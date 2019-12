I'm going to cop a lot of hate for this. But I must say it.



The best response to India, especially after their citizenship law is to push for secularism. Pakistan should make it very clear that it supports all religions equally. This would piss off India. India would prefer an even more Islamic Pakistan.



Trust me as a Turk. Secularism is the best thing for your country. It will gain support and respect from a lot of countries.



India is slipping into Hindu fanaticism. It is the perfect time to show the world that Pakistan is more civilised than India.



Don't forget my brothers. Secularism doesn't mean western values or liberalism. It just means that all religions are treated the same. It separates religion and state. It is the best way to go.

