ascertained without investigation. An investigation team has been formed in this regard.The municipal authorities took the initiative to build the bridge at Drishtinandan to connect the tourist center Kuakata Municipality with the Latachapali Union.Under the Kuakata development project, the work was started through the tender of the municipality for the construction of a 20-meter-long bridge at a cost of Tk 2,28,15,063 with the government's funding in the 2019-2020 financial year.He said the contractor had picked up a bill of Tk 48 lakh for 60 per cent of the completed and broken slabs of the bridge.Locals said there was an iron pool at the site of the bridge. It had been broken for a long time. Work on the girder bridge was going on there.The contractor for the bridge, Messrs. Syed Mohammad. Locals say that even though Sohail and Island Enterprise (JB) has a name, another contractor named Mamun used to look after the work. The owners of the company are Jahangir and Syed Sohel of Kalikapur town in Patuakhali.Locals complained that this was due to non-compliance with the work order from the beginning of construction of the bridge, including the use of substandard construction materials. They have complained to the engineer and the municipal mayor about the construction work at different times.They also said that thousands of people including tourists travel to Misripara, Latachapali, Dhulasar and Payra ports every day through this bridge.Kuakata Municipal Mayor in this regard. Anwar Hawlader said the engineers of the project will be able to explain why the bridge collapsed before the construction work was completed. They have been asked to respond.The mayor also said that a case is being prepared against the concerned contractor.