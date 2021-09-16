What's new

An Opportunity Wasted

When PTI Minister Says That Power Crisis Is Due To Capacity Payments That Means That We Have To Pay For That Electricity That We Are Not Using.My Question Is That Why ARe We Not Using It????

How Were We To Use It???Simple Back In 2018 US President Trump Initiated A Trade War By Imposing Heavy Duties On Chinese Products.This Led To A Mass Exodus Of Industries

www.reuters.com

Many U.S. firms in China eyeing relocation as trade war bites: survey

More than 70 percent of U.S. firms operating in southern China are considering delaying further investment there and moving some or all of their manufacturing to other countries as the trade war bites into profits, a business survey showed on Monday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.cnbc.com

More than 50 companies reportedly pull production out of China due to trade war

The pace of companies moving production out of China is accelerating, according to the Nikkei Asian review.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

Vietnam Turned Out The Main Beneficiary of This Relocation.But There Was A Limit As To How Much Vietnam Could Accomodate.There Were Limits To It's Infrastructure

www.business-standard.com

As companies struggle to get going, is Vietnam throwing away trade war win?

More and more businesses are complaining about congested ports and roads, rocketing costs for land and labor, and regulations that aren't being loosened fast enough
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

www.business-standard.com

India to Vietnam, Asia's 'mini Chinas' struggle to benefit from trade war

Part of the problem is reproducing the kind of supply chains, marketing access and existing contacts that have been built up by small and medium-sized manufacturers in China's industrial cities.
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com


Long Story Short Vietnam's Infrastructure Just Could Not Accomodate Every Industry That Planned Relocation.This Is Where Pakistan Came In.CPEC Had Helped Resolve Many Infrastructure and Energy Issues.Also We Have Multiple Industrial Enclaves Ready For Colonization

1.Pakistan Textile City
2.Karachi Garment City
3.Karachi Export Processing Zone Phase 3
4.Port Qasim Industrial Zone
5.Bin Qasim Industrial Park
6.Korangi Creek Industrial Park
7.Uthal Industrial Estate
8.Hub Industrial Estate
9.WInder Industrial Estate
10. Nooriabad Industrial Estate
11.M3 Industrial City Faisalbad
12.Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate
13.Allama Iqbal Industrial City
14.Bahawalpur Business Park
15.Value Addition City Plus Faisalabad Garment City
16.Gwadar Industrial Estate

These Areas Are Practically Ready For Colonization.We Could Have Easily Accomodated Relocating Industries.So PTI Instead of Doing Randi Rona About Capacity Payments Should Have Arranged For Increased Consumption And This Was A Low Hanging Fruit.
But Alas We Can Only Bang Our Heads On The Wall
But Alas We Can Only Bang Our Heads On The Wall
 
True brother not only did we have reasonable infrastructure but also and robust back end supply chain we supply yarn and grey cloth to the value added exporters of China,Bangladesh and Vietnam.We could easily have accomodated the garments industry

And I could not help but notice the name of Pakistan textile city limited.That was pretty much a plug and play facility ready to use that we just let that rot away:hitwall::hitwall::hitwall:


Another thing is that apart from the above industrial estates,if you just search property websites like Zameen.com and Lamudi You will find a large number of industrial properties that are available especially in Karachi.This article in DAWN is worth reading

It must, however, be remembered that industrial land is lying vacant in very large proportions in Karachi. This factor alone raises questions about the logic of promoting any further industrial location. Studies undertaken for the various city plans show more than half of the entire land allocated for industrial purposes has been lying unoccupied.
www.dawn.com

Industrial revival in Karachi

Studies show more than half of the entire land allocated for industrial purposes has been lying unoccupied in Karachi
www.dawn.com
 
We could have given away the electricity for a fixed number of years if companies had signed a contract to produce textiles in Pakistan for an additional ten years. Yes, definitely an opportunity missed. :(
 
