An other chemical disaster in Ohio, metallurgy factory burns after reportedly 2 deadly explosions

One person dead and at least 13 injured after explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio: Molten debris rained down as building blazed - just weeks after East Palestine toxic train derailed​

By Hope Sloop and Melissa Koenig For Dailymail.Com21:12 20 Feb 2023, updated 06:49 21 Feb 2023
67903843-0-image-a-34_1676947690288.jpg

67907267-11773411-Steve_Mullins_was_killed_as_a_result_of_the_explosion_at_the_Nor-m-26_167696...jpg

One person has died and at least 13 people have been injured following a large explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio.
Ambulances were pictured on the scene of I. Schumann & Co., which makes brass and bronze alloys. It's unclear what caused the explosion, which happened around 2.15pm Monday.

One person was originally listed in critical condition but just after 8.30pm, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed one person died from their injuries.


The victim has been identified as Steve Mullins, 46, a maintenance worker at I Schumann and Co.

The explosion in Bedford, Ohio is located just about 70 miles northwest of East Palestine, where a toxic train derailed on February 3. It is just south of Cleveland.

Read more/Updates
www.dailymail.co.uk

1 dead, 13 injured after explosion at metal plant in Bedford, Ohio

One person is dead at at least 13 others have been injured after a large explosion at a brass and bronze alloy plant in Bedford, Ohio on Monday afternoon.
www.dailymail.co.uk




 

