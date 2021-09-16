An Opportunity Wasted

Many U.S. firms in China eyeing relocation as trade war bites: survey More than 70 percent of U.S. firms operating in southern China are considering delaying further investment there and moving some or all of their manufacturing to other countries as the trade war bites into profits, a business survey showed on Monday.

More than 50 companies reportedly pull production out of China due to trade war The pace of companies moving production out of China is accelerating, according to the Nikkei Asian review.

As companies struggle to get going, is Vietnam throwing away trade war win? More and more businesses are complaining about congested ports and roads, rocketing costs for land and labor, and regulations that aren't being loosened fast enough

India to Vietnam, Asia's 'mini Chinas' struggle to benefit from trade war Part of the problem is reproducing the kind of supply chains, marketing access and existing contacts that have been built up by small and medium-sized manufacturers in China's industrial cities.

When PTI Minister Says That Power Crisis Is Due To Capacity Payments That Means That We Have To Pay For That Electricity That We Are Not Using.My Question Is That Why ARe We Not Using It????How Were We To Use It???Simple Back In 2018 US President Trump Initiated A Trade War By Imposing Heavy Duties On Chinese Products.This Led To A Mass Exodus Of IndustriesVietnam Turned Out The Main Beneficiary of This Relocation.But There Was A Limit As To How Much Vietnam Could Accomodate.There Were Limits To It's InfrastructureLong Story Short Vietnam's Infrastructure Just Could Not Accomodate Every Industry That Planned Relocation.This Is Where Pakistan Came In.CPEC Had Helped Resolve Many Infrastructure and Energy Issues.Also We Have Multiple Industrial Enclaves Ready For Colonization1.Pakistan Textile City2.Karachi Garment City3.Karachi Export Processing Zone Phase 34.Port Qasim Industrial Zone5.Bin Qasim Industrial Park6.Korangi Creek Industrial Park7.Uthal Industrial Estate8.Hub Industrial Estate9.WInder Industrial Estate10. Nooriabad Industrial Estate11.M3 Industrial City Faisalbad12.Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate13.Allama Iqbal Industrial City14.Bahawalpur Business Park15.Value Addition City Plus Faisalabad Garment City16.Gwadar Industrial EstateThese Areas Are Practically Ready For Colonization.We Could Have Easily Accomodated Relocating Industries.So PTI Instead of Doing Randi Rona About Capacity Payments Should Have Arranged For Increased Consumption And This Was A Low Hanging Fruit.But Alas We Can Only Bang Our Heads On The Wall