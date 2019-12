My dear fellow Pakistanis,



First of all let me say – and I think I speak for many Pakistani's – how content I am with the steps have taken so far by the current Govt and Mr.Khan, specifically regarding sending big thieves behind the bars (i.e. Nawaz, Zardari, Rafique brothers, Khaqan Abbasi and Khursheed Shah etc), return of looted money from abroad (we heard the big news yesterday), tireless efforts to enhance our hopeless economy, focus on tourism and environmental policy, which no previous Govt had ever done.



Here on PDF and on other forums (where I am active) people who support Khan get abusive remarks often. Today I like to mention to all those who target Khan's supporters that neither we are not related to him, nor we get paid to support and vouch for him. Majority supports him because we all know that he is not corrupt. Yes, he has black sheep's in his own party, however, without electables he could never become PM (understand this). We all saw that in 2013 what happened in the end (when he had his own team).



I see people use his old videos to prove the point that look, this is what he said when he was in opposition. Fine, indeed he made tall claims in past, because he was naive and was never part of power corridor of Pakistan, so naturally things didnt workout initially as he saw them from outside (when he was in opposition).



People also say he is master of taking u-turns, well again, he was inexperience and didnt had access to the information which he has now. Also, if one take u-turn or back paddle only to acknowledge and than rectify his own mistake than whats wrong with it? Maybe we all should do it instead of taking gibe at him all the time. BTW: FYI - Trump also take u-turns and same is true for Mr. showbaz Sharif.



Panama wouldve been dead if it wasnt for him. He kept the issue alived and enpower NAB to throw goons like Nawaz & Zardari behind the bars.



Yes, Nawaz left but its very obvious that he didnt like & didnt want it to happen. However, its the decision of Pakistan establishment, so there is nothing much he can do about it. People need to put some rational behind their thoughts and try to understand this fact.



In this limited time he helped improve tax collection. Pakistan's import bill is getting less and our imports are getting better with every day. Dollar reserves are getting significantly better as well. Stock exchange has been doing exceptionally well, Moody's has vouched it (changes Pakistan's outlook to stable from negative) due to the initiatives current Govt had taken when the came in power. Rupee is getting strengthen day by day. Therefore, nobody can whine anymore about the economy of the country.



Coming on Kashir issue. Many armchair experts and "Noon" supporters accused him that Kashmir issue is dead and he didnt order to attack on India. Again, these decisions are taken by Army and NOT PM alone. However, he highlighted Kashmir issue like never before. He has done more for Kashimir since he is in PM office than what Nawaz, Zaradari and Fazlu had done in past 30 years.



That said, I request and urge all Pakistani's to try to connect the dots, understand his limitations as PM and judge him after when his term is completed, because his intention/Niyat is clean, therefore, leave all difference and hate aside if you are a patriotic Pakistan and support him for the betterment of Pakistan.



Long live Pakistan, Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad.



